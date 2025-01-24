Top 25 Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/23/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are racking up the wins this season.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the next set of High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida boys basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, other media sources, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
1. Montverde Academy (13-3)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Eagles won five in a row before falling to Arizona (Chandler) Compass Prep National, 45-41. Senior guard CJ Ingram is leading MVA with 12.9 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, and 1.8 steals per game.
2. Windermere High (17-3)
Last week: 2
The Wolverines have won six straight, including a 69-57 victory against crosstown rival Windermere Prep. Leading the way is 6-foot-8 power forward T.J. Drain.
3. Evans (17-4)
Last week: 4
The Trojans, who last year advanced to the Class 7A Final Four, moved up a spot after stretching their win streak to five games. They knocked off powerhouse Oak Ridge, 100-94, on Jan. 20. Leading the way are senior point guard Antonio Pollard, senior shooting guard Arosco Dubois, and senior wing David Rushing.
4. Oak Ridge (13-7)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Pioneers stretched their win streak to six before falling to Link Academy of Branson, Mo., 67-55, and Evans. Leading the way is senior guard Jalen Reece, an LSU signee who is averaging 22.7 ppg, 7.8 apg, and 3.7 spg; and senior forward Jamier Jones (21.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.5 spg, 1.4 blocks per game).
5. Kissimmee Osceola (18-1)
Last week: 5
Osceola County’s top team has won 14 in a row, beating area foes, Tohopekaliga, Harmony and St. Cloud last week. Junior combo guard Luke McCrimmon leads the Kowboys (18.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.8 spg).
6. Edgewater (12-8)
Last week: 10
The Eagles have won three in a row and four of their last five. They are 9-1 against Central Florida schools. Edgewater is led by senior guard/forward Darius Washington.
7. DME Academy (Daytona Beach) (15-8)
Last week: 7
DME has lost three of its last four games after a fast start. DME, an elite sports academy in Volusia County, fell to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian National, 75-71, last week.
8. St. Cloud (19-3)
Last week: 8
The Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season, have won three of their last four games. They advanced to the Orange Belt Conference championship game before falling to Kissimmee Osceola, 62-57, in a tight battle. Leading the way is senior Alex Springs (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 spg).
9. Lake Highland Prep (16-4)
Last week: 9
The Highlanders have won five in a row, including a 57-55 victory against Lake Howell. The Highlanders were a Class 4A regional semifinalist last year. Leading the way is 6-4 junior small forward Mikey Madueme.
10. Apopka (16-5)
Last week: 12
The Blue Darters have won three in a row. Leading the way is 6-5 senior forward Jue Angervil.
11. Lake Howell (17-4)
Last week: 6
The Silver Hawks bounced back from losses to Lake Highland Prep and Oviedo by beating Lake Brantley and Bishop Moore. Leading the way is junior wing/forward Isaac Buckley (17.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
12. Winter Park (13-6)
Last week: 11
The Wildcats are rolling, winning seven of their last eight games. Senior guard Hatcher Nordquist leads the way.
13. The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) (16-4)
Last week: 13
Small-school power is on a seven-game win streak. Senior point guard Josh Pitts and senior shooting guard Jack Kaley lead the Eagles.
14. Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (23-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lions have won 13 of their last 14 games to roar into the Top 25. Leading the way is sophomore Ahmed Salim Mustapha (15.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 4.7 bpg).
15. The First Academy (Orlando) (12-4)
Last week: 17
The Royals have won two of their last three games. Leading the way is junior shooting guard Max Simmons (12.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.8 spg).
16. Southern Coast Academy National (Orlando) (15-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Rams surge into the Top 25 after winning six of their last seven games. Leading the way is sophomore combo guard Antonio Baymon (21.0 ppg, 2.2 apg).
17. Viera (16-4)
Last week: 21
The Hawks beat Rockledge, 61-51, for the Cape Coast Conference tournament championship.
18. Leesburg (11-6)
Last week: 24
The Yellow Jackets have caught fire, winning five games in a row, including a 76-58 victory against Tampa Catholic.
19. Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee) (14-6)
Last week: 14
One of the better small school teams in the area, the Eagles bounced back from losses to Leesburg and Lake Highland Prep by beating Holy Trinity Episcopal. Leading the way is junior guard/forward Julian DeClou (15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.6 spg).
20. Windermere Prep (13-8)
Last week: 19
The Lakers have won five of their last six games, including a 50-47 victory against Lake Highland Prep. Star junior shooting guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way (21.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg).
21. Oviedo (13-9)
Last week: 18
The Lions, who were a Class 6A regional finalist last year, won four in a row before losing to St. Cloud, 47-44, in overtime. Leading the way is senior forward/guard Cameron Bryant (18.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.7 spg).
22. Harmony (13-7)
Last week: 22
The Longhorns out of Osceola County have won four of their last five games, including a 40-37 shocker against St. Cloud. They are led by senior forward/guard Sylus Cory (17.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
23. Eustis (14-7)
Last week: 15
The Panthers have won five of their last seven games. Leading the way is senior Timothy Key (13.9 ppg, 1.3 apg).
24. University Orlando (13-6)
Last week: 23
The Cougars have won five of their last six games. They are led by senior small forward Mo Kamara (13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.4 bpg).
25. Southland Christian (Kissimmee) (19-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Flames have won two of their last three games to roar into the Top 25. Leading the way is sophomore guard Sebastian Rivera (24.6 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3.3 spg).
On the outside looking in: Olympia (13-8), Port Orange Atlantic (15-5), East River (16-5), Academy of Central Florida National (Kissimmee, 14-5), Seminole (11-9), Lake Brantley (14-9), Colonial (11-8), Montverde Academy Gold (10-4), Lake Minneola (12-9), Poinciana (14-5), Melbourne (13-5), Winter Springs (14-5), Vero Beach (12-9), Foundation Academy (13-6), Ocoee (10-11), Mainland (11-9), Timber Creek (13-7), South Lake (12-8), Kissimmee Liberty (11-4), Legacy Charter (13-5), Bilingual Christian Academy (Kissimmee, 10-6), Hagerty (10-10), Spruce Creek (14-7), DeLand (10-7), Hope Academy (16-8).
