The Florida high school football season officially gets underway with a midnight practice at Andrew Jackson
The Florida 2024-25 school year for athletics officially got underway this morning at 12:01 and one Florida high school football team was on the field to greet the new season.
Shortly after the clock struck midnight Andrew Jackson High School was going through drills and the Tigers shared a video via Instagram to document their first practice of 2024.
The Tigers are coming off a 3-8 season in which they qualified for the Class 2M state playoffs. Andrew Jackson lost 42-2 to Raines in the regional quarterfinal round of the postseason.
Andrew Jackson will start its 2024 regular season on the road against KIPP Bold City on August 23rd.
Throughout the day on Monday most Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) member schools will see their fall sports teams hold their first official team workouts in sports such as football, swimming and volleyball.
Many football teams around the Sunshine State are going with traditional afternoon practices to start their seasons, but Andrew Jackson, Gulf Breeze and a few others decided to to celebrate the start of the 2024 high school football season with a midnight practice.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl