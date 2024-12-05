Teddy Bridgewater goes on another social media rant
Just a day before Teddy Bridgewater leads his Miami Northwestern Bulls onto the field a few hours north to face Eau Gallie in a Class 3A state semifinal, the former NFL’er took to social media once again.
This time his criticism was directed at the media distribution of content policies of the Dade County Public School System.
Bridgewater posted on social media Thursday morning about some of Northwestern’s accomplishments this season, compared to a year ago, but wasn’t thrilled on the limitations put on his athletes with regard to distributing media of their college signings.
Here is the transcript of what Bridgewater comments via his personal Facebook page.
“From 4-6 a year ago to one game away from the state championship. From 0 early signees a year ago to 7 this year, this season has more than exceeded expectations. It sucks that whoever runs the media/content distribution for Dade-County Public isn't allowing kids to film a once in a lifetime experience like signing day or even gather Gameday content. Thank God for my platform and bigger than Dade-County Schools networks like ESPN, The NFL, Maxpreps and 305sports who continue to post the greatness that happens at MNW and around Miami. Yall pathetic as adults and need to move out the way so these kids can truly prosper. I'm new to this and idk who in control for real but they can't be in favor of the kids. WHAT GOD HAS FOR HIS CHILDREN, NO MAN CAN BLOCK”
This is the second time in as many weeks that Bridgewater had posted something that’s gathered attention across the high school football world via social media.
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL.
Back in last December, Bridgewater had revealed plans to retire and eventually coach high school football, mentioning his dream to lead his alma mater, Miami Northwestern. Bridgewater has the Bulls in position as the front-runner to win the Class 3A state championship, recently defeating Barron Collier, Lely and Cypress Lake by a combined 181-12.
The former NFL veteran was officially named the head coach of the Bulls in early February, being back excitement to a Miami Northwestern program that had finished below the .500 mark in 2023. Now sitting with an 10-2 record, Bridgewater could have a fairy tale story by leading his former high school team to a state championship.
Miami Northwestern was recently cleared of an allegation that the program had played a fifth-year player, which now paves the way for the Bulls to make a run at the 3A state championship next week in their own backyard.
In what could be an epic send off if Bridgewater decided to return to the NFL, the FHSAA state championships concludes with the Class 3A title game as the grand finale down at Pitbull Stadium in Miami on December 14th, 7:30 p.m. If Northwestern wins Friday night, they will face the winner of the opposite state semifinal between Sarasota Booker-Raines.
Andy Villamarzo