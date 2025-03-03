Tiger Woods pulls up to high school girls state championship game
There was a heavy dose of star power in Benjamin's rowdy fan section at Saturday's Florida 2A girls state soccer championship.
But when legendary golfer Tiger Woods came strolling into Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, Florida, and joined Benjamin's faithful it was no secret why. He was there to watch his daughter, Sam, a senior, lead her No. 2 Lady Buccaneers against No. 4 Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Perhaps the added support helped, as Benjamin freshman Emma Bartoli scored a first-half goal off an assist from junior Iris Hoffman, and Sam Woods, a standout on defense, helped the Lady Buccaneers pitch a shutout as Benjamin claimed the 2A title with a 1-0 victory.
Woods was also on hand during Benjamin's 2-1 overtime victory over Lakeland Christian in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Be it a Master's or a Florida 2A championship, Tiger - donning a FHSAA state tournament t-shirt - seemed just as enthusiastic as he was seen high-fiving and celebrating the moment with other parents in the stands.
Playing in all 19 games this season, Sam Woods made a big impact on defense for the Lady Buccaneers while also accounting for seven points on offense. She scored three goals - including one game-winner - and added an assist.
Woods saw her first varsity action as an eighth grader, adding an assist in her lone appearance. She played in 13 games as a sophomore, chipping in three goals and seven assists, and had four goals and two assists in 16 games as a junior.
In 66 games, Woods finished her varsity career with 10 goals and 12 assists.