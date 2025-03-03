The Throne Hoops National Championship; boys and girls basketball teams revealed
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE) announced the return of The Throne, a national high school basketball tournament, at the end of March.
The event will feature eight of the nation’s top boys and girls basketball teams in national championship brackets. All games will be played in New Jersey at The American Dream mall in East Rutherford. The tournament games will take place from March 27-29. Games will be broadcasted LIVE on NBA TV, NBA YouTube, and the NBA App. This is the third year of The Throne tournament.
The eight boys basketball teams featured are:
Allen (Texas)
Brennan (Texas)
Grayson (Georgia)
Highland (Virginia)
John Marshall (Virginia)
Long Island Lutheran (New York)
Plainfield (New Jersey)
Roosevelt (California)
The eight girls basketball teams featured are:
Bishop Ireton (Virginia)
Bishop McNamara (Maryland)
Christ The King (New York)
Mater Dei (California)
Morris Catholic (New Jersey)
Palm Bay (Florida)
Princess Anne (Virginia)
Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.)