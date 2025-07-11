Three-star defensive end DeAnthony Lafayette commits to LSU
Just hours after landing five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown from University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, another edge rusher is set to join Brown at LSU.
The latest commitment comes from Lake Nona (Orlando) three-star senior defensive end DeAnthony Lafayette, who announced his decision on Thursday night, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Lafayette chose LSU over Miami and Oklahoma, where he becomes the 16th commit in the Class of 2026 and the second to come from the state of Florida. He joins Pensacola Catholic five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson.
Lafayette is listed as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound edge rusher, where he logged 73 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 47 quarterback hurries as a junior last season for the Lions. Lake Nona finished the 2024 season with a 7-4 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Vero Beach.
“Coach Peoples called me and told me he reviewed my film, watched my Rivals camp stuff and said he had to offer me,” Lafayette told On3.
Not only is Lafayette a standout on the football field, but he put up some intriguing track and field numbers as well where he ran an 11.45 100-meter dash as well as finishing inside the Top-10 at the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Track and Field State Championships last spring.
The Tigers currently sit at No. 7 in the Overall Recruiting Rankings and are fourth as far as SEC schools following Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Lake Nona will kick off the 2025 season on Friday, August 29th, where they will host Horizon High School in a non-conference contest.
