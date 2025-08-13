Texas QB Commit Dia Bell Embraces the Long Game, Following Arch Manning’s Path to Austin
In an era where kids switch schools like they switch boxers, based on playing time, NIL money and school fit, five-star and Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell is committed to going through the full collegiate process.
Bell Seeks to Follow in Arch Manning's Footsteps
His approach is similar to current Texas QB1 and Arch Manning, who spent two seasons as an understudy in Austin before being name the starter for the 2025 season. Bell also shares Manning's goal of parlaying his Texas experience into making his NFL dreams a reality. Bell, unlike many people in his position, is fully committed to the process despite knowing the odds are low he will see significant action during his freshman season.
“It’s a very cool thing to say I was starter as a freshman in the SEC but it’s also a very difficult task and I want to be fully prepared for it when my time comes,” Bell said in his exclusive interview with High School on SI. “Coach (A.J.) Milwee and Sark made me feel at home and coach Sark’s history of developing top tier quarterbacks from his time at Washington, USC, the NFL and Alabama makes him someone I want to learn from as well as Arch Manning.
"Being able to learn from someone like Arch along with the people in his crew like his uncles was very appealing to me as I get to sit one year behind him and pick his brain so that I will be more than ready my redshirt freshman year."
Elite Pedigree, Bigger Frame
At 6-3, 210-pounds, the American Heritage star from Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) already possess the pinpoint accuracy and deep ball touch college and NFL scouts gush over. Bell’s elite arm talent, ability to consistently make big plays off script and a 19-4 career record as a starter are reasons many consider him the best quarterback in a very talented class of 2026 recruits.
He has achieved this status against one of the toughest schedules in the nation and he was also named the 2025 Elite 11 MVP. Despite the major spotlight and pressure that comes with being the reigning Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and defending his team’s state championship, Bell is ready to deliver even more for Heritage this fall before heading to Texas.
“I used this offseason as a mechanism to get bigger, stronger and faster as a result I’m not that 6-1, 195 quarterback I was last year, now I’m sitting at 6-3, 210 pounds and I’m very comfortable with my body and feel I can stay healthy this year, which has me excited to show everyone how much I’ve improved this summer,” Bell said.
“Thanks to competing at the Elite 11 this summer everyone got see how much I’ve improved visually by being able to make all the throws, but I’m very excited to show how I’ve improved mentally. This season I plan on showing how well I’ve improved reading stuff at the line and being able to check us into better plays based off the coverages along with showcasing my leadership skills. As defending state champs, we have a target on our back, and I plan to lead my guys everyday as we get better while playing five nationally ranked teams in efforts to repeating as state champs.”
Big Numbers, Bigger Goals
If you think Bell is all hype and no substance just check out his splendid resume. The talented signal caller from South Florida enters his senior campaign with 4,843 passing yards, a 53 to 12 TD-INT ratio while accounting for 677 rushing yards and 61 total touchdowns. After throwing for 29 TDs and six interceptions en route to leading American Heritage to a 9-2 record, before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury last season. Bell is planning on putting up even more gaudy numbers this season despite playing a schedule which features five games against Top 50 nationally-ranked opponents with three teams being ranked in the Top 15.
NBA Bloodlines, NFL Mindset
If someone is prepared for this monumental task it’s Bell as his father Raja Bell is a former 12-year NBA vet. Bell's dad has been a huge positive influence on Dia and has the talented QB more than ready for this huge national stage.
“My dad has definitely rubbed off on me and who I’ve tried to model myself after and seeing how he handled big stages like this and having him in my ear in a positive way has me more than prepared for the big stages I have coming up ahead of me,” Bell said. “As the oldest kid I had no siblings to be my role model, so my dad who I looked up too. I hope I’m doing all right things he and mom have taught me so I can be a positive role model for my younger siblings”.
Bell’s maturity and talent is second to none and only confirms the obvious, Longhorn Nation you have another good one on his way to Austin next season.