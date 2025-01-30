Top 25 Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/30/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are looking in peak form as the regular season comes to a close.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the next set of High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida boys basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, other media sources, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
High School on SI Central Florida Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Montverde Academy (13-4)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Eagles fell hard to Miami Columbus, 79-59. Senior guard Dante Allen is leading MVA with 12.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game.
2. Windermere High (19-5)
Last week: 2
The Wolverines have won eight of their last 10 games, but fell to Orange County rival, Edgewater, 61-58, in overtime. Leading the way is 6-foot-8 power forward T.J. Drain.
3. Evans (18-4)
Last week: 3
The Trojans have won seven in a row, including a last-second 62-61 victory against Lake Howell. Leading the way are senior point guard Antonio Pollard, senior shooting guard Arosco Dubois, and senior wing David Rushing.
4. Edgewater (15-8)
Last week: 6
The Eagles are flying high with a six-game win streak, including a shocking 61-58 overtime victory against Windermere. They are 11-1 against Central Florida schools. Edgewater is led by senior guard/forward Darius Washington.
5. Oak Ridge (13-8)
Last week: 4
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Pioneers have lost three straight, including a 74-52 setback to Edgewater. Leading the way is senior guard Jalen Reece, an LSU signee who is averaging 21.4 ppg, 7.8 apg, and 3.8 spg.
6. Lake Highland Prep (17-4)
Last week: 9
The Highlanders have won seven in a row, including a 69-55 victory against Kissimmee Osceola. The Highlanders were a Class 4A regional semifinalist last year. Leading the way is 6-4 junior small forward Mikey Madueme.
7. Kissimmee Osceola (19-3)
Last week: 5
Osceola County’s top team had its 14-game win streak snapped by Lake Highland Prep, 69-55, and then fell to The First Academy (Orlando), 73-68, before bouncing back to beat Celebration, 72-53. Junior combo guard Luke McCrimmon leads the Kowboys (17.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.8 spg).
8. Lake Howell (19-5)
Last week: 11
The Silver Hawks have won four of their last five games, including a 52-40 victory against Lyman. Leading the way is junior wing/forward Isaac Buckley (16.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.0 spg).
9. DME Academy (Daytona Beach) (16-10)
Last week: 7
DME has lost five of its last seven games after a fast start. DME, an elite sports academy in Volusia County, beat Academy of Central Florida National (Kissimmee), 59-55.
10. St. Cloud (21-3)
Last week: 8
The Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season, have won five of their last six games. Leading the way is senior Alex Springs (11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 spg.
11. Winter Park (17-6)
Last week: 12
The Wildcats have won six straight heading into the last week of January. Junior guard Will Ryan leads the way.
12. Apopka (17-6)
Last week: 10
The Blue Darters have won four of their last five games, including a 59-53 victory against Olympia. Leading the way is 6-5 senior forward Jude Angervil.
13. The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) (18-5)
Last week: 13
Small-school power has won nine of its last 10 games, including a 71-68 victory against Dr. Phillips. Senior point guard Josh Pitts and senior shooting guard Jack Kaley lead the Eagles.
14. Viera (16-4)
Last week: 17
Brevard County’s top team has won nine straight games.
15. Southland Christian (Kissimmee) (20-2)
Last week: 25
The Flames have won two of their last three games to roar into the Top 25. Leading the way is sophomore guard Sebastian Rivera (24.3 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.5 spg).
16. Southern Coast Academy National (Orlando) (17-8)
Last week: 16
The Rams have won four of their last five games. Leading the way is sophomore combo guard Antonio Baymon (21.0 ppg, 2.2 apg).
17. Eustis (15-7)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have won two of their last three games. Leading the way is senior Timothy Key (12.6 ppg, 1.3 apg).
18. Olympia (15-9)
Last week: Unranked
The Titans have won two of their last three games, including a 69-53 victory against Ovieido. Leading the way is sophomore shooting guard James Nowells (13.9 ppg, 1.3 spg).
19. Oviedo (13-11)
Last week: 21
The Lions, who were a Class 6A regional finalist last year, have lost three in a row, including a 47-44 setback to St. Cloud. Leading the way is senior forward/guard Cameron Bryant (18.0 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.6 spg).
20. East River (19-5)
Last week: Unranked
The Falcons have won six of their last seven games, including a 45-33 victory against University High (Orlando).
21. University Orlando (14-7)
Last week: 24
The Cougars have lost two of their last three games. They are led by senior small forward Mo Kamara (13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.3 bpg).
22. Leesburg (12-7)
Last week: 18.
The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven games, including a 60-56 victory against South Lake in a Lake County showdown.
23. Windermere Prep (13-9)
Last week: 20
The Lakers have won five of their last seven games, including a 48-47 victory against Tampa Blake. Star junior shooting guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way (21.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg).
24. Harmony (15-8)
Last week: 22
The Longhorns out of Osceola County have won four of their last five games. They are led by senior forward/guard Sylus Cory (17.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
25. Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee) (15-8)
Last week: 19
The Eagles have lost two of their last three games. Leading the way is junior guard/forward Julian DeClou (15.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg).
On the outside looking in: Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee, 25-2), Port Orange Atlantic (18-5), Seminole (12-9), Academy of Central Florida National (Kissimmee, 14-8), Lake Brantley (15-9), The First Academy (Orlando, 14-6), Colonial (13-9), Lake Minneola (13-11), Melbourne (16-6), Vero Beach (13-10), Mainland (14-9), Montverde Academy Gold (10-5), Winter Springs (16-6), Foundation Academy (14-8), Poinciana (15-7), South Lake (14-9), Bilingual Christian Academy (Kissimmee, 12-8), Legacy Charter (15-5), Hagerty (13-10), Kissimmee Liberty (12-4), Timber Creek (14-10), Academy of Central Florida (Kissimmee, 5-4), Spruce Creek (16-9), DeLand (11-10), Hope Academy (18-9).