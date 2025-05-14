The First Academy (Florida) 2025 football schedule includes national powers IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy
When the 2025 high school football season rolls around for Orlando The First Academy, they will be taking on some of the nation's top programs.
One of the teams the Royals' football social media page on X spotlighted recently is Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy, who The First Academy will face off against on the road October 3rd. The Panthers are not the only national power that the Royals have scheduled, however.
Our 2nd opponent spotlight is St.Frances Academy! One of the Top 10 Teams in the country hailing from Baltimore,Maryland!
This will be a clash of 2 national programs with immense talent and coaching prowess on both sides!
To kickoff the 2025 season, The First Academy is already slated to face off against IMG Academy on August 14th (Thursday) at home. The Royals follow that up with two tough home dates against 3-time GHSA state champion Milton and Alabama power Phenix City Central.
The Royals take on Treasure Coast and then hit the road on September 19th to face off against the 4-time FHSAA state champion Venice Indians before going head-to-head with St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
Final three games of the season for The First Academy come up against St. James (Minnesota) on October 17th, Hun School (New Jersey) the following week and on the road to Bryant Stadium to take on 9-time state champ Lakeland.
With the school prohibited from participating in the FHSAA's 2025 postseason due to a ban by the governing body for high school sports in Florida, the Royals have opted for a difficult fall schedule.
The First Academy (Orlando) sanctions appeal denied by the FHSAA
2025 THE FIRST ACADEMY ROYALS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 14: vs. IMG Academy
Aug. 22: vs. Milton (Georgia)
Aug. 29: vs. Phenix City Central (Alabama)
Sep. 5: at Treasure Coast
Sep. 19: at Venice
Oct. 3: at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Oct. 17: vs. St. James (Minnesota)
Oct. 24: vs. Hun School (New Jersey)
Oct. 31: at Lakeland
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi