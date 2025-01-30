Top 10 Florida Panhandle High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/30/2025)
In what has been an exhilarating Florida girls basketball season here in the Florida Panhandle, it is time to look at the 10 best teams so far this season.
Rickards and Holmes County take the top two spots while smaller schools such as Central School and Rocky Bayou Christian School find their place in the top 10.
The ending to the season will be exciting, and it will be interesting to see if anything shakes up inside the top 10 the rest of the way.
1. Rickards (16-3)
Bishop Kenny ended their six game win streak back on January 18, but that is not an indictment on this team. They are led by senior guard, Genesis Henry, who is averaging 12 points per game along with seven rebounds, three assists and just shy of three steal per game.
2. Holmes County (20-2)
You can make an argument to put the Blue Devils at the top spot, but you would basically be splitting hairs at that point. Their last loss coming on December 20 to Enterprise (AL). Since that loss, they are on a seven game winning streak and are playing at their best right now.
3. Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL) (14-5)
The Wildcats come in at number 3 with their most recent win coming on January 20 when they defeated LeFlore (AL) 76-22. They are led by Chamiah Francis who is averaging nearly 15 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.
4. West Florida (14-8)
The Jaguars come in at number four after a dominating win over Bay last week 51-23. They dropped a game to McGill-Toolen on Tuesday night 59-40, and they will look to bounce back versus Foley (AL) this weekend.
5. Niceville (16-6)
The Eagles come in at fifth after three straight, dominating wins. In their last game they defeated Pace 50-35. They look to finish the season strong when two out of their final three games are district matchups versus Navarre and Milton.
6. Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL) (13-7)
The Trojans appeared to have found their footing by defeating Chiles and Leon in pivotal district matchups two weeks ago. Led by their junior guard, Jamiya Brown, who is averaging nearly 21 points per game, Lincoln will close out the season strong versus Maclay and North Florida Educational Institute.
7. Godby (13-6)
After losing in back-to-back games in early January, the Cougars have bounced back tremendously by defeating teams such as Chiles and Leon. They will wrap up the regular season when they play host to Bay and P.K. Yonge.
8. Rocky Bayou Christian (12-3)
After losing to Niceville on January 16, they have responded with two big wins over North Florida Christian and Paxton which helps solidify their place inside the top 10.
9. Graceville (16-3)
They started off 14-0, but since then, the Tigers have dropped three out of five. However, they are still one of the best teams in the Florida Panhandle, and they got back to their winning ways when they defeated Marianna 39-28 on Monday.
10. Central (Milton, FL) (13-9)
The Jaguars have slipped losing two out of their three previous games. However, they have shown at times that they should be regarded as one of the ten best teams in the Panhandle. Led by their senior guard, Autumn Boutwell who is averaging almost 18 points per game, the Jaguars have the offense to at least stay in contention in every game they play.