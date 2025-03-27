The First Academy (Orlando) football coach suspended from coaching in 2025
Jeff Conaway’s hire as head football coach at The First Academy (Orlando) was much ballyhooed in June of 2023. He had led Springdale (Ark.) Shiloh Christian to four consecutive state finals appearances before coming to Central Florida.
Less than two years later, he won’t even be allowed to coach a game in Florida.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) informed TFA on Wednesday that Conaway will be banned from coaching for the 2025 season, according to a story in The Orlando Sentinel. The suspension comes on the heels of the FHSAA placing the school’s football program on restrictive probation for a large number of rules violations in 2024, including at least 10 players who participated in TFA activities during the summer before they were enrolled.
As a result, the Royals were forced to forfeit all nine of their wins in a 9-1 regular season, banned from the state playoffs for the 2024 and 2025 season, and fined by the FHSAA.
“In accordance with Policy 37.3.4.1, Jeff Conaway shall forfeit $5,000 of his salary,” according to the FHSAA report obtained by The Orlando Sentinel. “In accordance with Policy 37.3.5, Jeff Conaway will be ineligible to coach or attend a football interscholastic contest at any level through Dec. 31, 2025.”
The school’s ban from postseason competition in 2025 and Conaway’s ensuing suspension is expected to have a trickle-down effect throughout Central Florida. At least one star player has already transferred out of TFA.
TFA’s fall from grace was quick after more than 30 players transferred to the private school and a number of assistant coaches were hired for 2024. The Royals rolled past most of their opponents, losing only to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, a Georgia boarding school, and seized the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A.
Conaway’s ban from coaching comes just one day after the school announced the hiring of Andy Chiles as the new athletic director, a role that Conaway also held at the time of his hire.
TFA has 10 business days from the notice of the ruling to appeal Conaway’s ban to FHSAA’s infraction committee or a sectional appeals committee, per FHSAA by-laws.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App