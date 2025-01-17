The Master’s Academy star quarterback Jackson Stecher transfers to Lake Brantley
When it comes to quarterbacking, The Master’s Academy’s Jackson Stecher has always passed with flying colors. So, when his head coach opted to leave for Lake Brantley after leading the Eagles to their second consecutive state title last fall, he knew he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to follow him.
Stecher, only a freshman, recently announced he has transferred to Lake Brantley High to conclude the 2024-25 school year. He joins four teammates at the Seminole County school on the heels of Garrett Kruczek stepping down as head coach at TMA and accepting the same position at Lake Brantley.
Only a freshman, Stecher, along with his former TMA teammates and Kruczek, hope to inject new life into Lake Brantley, which stumbled to a 9-22 record the past three seasons under Skip Clayton.
“Coach Kruz is my guy,” Stecher said. “He’s the best offensive mind I’ve ever been around. I’m blessed to be able to continue to be developed by Coach Kruczek.”
Stecher has taken coaching well. He exploded onto the scene as an eighth-grader in 2023, passing for 1,220 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions, and rushing for 308 yards in leading TMA to a 9-2 record and the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship.
The talented dual-threat quarterback stepped up his game even more in 2024, passing for 2,666 yards and a whopping 38 TDs with only two interceptions, and rushing for 318 yards and two scores in leading the Eagles to an 11-1 record and another SSAA state title.
“Elite player,” said Baylin Trujillo, founder of BTruQBTraining and current trainer of Stecher. “Big-time arm talent. I’ve been training him since the third grade.”
Stecher really showcased his skills in the 2024 SSAA state championship game, passing for 217 yards and four TDs and rushing for 124 yards and two scores in leading TMA past NSU University High of Fort Lauderdale, 49-42, in a wild shootout.
“Baylin has been another one that has really made an impact,” Stecher said. “Look at all the area awards and team honors. Every quarterback on (those lists) trains with him. I’ve been going to him since I was 9 and he got me connected with the Kruczeks.”
Garrett Kruczek, a former Lake Howell High quarterback, has benefited nicely from being the son of Mike Kruczek, a former UCF head coach (1998-2003) with more than 40 years of coaching experience.
Lake Brantley athletic director, Eric Entrekin, said Mike Kruczek will be the offensive coordinator under Garrett. Most of Garrett’s staff at TMA will join him at Lake Brantley.
“Working with both of them is awesome,” said Stecher. “They are so happy to keep working together and being their quarterback really feels like being a part of their family. I can’t imagine going to play for anyone else while they are still coaching high school.”
Stecher said through controlled open enrollment, former TMA athletes Davon Washington, wide receiver; Joseph Tesoriero, athlete; Aidan Greer, center/defensive tackle; and Jacob McDonald, wide receiver; have already enrolled at Lake Brantley.
“We know it’s a challenge but we are looking to change the culture back at Lake Brantley and make a huge statement in the near future,” Stecher said.
Lake Brantley is a former state power, going to the playoffs 15 times in 19 seasons (1996-2015) under late coach George Clayton, the father of Skip Clayton. The Patriots finished as state runner-up in 2006 and went unbeaten in the regular season three times (1998, 2011, 2015) under his watch.
