Teddy Bridgewater Back In An NFL Uniform Just 15 Days After Winning A High School State Championship
15 days.
That's all that's separated Teddy Bridgewater and his time between leading Miami Northwestern to a 41-0 rout of Raines for the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Class 4A state championship and stepping on an NFL pregame warming up for the Detroit Lions as an active player.
What a last two and a half weeks it has been for one of the NFL's more beloved players in the game today.
Those around the Sunshine State took to X to show their amazement of Bridgewater coaching high school football to being in full uniform on ESPN's Monday Night Football.
It sounded like Bridgewater returning to the NFL was a considered possibility even before the high school football season ever began.
According to a report by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press last week, Lions' backup quarterback Hendon Hooker said the signing of Bridgewater came as no surprise to him as it was something talked about back in the summer months.
"I figured Teddy was going to come back here this season," Hooker said, per Birkett's report. "I didn't know when. I knew when his season was over he was going to come back. I mean, we’ve been talking about it since the summer.
Definitely miss my guy just being in the room and leaning on him whenever Jared is doing his own thing. Still asking questions. He’s still my mentor at the end of the day, so any questions I have about life or this game of football or being a pro always seem to lean on Teddy."
Hooker has served as the backup quarterback for Detroit to starter Jared Goff, but sees Bridgewater as a mentor.
Just under two weeks ago, Bridgewater confirmed on the NFL Network show The Insiders with Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that depending on how the next couple of weeks go, he could be signing on with an NFL franchise. That team became in fact was the latest one he was on, the Lions.
Teddy Bridgewater Rejoining With Detroit Lions Talked About Back In Summer: Report
Miami Northwestern Coach Teddy Bridgewater To Make NFL Return To Detroit Lions
Teddy Bridgewater talks about potential NFL return
"That's the plan," Bridgewater responded to Rapoport and Pelissero on the NFL Network's last week's edition of the The Insiders. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Bridgewater doesn't plan on leaving the Bulls whatsoever, as the head coach of the FHSAA Class 3A champions says he would be back in February to coaching.
