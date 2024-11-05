The First Academy (Orlando) sanctions appeal denied by the FHSAA
The First Academy (Orlando) made its plea to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to overturn its decision from last week of handing the Royals nine forfeits, $36,000 fine and a 2-year postseason ban.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Royals' appeal to the FHSAA on Tuesday morning was denied. A five-person infractions committee overheard The First Academy's argument to have the sanctions handed down by the association overturned, but the Gainesville-based FHSAA decided otherwise and voted 5-0 unanimously to uphold the penalties.
With the decision made by the FHSAA, the Royals will miss out on the Class 1A postseason, in which they were projected to be a serious contender for a state championship. Now, The First Academy will end the season at 1-9, with the most recent win possibly being a forfeit as well from last week.
Last week, the Royals took the field on the same day they were handed down the penalties in regards to the rules violations found by the FHSAA.
Top-ranked The First Academy (Orlando) football team found guilty of rules violations
Per the fact finding report from the FHSAA, rules violations included improper communication with players not yet enrolled at TFA, offering an Uber ride to school for a player not yet enrolled, unenrolled players competing for the Royals in summer activities, hosting multiple 7-on-7 events with coaches and without a required facility usage agreement for non-school activities, and more.
As a result, the FHSAA has placed the private school on restrictive probation until Dec. 20, 2025, which means TFA must forfeit all eight of its wins this year, effectively eliminating it from the playoffs for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The FHSAA also fined the school $36,000 for various rules violations and banned first-year assistant coach Steven Moffett from coaching until Oct. 31, 2025. Moffett, a former Winter Park and UCF star quarterback, had led Leesburg to the state playoffs in 2023 before taking an assistant job at TFA. A number of Leesburg players followed Moffett to TFA in the offseason.
Moffett was at The First Academy's victory over Clearwater Calvary Christian and was seen during and after the contest on hand from the track area before taking the field when the game concluded. Disregarding the sanctions handed down, Moffett remained close to the team as the Royals picked up their ninth win (on the field) of the season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl