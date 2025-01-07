Top 25 Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/7/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are fast proving themselves to be among the best in the Sunshine State.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida boys basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, and more.
1. Montverde Academy (8-2)
The defending national champion Eagles are playing well, losing only to Brewster Academy National (Wolfeboro, N.H, 12-2) and Miami Columbus (13-3).
2. Oak Ridge (7-5)
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Pioneers have played a brutal national schedule, with three of their losses coming to out-of-state teams and another to Montverde Academy. They are 4-1 against Central Florida schools.
3. Windermere High (13-3)
The Wolverines ripped off an 11-game win streak before losing consecutive games to The Villages Charter, 77-74, and St. Petersburg Gibbs, 65-63. They advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals last year.
4. Evans (10-3)
The Trojans, who last year advanced to the Class 7A Final Four, have won three of their last four games to end 2024. Two of their losses have come by 10 points or less: Oak Ridge (85-80) and St. Petersburg Gibbs (82-72 in double overtime).
5. Kissimmee Osceola (13-1)
The Kowboys are red-hot, winning nine in a row heading into the second week of the new year. They began the streak with an impressive 80-64 victory against Mainland, which advanced to the Class 5A Final Four last year.
6. Lake Howell (13-2)
The Silver Hawks ripped off an 11-game win streak before falling to Jacksonville Ribault, 58-55, on Jan. 4. Lake Howell advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season.
7. St. Cloud (15-1)
The Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season, have played spectacularly, winning their first 12 games before falling to Upperman (Baxter, Tenn.), 53-46. They have beaten private school power Lake Highland Prep, 59-58, and Poinciana, 49-45, in double overtime along the way.
8. Lake Highland Prep (11-3)
The Highlanders have won eight of their last nine games after stumbling to St. Cloud and The Rock National (Gainesville) in early December. They own victories against Ribault (10-3) and Ponte Vedra (10-4). The Highlanders were a Class 4A regional semifinalist last year.
9. Apopka (12-3)
The Blue Darters have played well under coach Scott Williams, ending the 2024 part of the schedule with an eight-game win streak. They began the streak with a 67-38 romp against traditional power Dr. Phillips. Apopka advanced to the Class 7A state playoffs last season.
10. Winter Park (9-5)
The Wildcats have come on strong, winning five of their last seven. They beat Apopka, 57-42, in the season-opener.
11. Edgewater (8-7)
The Eagles, like Oak Ridge, have played a brutal schedule. The defending Class 6A state runner-up has losses to Tampa Blake, Miami Riviera Prep, Miami Columbus, Mater Dei (Calif.), and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. But Edgewater is 5-0 against Central Florida competition.
12. The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) (9-4)
One of the best small-school programs in Florida won the Deland Christmas tournament. The Eagles have lost three games to large-class schools (St. Cloud, Lake Howell and Oviedo). But the Eagles lost to Lake Howell and Oviedo by a combined five points.
13. DME Academy (Daytona Beach) (14-5)
DME has won six of its last seven games. DME is an elite sports academy in Volusia County.
14. Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee) (10-4)
One of the better small school teams in the area, the Eagles enter 2025 flying high with a five-game win streak. They have been beaten some big schools, including Oviedo, Lake Nona and Lake Buena Vista. The Eagles advanced to the Class 2A state playoffs last season.
15. The First Academy (Orlando) (8-2)
The Royals have found their groove, winning five straight heading into the second week of January, including a 52-49 victory against Oviedo. TFA advanced to the Class 3A state playoffs last season.
16. University High (Orlando) (8-3)
The Cougars have won five of their last six games heading into the second week of 2025. They own victories against Lake Brantley (10-5) and Alabama schools McGill-Toolen (10-6) and Fairhope (13-3). The Cougars advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals last season.
17. Oviedo (9-7)
The Lions have endured a rollercoaster season, but appear to be leveling out after winning three of their last five games. They own wins against Hagerty and The Master’s Academy. The Lions were a Class 6A regional finalist last year.
18. Academy of Central Florida National (Kissimmee) (14-3)
The Golden Bulls raced to an 11-1 start and have won three straight heading into the new year.
19. Port Orange Atlantic (12-4)
One of Volusia County’s best teams has won five of its last six games heading into the second week of January. The Sharks have beaten Oakleaf (Orange Park) and Spruce Creek this season.
20. East River (12-3)
The Falcons are flying high this season, winning 10 of their first 11 games. They advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs last season.
21. Eustis (10-5)
The Lake County squad is playing well, winning three of its last four games heading into the second week of the new year. The Panthers advanced to the Class 4A regional semifinals last year.
22. Poinciana (10-3)
The Eagles zipped to a 7-1 start and have only suffered losses to Kissimmee Southland Christian (17-1), St. Cloud in double overtime, and Olentangy (Lewis Center, Ohio).
23. Viera (10-4)
Arguably Brevard County’s best team, the Hawks have competed well with a tough schedule. They own victories against Melbourne (7-4), Fayette Ware (Somerville, Tenn., 10-5), and Cleveland (Tenn., 8-5).
24. Montverde Academy Gold (8-3)
The Eagles have overcome a shaky start by winning four straight heading into the second week of January, including victories against Lake Brantley (11-5) and Timber Creek (10-5).
25. Harmony (9-5)
The Longhorns out of Osceola County are picking up steam after a mid-December lull, winning four of their last five games. They defeated Harmony and Melbourne in mid-December.
On the outside looking in: Olympia (9-5), Kissimmee Liberty (9-1), Colonial (8-5), Windermere Prep (9-7), Lake Minneola (10-6), Lake Brantley (11-5), Spruce Creek (10-4), Leesburg (6-5), South Lake (9-4), Seminole (8-7), Dr. Phillips (9-5), DeLand (8-4), Melbourne (7-4), Foundation Academy (9-4), Ocoee (7-7), Legacy Charter (8-4), Mainland (7-6), New Smyrna Beach (9-3), Timber Creek (10-5), Rockledge (9-6), Vero Beach (8-8), Winter Springs (8-4), Faith Christian (9-4), Holy Trinity Episcopal (7-7), Bayside (9-3).
