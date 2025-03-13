The Boozer Twins Have the Most Decorated High School Resume of All Time
The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, recently clinched their fourth straight high school basketball state championship for Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. After an astounding career, the Duke commits may be in the running for the best high school resume ever.
Four Straight State Championships
After their last high school game against Windermere in the championship, the Boozers joined an elite group of players who have won every state championship every year of their high school career. Cameron scored 20 points in the championship game, along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. His brother chipped in 12 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Because Flordia is such a highly competitive basketball state, it is even more impressive while obtaining a 28-3 record, and defying all odds winning their fourth straight 7A title.
McDonald's All-Americans
Both of the Boozer twins were named McDonald's All-Americans, signifying their greatness on the court. To be named a McDonald's All-American, you must perform at the highest level, and it becomes a stamp of history. They join an elite club of all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James to receive the honor. Adding this accomplishment to their resume sets them apart from some of the other legends in high school.
2x Gold Medalists
Cameron and Cayden have also had the privilege of representing the United States in both the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA Under-17 Americas Championship. In the 2023 tournament, Cameron averaged 16.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.5 spg, and 1.2 apg. Cayden, on the other hand, was their primary playmaker averaging 7 ppg and 4.2 apg. They dominated in each matchup, defeating Uruguay 123-45 in the quarterfinals, Puerto Rico 122-63 in the semifinals, and Canada 118-36 in the championship. In the 2024 tournament, we saw much of the same. Cameron averaged 20.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, and 2.7 spg, all on 69.6% shooting from the field. Again, Cayden embraced the playmaker role, upping his assists averages to 6.4 a game while solidly scoring 4.9 ppg. In this tournament, Cameron was named the World Cup MVP.
EYBL Legends
Another tournamnet the Boozer boys dominate was the Nike EYBL circuit. Starting in 2022 and going to 2024, they won three consecutive EYBL Peach Jame titles with the Nightrydas Elite. During this time Cameron yet again put on a show averaging more than 22 ppg and 12 rpg each year. In the final year, Cayden solidified himself as more than just a playmaker, scoring 23 points in the championship game.
Duke Commits
Duke is widely known as one of if not the best basketball colleges in the world. The five-star recruits are taking their talents to North Carolina, where they will soon lace up for the 2025-2026 collegiate season. Their father, Carlos Boozer, a former champion at Duke in 2001, will likely watch from the sidelines as they follow in his footsteps about a quarter of a decade later.
Whats Next?
The one noticeable thing the Boozers haven't captured is a national title. They have checked a lot off the list, making history for themselves, and will seek a national championship very soon. Be prepared to see the boys dominate the court in Durham this upcoming season, and don't be surprised if they continue that in the NBA very soon.