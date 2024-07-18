Top 10 uncommitted Florida high school football prospects
The 2024 Florida high school football season is fewer than 50 days away and many of the state's top prospects are taking themselves off the board.
It's been a commitment-heavy July — and it's far from over for 2025 and 2026 prospects.
One of Florida's top 2025 prospects, Zephyrhills' defensive back DJ Pickett, came off the board Wednesday night when he committed to LSU and Orlando Jones' Vernell Brown III is another that will be announcing on July 21st where he plans to commit.
Now, we're tracking who's left on the board across all corners, far and wide in the Sunshine State.
1. Jaime Ffrench (6-1, 185), WR, 2025
Top rating: 5-star, No. 25 overall prospect, nation's No. 4 wide receiver, No. 3 prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Mandarin
One of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire state was the 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass catcher. Ffrench, a junior wide receiver, hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Ohio State and Texas are hot on Ffrench's trail. When it comes to best uncommitted wide receivers, Ffrench is as good as they come.
2. Calvin Russell (6-4, 185), WR, 2026
Top rating: 5-star, No. 5 overall prospect, nation's No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 26' prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Miami Northwestern
Playing within Teddy Bridgewater's offense this upcoming season should see Russell's numbers grow tremendously. Last season for the Bulls, Russell played primarily at quarterback, but will see plenty of time out at wide receiver. With Russell's length and speed, the receiver has offers from schools like Auburn, Colorado, Florida and FSU.
3. Vernell Brown III (5-11, 170) , WR, 2025
Top rating: 5-star, No. 25 overall prospect, nation's No. 6 wide receiver, No. 4 prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Orlando Jones
Last season for the Fighting Tigers’, Brown III hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown III's final four schools he’s considering playing at on the next level are Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL) and Ohio State. Before announcing his top four, Brown III had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Oregon.
4. Jabari Brady (6-2, 185), WR, 2026
Top rating: 5-star, No. 26 overall prospect, nation's No. 4 wide receiver, No. 3 26' prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Chaminade-Madonna
Last season at Monarch, Brady helped the Knights reach the Class 4M state semifinals before falling to Mandarin. The sophomore wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 70 passes for 1,392 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Brady has offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, FSU and Georgia.
5. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (6-0, 205), LB, 2025
Top rating: 4-star, No. 72 overall prospect, nation's No. 8 linebacker, No. 10 prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: IMG Academy
One of the state's top linebackers is still up for grabs and he's certainly among the best in the country. Owusu-Boateng made an impact in the front seven for the Ascenders, making 45 tackles and six of them going for a loss in 2023. Among the teams remaining in the hunt for the backer's services are Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC.
6. Elijah Golden (6-4, 260), DL, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 160 overall prospect, nation's No. 17 defensive lineman, No. 28 26' prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: IMG Academy
Lining up with Owusu-Boateng up ahead of him on this list, Golden helps anchor what will be a very talented defensive line at IMG Academy. From King George, Virginia, the uber-talented inside technique defensive lineman has his slew of universities on his trail, including Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
7. Ben Hanks Jr. (6-1, 170), DB, 2025
Top rating: 4-star, No. 100 overall prospect, nation's No. 12 defensive back, No. 15 prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Miami Booker T. Washington
One of South Florida's top defensive backs is considered a seatbelt for most wide receivers, as Hanks Jr. can stay tight with just about anyone around. The multi-sport athlete has elite speed and ended last season with impressive stats, totaling 38 tackles, six interceptions with three going back for touchdowns. Miami (FL), FSU and Georgia are among the schools linked to the lockdown cornerback.
8. Trenton Henderson (6-4, 225), DL, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 186 overall prospect, nation's No. 16 defensive lineman, No. 31 26' prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Pensacola Catholic
Helping the Crusaders reach the Class 2S state semifinals a year ago, Henderson was a key cog on the defensive line. With the prototypical size that colleges yearn for in a edge rusher, there's plenty of reasons why Henderson is a wanted commodity. Last season, Henderson racked up 39 tackles, five for loss and four sacks.
9. Ladarian Clardy (5-10, 175), DB, 2025
Top rating: 4-star, No. prospect, nation's No. 17 safety, No. 32 prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: Escambia
There's been plenty of very talented defensive backs come out of the Florida Panhandle and Clardy is next in line when it comes to that list. Projected as a safety on the next level, Clardy made a boatload of plays for the Gators in 2023, notching 57 tackles, eight batted away psses and four interceptions. Schools that are vying for Clardy's services are FSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UCF.
10. Justice Fitzpatrick (6-0, 185), DB, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 32 overall prospect, nation's No. 3 defensive back, No. 4 26' prospect in Florida (247 Sports)
High school: St. Thomas Aquinas
The bloodlines are certainly there for Fitzpatrick when you think of the ceiling of how good the 2026 defensive back could be. His brother, Minkah Fitzpatrick, was a former first round pick and currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now the younger Fitzpatrick is making a name for himself, with a number of colleges chasing him, including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, FSU, Georgia, Miami (FL) and Ohio State.
