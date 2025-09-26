Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 1 IMG Academy at Central - Phenix City (AL).
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Benjamin at Victory Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Marco Island Academy at Saint Stephen's Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Keswick Christian at Orangewood Christian - 7:00 PM
St. Petersburg Catholic at Southwest Florida Christian - 7:00 PM
Osceola at Northeast - 7:00 PM
Lecanto at Vanguard - 7:00 PM
Largo at Palm Harbor University - 7:00 PM
East Lake at Steinbrenner - 7:00 PM
Countryside at River Ridge - 7:00 PM
Discovery at Tenoroc - 7:00 PM
Umatilla at Crystal River - 7:00 PM
Weeki Wachee at Citrus - 7:00 PM
Gibbs at Boca Ciega - 7:00 PM
Gulf at Clearwater - 7:00 PM
Anclote at Nature Coast Tech - 7:00 PM
Auburndale at Jones - 7:00 PM
IMG Academy National at Central - Phenix City - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney at Bishop Verot - 7:00 PM
Sunlake at Wiregrass Ranch - 7:00 PM
North Port at Braden River - 7:00 PM
Southeast at St. Petersburg - 7:30 PM
Sarasota at Riverview - 7:30 PM
Sumner at Plant City - 7:30 PM
Newsome at Strawberry Crest - 7:30 PM
Cypress Creek at Springstead - 7:30 PM
Tampa Bay Tech at Spoto - 7:30 PM
Pasco at Zephyrhills - 7:30 PM
Sickles at Wharton - 7:30 PM
Haines City at Winter Haven - 7:30 PM
George Jenkins at Ridge Community - 7:30 PM
Mitchell at Land O' Lakes - 7:30 PM
Lakewood Ranch at Lennard - 7:30 PM
Lake Wales at Lake Region - 7:30 PM
Hillsborough at Brandon - 7:30 PM
Manatee at Pinellas Park - 7:30 PM
Lakeland at Lake Gibson - 7:30 PM
Sebring at Kathleen - 7:30 PM
Durant at Riverview - 7:30 PM
Jefferson at Robinson - 7:30 PM
LaBelle at Avon Park - 7:30 PM
Lemon Bay at Island Coast - 7:30 PM
Gaither at Wesley Chapel - 7:30 PM
Bartow at Bloomingdale - 7:30 PM
Plant at Armwood - 7:30 PM
Hudson at Dunedin - 7:30 PM
Chamberlain at Mulberry - 7:30 PM
Central at Hernando - 7:30 PM
Bayshore at Booker - 7:30 PM
Leto at East Bay - 7:30 PM
Blake at Middleton - 7:30 PM
