The Masters Academy Eagles Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Master’s Academy Eagles.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 17-10
District 3A-4 Champions (Defeated Father Lopez, 54-36)
Class 3A, Region 1 Quarterfinalist (Lost to Florida State University High, 67-56)
Key Returners
6-0 senior guard Josh Pitts can score on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Coming off a season where he averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game as a junior. He is an active defender when applying constant on-the-ball pressure as well as using his athleticism to get into the passing lanes.
6-7 senior forward Micah Taber is an inside-out scoring threat who can make defenders pay if he’s left uncovered on the perimeter. His length on the defensive end provided a huge spark for his team last season where he is a pure shot-blocker against all five positions.
Key Additions
6-3 senior combo guard Jack Kaley came over from Lake Howell during the off-season. He is a dual-threat on the offensive end where he has a smooth mid-range that he can score off the catch as well as off the bounce. His most dangerous offensive skill set is his effectiveness from the perimeter as well as having a smooth handle where he can initiate the offense.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“First and foremost, to compete every game out. We want to push the basketball - shoot the three ball and we will post up all five players on the court.” Head Coach Reggie Kohn said.
“We also like to mix up defenses on the fly where the opposition doesn’t know what’s coming from possession to possession,” Kohn added.
What Makes Your Team Similar to Last Season?
“We like to post up the guards, as well as shooting the three ball at a high clip,” Kohn said.
What Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Wednesday, December 4 vs Central Florida Christian Academy
Friday, December 13 vs Lake Howell
Friday, January 17 vs Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Saturday, January 25 vs TBD (Kalyn High Master’s Classic)