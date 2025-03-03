High School

The Throne Hoops National Championship; boys and girls basketball teams revealed

The 3rd Annual Throne Hoops National Championships will be held March 27-29, 2025 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Ross Van De Griek

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE) announced the return of The Throne, a national high school basketball tournament, at the end of March.

The event will feature eight of the nation’s top boys and girls basketball teams in national championship brackets. All games will be played in New Jersey at The American Dream mall in East Rutherford. The tournament games will take place from March 27-29. Games will be broadcasted LIVE on NBA TV, NBA YouTube, and the NBA App. This is the third year of The Throne tournament.

The eight boys basketball teams featured are:

Allen (Texas)

Brennan (Texas)

Grayson (Georgia)

Highland (Virginia)

John Marshall (Virginia)

Long Island Lutheran (New York)

Plainfield (New Jersey)

Roosevelt (California)

The eight girls basketball teams featured are:

Bishop Ireton (Virginia)

Bishop McNamara (Maryland)

Christ The King (New York)

Mater Dei (California)

Morris Catholic (New Jersey)

Palm Bay (Florida)

Princess Anne (Virginia)

Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.)

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career.

