Top 10 Florida Panhandle High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/30/2025)
The Florida Panhandle has proven yet again that they always produce some great basketball teams, and this season proves that.
Teams such as Florida High in Tallahassee and Marianna are the cream of the crop this season as they check in at the top two spots. Meanwhile, teams such as Liberty County, who are led by Kashon Chambers, also find themselves in the top 10.
1. Florida State University School (16-5)
They are in the midst of a three-game winning streak with their most recent win coming over Brookwood (GA) 59-35. They finish the regular season with Pine Forest on Friday with their opponent in the playoffs yet to be determined.
2. Marianna (18-3)
They are led by junior forward, Mason Mobley, who is averaging just over 17 points per game. In his most recent game, he scored 26 points as the Bulldogs defeated Crossroad Academy 61-49.
3. Crestview (17-4)
After losing a hard-fought battle to Milton 63-56 back on January 10, the Bulldogs have won five straight games with their most recent win coming over Milton 65-63.
4. Leon (16-6)
The Lions find themselves here at number four after they rebounded from their 56-54 loss to Mosley by defeating Taylor County 71-59. They will finish out the regular season tonight when they play host to Tallavana Christian.
5. Mosley (14-8)
The Dolphins hit a bit of a slump in December when they lost five games, but they were able to right the ship. Since then, they are 7-2 which is highlighted by their two-point win over Leon on Monday.
6. Port St. Joe (18-4)
They are led by their standout sophomore guard, Zay Jenkins, who is averaging 21 points, five assists and six rebounds per game. Also, the Tiger Sharks will be put to the test when they take on Blountstown on tonight before closing out the regular season versus Bozeman on Friday.
7. Blountstown (14-4)
After losing to Bozeman last Saturday, the Tigers rebounded with a 61-52 win over Liberty County on Tuesday. Their last two games will be tough as they travel to Port St. Joe before finishing with Ponce De Leon tomorrow night.
8. Liberty County (16-4)
The Bulldogs have been one of the surprises this season, and that is partly due to the play of Kashon Chambers who is averaging 19 points, four rebounds and two assists per game.
9. Booker T. Washington (16-7)
Prior to this week, the Wildcats were riding high with a 7-1 record since Christmas. However, they lost two closely contested games to Crestview and Tate this week by five combined points. They will look to get back in the win column when they take on Pensacola tomorrow night.
10. Milton (14-7)
Two years ago, the Panthers won only six games. However, they have been one of the more consistent teams in the Panhandle since the start of last season. They have four players averaging double-digit points this year with senior guard, Treymar Jones, leading the way with 17 points per game. They will finish the regular season versus Florida Coastal Prep and at Gulf Breeze.