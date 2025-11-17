Top 2028 Football Recruit Makes College Decision Early
While many are putting the finishing touches on 2026 recruiting and starting to dig into the depths of 2027, one college football powerhouse is looking ahead to 2028.
Georgia and Kirby Smart have received an early commitment from the top-rated player in the Class of 2028 in IMG Academy quarterback Jayden Wade.
Wade made the decision official on Sunday, selecting the Bulldogs over Oregon, Texas and Ohio State.
Top QB Recruit Calls Georgia 'Great Place'
“Georgia is a great place the message is they can develop me,” Wade told Dawgs247.com. “I’ll be able to compete every year for a championship.”
Wade who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports, which also makes him the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the top player in Florida. As for the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 1 quarterback, No. 3 player in the state of Florida and the fourth-ranked player overall.
Along with the aforementioned offers from Georgia, Oregon, Texas and Ohio State, Wade holds offers from 24 other schools.
Jayden Wade Leading IMG Academy
Originally from California, Wade helped IMG Academy go 9-0 this past fall as a first-year starter, throwing for 1,383 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes. The sophomore had 20 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions on 120 pass attempts, adding 243 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
As a freshman, Wade appeared in eight games for IMG Academy, sharing quarterback duties with Ty Hawkins. He made one start, going 13-for-18 for 221 yards and three touchdowns with 92 yards rushing and a score vs. St. Thomas More.
For the season, Wade was 19 of 28 overall for 362 yards and six touchdowns, rushing for 217 yards. He received varsity snaps as an eighth-grader with the program, going 14 of 20 for 199 yards with a passing touchdown.
Top 2028 QB Prospect Compares To Current NFL Star
Wade’s coach at IMG Academy, Greg Studrawa, compared him to former Ohio State standout and current NFL quarterback CJ Stroud “cerebrally.”
“He always wants to study the game,” Studrawa told 247Sports. “I spent so much time with CJ talking about protections and all of those things. As a thrower, (Wade) reminds me of him a lot too and then just how he wants to learn.”
Georgia is also in the running for the services of Jared Curtis, a top quarterback in the Class of 2026. They have already signed Zech Fort, a teammate of Wade’s during his time in California as a youth, to the 2026 recruiting class.
Wade is the second commit for 2028 for the Bulldogs, joining tight end Asa Wall.