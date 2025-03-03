High School

Tiger Woods pulls up to high school girls state championship game

Legendary golfer celebrates as daughter, Sam, Benjamin girls win Florida 2A state soccer championship

Levi Payton

Tiger Woods cheers on daughter Sam during Benjamin's girls soccer 2A state championship on Mar. 1, 2025.
Tiger Woods cheers on daughter Sam during Benjamin's girls soccer 2A state championship on Mar. 1, 2025. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a heavy dose of star power in Benjamin's rowdy fan section at Saturday's Florida 2A girls state soccer championship.

But when legendary golfer Tiger Woods came strolling into Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, Florida, and joined Benjamin's faithful it was no secret why. He was there to watch his daughter, Sam, a senior, lead her No. 2 Lady Buccaneers against No. 4 Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods enters Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida, to watch Benjamin's girls 2A soccer state championship on March 1, 2025. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the added support helped, as Benjamin freshman Emma Bartoli scored a first-half goal off an assist from junior Iris Hoffman, and Sam Woods, a standout on defense, helped the Lady Buccaneers pitch a shutout as Benjamin claimed the 2A title with a 1-0 victory.

Woods was also on hand during Benjamin's 2-1 overtime victory over Lakeland Christian in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Sam Woods
Lakeland Christian's Kyleigh Coleman (9) and Benjamin's Sam Woods battle for possession on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2025 FHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer State Championships at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Be it a Master's or a Florida 2A championship, Tiger - donning a FHSAA state tournament t-shirt - seemed just as enthusiastic as he was seen high-fiving and celebrating the moment with other parents in the stands.

Tiger Woods - Sam Woods
Dec 22, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tger Woods hugs his daughter Sam Woods after a round during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Playing in all 19 games this season, Sam Woods made a big impact on defense for the Lady Buccaneers while also accounting for seven points on offense. She scored three goals - including one game-winner - and added an assist.

Tiger Woods - Sam Woods
Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Sam Woods (left) and Tiger Woods (right) walk up to the 18th green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Woods saw her first varsity action as an eighth grader, adding an assist in her lone appearance. She played in 13 games as a sophomore, chipping in three goals and seven assists, and had four goals and two assists in 16 games as a junior.

Sam Woods
Benjamin’s (28) Sam Woods kicks the ball down the field during the FHSAA semi-finals soccer tournament in DeLand, Thursday, Feb. 27,2025 / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 66 games, Woods finished her varsity career with 10 goals and 12 assists.

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Florida