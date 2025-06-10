Vote: Florida Big Bend High School Baseball Player of the Year (6/9/2025)
The 2025 high school baseball season for the teams in the Big Bend region of Florida has come to an end, and it was an exciting season from start to finish. This season was filled with its ups-and-downs, but it also produced exciting games and thrilling upsets. The top players left their mark on the diamond, and they gave it everything they had to help their teams succeed. With that being said, it is now time to vote for the Florida Big Bend high school baseball player of the year.
Voting will conclude June 30 at 11:59 p.m PT. Here are the nominations:
Tyler Correa, Chiles
The talented senior finished the season with a phenomenal .485 batting average. He tallied three home runs, nine extra base hits, 19 RBIs and 29 runs scored. He had a great approach at the plate all season long as he only struck out seven times, got walked 20 times and finished with an OBP of .561. He was also successful on the base paths as he ended the year with 23 stolen bases. Lastly, on the defensive end, Correa finished his senior season with a .916 fielding percentage.
Sadiq Jones, Franklin County
Jones was consistent all season from the plate as he finished with a .420 batting average. He finished with 29 hits, four home runs, six triples, three doubles, 24 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Jones had an OBP of .583, an OPS of 1.395 and recorded 28 stolen bases. He also pitched 14 innings with 13 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.50.
Jace Riggan, North Florida Christian
From the batter's box, Riggan finished with 34 hits which was good for a .340 batting average. He also tallied one home run, five triples, four doubles, 14 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. Neely proved to be one of the best pitchers in the Big Bend this season with an ERA of 1.48 in 61.1 innings of work. He allowed just 13 earned runs with 86 strikeouts.
Kolbe Baker, Leon
Baker batted .370 with an OBP of .477 and an OPS of 1.135 this season. He finished with 27 hits, five home runs, six doubles, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases and 20 runs scored. He also pitched 14.1 innings with 15 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.95. Defensively, Baker finished with a .926 fielding percentage in 94 total chances.
Chase Fuller, Lincoln
This season Fuller batted .267 with an OBP of .453 and an OPS of .938. He finished with 27 hits, five home runs, one triple, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 26 runs scored. Fuller also pitched 27 innings with 43 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.33. In these 27 innings, he allowed only nine earned runs. Defensively, he fielded .927 in 110 total chances.
Nate Dietz, Lincoln
Dietz was one of the top hitters in the Big Bend this season batting .350 with 36 hits. He tallied four doubles, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases and 16 runs scored. Dietz's OBP was .485 with an OPS of .873 as well. From the mound, Dietz pitched 68.2 innings with 16 earned runs allowed, 46 strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 1.63.
Kannon Plain, Madison County
Plain finished the season with 27 hits and a .474 batting average. His on-base percentage was .610 with an OPS of 1.540. Plain also finished with five home runs, three triples, five doubles, 24 RBIs, five stolen bases and 18 runs scored. Defensively, Plain fielded .963 in 27 total chances.
Cooper Wiles, Aucilla Christian
Wiles had an excellent season from the plate batting .417 with 35 total hits. He tallied five home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 31 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Wiles also stole seven bases and finished with an OBP of .500 with an OPS of 1.298. To go along with his tremendous season offensively, Wiles pitched 21.2 innings with 30 strikeouts with an ERA of 5.82 in limited action.
Caleb Walker, Aucilla Christian
Walker had a dominant season from the mound where he pitched 44.1 innings with an ERA of 0.95. He allowed 28 hits, six earned runs and struck out 72 batters. Offensively, he batted .298 with an OBP of .412 and an OPS of .728. Walker tallied 17 hits, one double, eight RBIs, three stolen bases and 16 runs scored.
Wyatt Visnovske, St. John Paul II
The junior comes in as the final nominee for the Big Bend high school baseball player after batting .437 with an OBP of .506 and an OPS of 1.055. He tallied 31 hits, one triple, six doubles, 17 RBIs, four stolen bases and 15 runs scored.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.