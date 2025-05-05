Top 10 Central Florida High School Flag Football Postseason Rankings (5/5/2025)
Five Central Florida high school flag football teams last week continued their quest for a state championship. Now, only one remains.
Unbeaten Spruce Creek (19-0) proved it is the area’s top team after toppling top-seeded Apopka, 19-6, in the Class 4A, Region 1 final. The Hawks advanced to the state semifinals to be held May 9 at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa.
The upset propelled Spruce Creek to the top of this week’s rankings, knocking Apopka off the perch. The Blue Darters are now No. 2.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida flag football postseason rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district tournament finishes, and more.
May 4, 2025
1. Spruce Creek (19-0)
Volusia County’s top team, which won the Class 4A, District 2 title, edged Timber Creek, 13-12, in the Class 4A, Region 1 semifinals and then beat Apopka in the final. The Hawks next take on top-seeded Wellington in the state semifinals on May 9 at 7 p.m. The winner will play either Alonso or Palmetto for the title on May 10. Leading Spruce Creek is senior quarterback Jillian Truax, who has passed for more 3,100 yards and 31 touchdowns, and rushed for almost 1,200 yards and 13 TDs.
2. Apopka (15-2)
Orange County’s top team extended its win streak to 10 with its 27-0 mauling of Jacksonville Mandarin in the Class 4A, Region 1 semifinals, but then fell to Spruce Creek to end its season. The Blue Darters were led by senior quarterback/linebacker Jhenell Francis, who passed for more than 1,500 yards and 14 TDs, rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 20 TDs and made three interceptions.
3. Timber Creek (14-4)
The Class 4A, District 4 champ Wolves had their nine-game win streak snapped by Spruce Creek in the regional semifinals. Junior quarterbacks Kyla Tometi and Laina Difebbo, senior running back Lily Dodge, junior wide receivers Becca Shaw and Naomi Hamilton, and senior athlete Alex Lue Pann led the team this season
4. Harmony (14-5)
Osceola County’s top team, which won the Class 4A, District 10 championship, had its seven-game win streak snapped by top-seeded Wellington, 25-20, in the Class 4A, Region 3 semifinals. Leading the Longhorns this year were senior quarterback Martha Edwards, senior wide receiver Kinzie James, and sophomore athlete Jada Bloodworth.
5. Celebration (14-4)
The Storm put up a fight against Harmony, falling 27-20 in the Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinals. Junior dual-threat quarterback Isabel Meadows led the team this season with more than 2,500 yards passing and a whopping 41 TDs and more than 80 yards rushing and seven scores.
6. West Orange (10-6)
The Warriors, who won the Class 4A, District 5 title, fell to top-seeded Lennard, 33-19, in a Region 2 quarterfinal.
7. Horizon (15-3)
The Hawks, who were the only team to beat Apopka in the regular season and finished as Class 4A, District 5 runner-up, lost to Bloomingdale, 20-0, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal. The Hawks were led this season by sophomore quarterback Fabi Kreubel, junior wide receiver Bailey Travis, sophomore wide receiver Emma Andrulonis, and senior athletes Mariangely Blanco, Isabella Almarza and Nyree James.
8. Oviedo (11-1)
The Class 3A, District 4 champ Lions fell hard to Ponte Vedra, 26-0, in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals. They were one of only two Central Florida schools to finish the regular season unbeaten. Leading Oviedo were senior quarterback Ansley Devos, senior wide receiver Lily McCaslin, junior wide receiver Alyson Scharf, and junior athletes Jada Joy and Kiara Hernandez.
9. New Smyrna Beach (12-6)
The Barracudas edged Weeki Wachee, 7-6, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal and then fell to top-seeded Hernando, 19-7, in the regional semifinals. Leading New Smyrna Beach this year were senior quarterback Emma Corr, junior running back Vicky Singleton, senior wide receiver Taylor Vance, and junior linebackers Ashlynn Endicott and Zanial Toledo.
10. Jones (10-6)
The Class 2A, District 7 champ Tigers lost to unbeaten Green Cove Springs Clay, 20-6, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
On the outside looking in: Kissimmee Gateway (11-6), Lake Howell (10-3).
