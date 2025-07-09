Five‑Star 2027 Big Man Obinna Ekezie Jr. Joins Southeastern Prep for Junior Season
Obinna Ekezie Jr. one of the top high school basketball players in the country is on the move for his upcoming junior season.
Ekezie Is Departing Prolific Prep
Ekezie Jr. announced on his social media that he is leaving Prolific Prep for Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
Prolific Prep was previously based in Napa, California before announcing earlier this year they are relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after launching the basketball program in 2014.
Ekezie Will Join 5-Star Guard Beckham Black in Playing for Former Duncanville (TX) Coach David Peavy
Southeastern Prep has made some major moves heading into the 2025-2026 season where they named former Duncanville (Texas) head boys basketball coach David Peavy to the same position, where they picked up five-star rising junior point guard Beckham Black as well.
Southeastern Prep Seeks to Make A Rapid Rise On the Court
Southeastern Prep finished the 2024-2025 season with a 14-11 record where they played Florida powerhouses such as DME Academy, Montverde Academy, and The Rock School's national team.
Ekezie Is a Top 10 National Player
Ekezie Jr. is rated as the No. 7 ranked player in the nation, the No. 2 center, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He currently holds 20 offers from notable schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Houston, and several others.
Ekezie Jr. averaged around 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three blocks per game as a sophomore last season for the Crew who finished with a 35-6 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Semifinals before having their season come to an end against national runner-up Dynamic Prep (Texas).
Obinna Ekezie Sr. Starred at Maryland And Played in the NBA
Ekezie Jr.'s father, Obinna Sr. played at the University of Maryland from 1995 to 1999 before being selected 37th overall in the 1999 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. He spent four seasons in the NBA playing for five different teams, including the Vancouver Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks. Ekezie Sr. finished his playing career in 2007 playing for Dynamo Moskow in the Russian Basketball League.
