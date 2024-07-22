Top 15 returning Central Florida high school football wide receivers for the 2024 season
Central Florida high schools are loaded at wide receiver this year, so fans can expect some big-time passing attacks when the 2024 season kicks off.
Many of the area’s top receivers have already committed or received multiple offers from colleges across the country after coming close to or passing the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards in 2023.
Thanks to the plethora of talented wide receivers, fans can likely expect plenty of high-scoring games when teams hit the field in August.
Here are the top returning Central Florida wide receivers this fall:
Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa, Class of 2025: Speedy Brevard County star was one of the best wide receivers in the state last year, catching a whopping 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 2S state championship. The fleet-footed 4-star receiver has committed to Missouri.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, Jones, Class of 2025: The 5-star receiver committed to Florida on July 20, following in his father’s footsteps. He caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 TDs in leading the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 3M state semifinal last year.
Isaiah “Easy” Mizell, Boone, Class of 2025: The sure-handed athlete reeled in 49 passes for 1,057 yards, averaging 96.1 yards per game, and 22 TDs. The Arizona commit led the Braves to the state playoffs in 2023.
Tony Kinsler, Spruce Creek, Class of 2025:Volusia County star caught 64 passes for 1,050 yards and 12 TDs in 2023, leading the Hawks to the state playoffs. The 3-star receiver has committed to Pitt.
Ramel Hernandez, Melbourne Central Catholic, Class of 2025: Solid receiver caught 48 passes for 1,030 yards and 15 TDs in leading the Hustlers to the state playoffs. He has multiple offers, including Southeastern University.
Ernest Nunn, Poinciana, Class of 2025:Exceptional athlete (5-9, 160) had a big year at the Osceola County school in 2023, hauling in 50 passes for 935 yards and 10 TDs. He has an offer from Mercyhurst University.
Alexander Springs, St. Cloud, Class of 2025: Osceola County standout caught 57 passes for 874 yards and 14 TDs for the Bulldogs in 2023. He runs a 4.48-second, 40-yard dash time and also stars in basketball.
Jermane Hayes, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025: The 3-star receiver made a big impact last year at the Volusia County school, where he caught 55 passes for 835 yards and nine TDs. He has at least 21 offers, including Western Michigan, Ball State and Jackson State.
Jaeden Parker McMillan, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Class of 2026: Two-way rising junior caught 49 passes for 791 yards and seven TDs in 2023 for the Tigers, who advanced to the state playoffs. The 4-star receiver also plays defensive back.
Anthony Gay, Seminole, Class of 2026: As an underclassman last year, he caught 44 passes for 710 yards and four TDs for Wekiva. Now, he takes his considerable talents to Seminole, where he hopes to help lead the Seminoles to a championship.
Gabriel Diaz, Winter Park, Class of 2025: All-around athlete caught 53 passes for 691 yards and seven TDs last year for Bishop Moore. He has taken his considerable talents to Winter Park, where he is listed as a quarterback/athlete.
Johan Torres, Winter Springs, Class of 2025: Seminole County standout made 43 catches for 664 yards and one TD in 2023. The All-Seminole Athletic Conference Second Team selection also is an excellent return man.
Tanner Waring, Mount Dora High, Class of 2025: Superb Lake County athlete caught 36 passes for 651 yards and six TDs for the Hurricanes in 2023. He recently received an offer from Davidson.
Evan James, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2025: Three-star, two-sport athlete has taken his talents to TFA after catching 33 passes for 649 yards and 10 TDs for Leesburg in 2023. His efforts led the Yellow Jackets to the state playoffs. He recently committed to Furman.
Demetrice McCray, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026: Part of a deep receiving crew last year at Leesburg, the 4-star receiver (6-0, 187) caught 32 passes for 637 yards and seven TDs for the Yellow Jackets. He has transferred to TFA for the 2024 season. He has multiple Division I offers, including Illinois and North Carolina.
