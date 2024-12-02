Top 25 Central Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
Central Florida high school football teams continued their march for a state championship, with more than a few players recording impressive performances.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the SBLive Top 25 Central Florida football rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district finishes, and playoff seeding and results. The Top 25 will change week to week as we work toward the FHSAA title games to be held Dec. 11-14 at Florida International University in Miami.
1. Jones (13-0)
Last week: 1
The Tigers lived up to their top seeding in Class 4A, Region 2, pulling past Ocala Vanguard, 27-13 to advance to the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. Jones is seeded second for the state semifinals and will host third-seeded Naples (11-2) on Friday. Naples beat Port Charlotte, 17-10, for the Region 3 championship.
2. Cocoa (9-3)
Last week: 2
The two-time defending state champ Tigers continue to dominate in the Class 2A playoffs, crushing Newberry, 40-3, for the Region 2 championship. Cocoa has outscored its three postseason opponents, 140-15. The Tigers are seeded third in the state semifinals and will visit second-seeded and unbeaten Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (12-0) on Friday. Cardinal Mooney beat Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 35-14, for the Region 3 title.
3. Dr. Phillips (12-1)
Last week: 3
The Panthers held off Vero Beach, 21-14, for the Class 7A, Region 3 championship. DP jumped out to a 21-0 lead but then had to hold on for the win. The Panthers are seeded third for the state semifinals and will visit second-seeded Lake Mary (11-2) on Friday. Lake Mary overpowered Seminole, 42-3, for the Region 1 title. DP defeated Lake Mary, 26-21, during the regular season.
4. Lake Mary (11-2)
Last week: 4
With their Class 7A, Region 1 title win against Seminole, the red-hot Rams have won nine in a row since falling to DP in September. But now they face DP again in a rematch that will determine who gets to play for a state championship.
5. Kissimmee Osceola (11-2)
Last week: 7
The Kowboys stretched their win streak to eight with a 17-7 upset of top-seeded Armwood in the Class 6A, Region 2 final. Osceola is seeded third for the state semifinals and on Friday visits second-seeded Gainesville Buchholz (10-3). Buchholz defeated Oakleaf, 25-19, for the Region 1 championship.
6. Seminole (10-2)
Last week: 5
The Seminoles ended their season with a loss to Lake Mary in the Class 7A, Region 1 title game. It was their worst loss since falling to Cocoa, 28-3, in October of 2023. On the positive side, Seminole won 10 games for the second consecutive season.
7. Edgewater (10-2)
Last week: 6
The Eagles watched their seven-game win streak come to an end at the hands of talented Tampa Bay Tech, 28-17, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
8. Eau Gallie (12-1)
Last week: 8
The Commodores fought off Bishop Moore, 26-24, in the Class 3A, Region 2 final to advance to a state semifinal for the first time in school history. Eau Gallie faces its toughest test, yet, in the state semifinals on Friday when it hosts state power Miami Northwestern (10-2), which is coached by former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Northwestern destroyed Cypress Lake, 55-0, to win the Region 4 title.
9. Vero Beach (8-4)
Last week: 12
The Indians saw their eight-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Dr. Phillips, 21-14, in the Region 3 final. They trailed 21-0 at one point before coming back to make a game of it. Vero Beach beat top-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic in the region semifinals.
10. West Orange (10-3)
Last week: 11
The Warriors ended their season with a 55-26 loss to longtime power and No. 1 seed Venice (12-1) in the Class 7A, Region 2 final. It was the most wins for West Orange since 2021 when it went 11-2.
11. University High School (Orange City) (9-3)
Last week: 9
The third-seeded Titans fell to Seminole, 24-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal. University led 14-0 at halftime before collapsing.
12. Spruce Creek (8-4)
Last week: 10
The No. 5 seeded Hawks ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 7A, Region 1 semifinals, falling to top-seeded Lake Mary, 52-32. Spruce Creek finished strong, however, winning three of its last four games.
13. Bishop Moore (10-3)
Last week: 13
The Hornets pushed top-seeded Eau Gallie to the limit before falling 26-24 in the Class 3A, Region 2 final. It was the most wins for Bishop Moore since it went 10-3 in 2017.
14. Oviedo (8-3)
Last week: 14
The Lions lost their Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal game to Pace, 49-21.
15. Winter Park (7-4)
Last week: 15
The Wildcats, consistently one of Metro Orlando’s best teams, ended their season early with a hard-fought 31-23 loss to University High (Orange City) in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
16. Titusville (7-5)
Last week: 16
The Terriers had their win streak snapped at five with a 44-7 loss to top-seeded Eau Gallie in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal. It was the second loss to the Commodores this season.
17. Evans (6-5)
Last week: 17
The Trojans, who clinched their first winning season since 2012 on Nov. 1 when they beat rival Oak Ridge, ended their season early with a 42-21 loss to Gainesville Buchholz in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
18. Merritt Island (7-4)
Last week: 18
The traditionally tough Mustangs lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Titusville, 17-14, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
19. DeLand (5-6)
Last week: 19
A year after advancing to the state semifinals, the Bulldogs ended their season early with a 49-14 Class 7A regional quarterfinal loss to Lake Mary, one of the best teams in Florida. The future looks promising, though, for DeLand, which features dynamic freshman Taijh Moore.
20. Rockledge (6-4)
Last week: 20
The Raiders were shockingly eliminated early, falling to Zephyrhills, 35-15, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Rockledge entered the game as the No. 4 seed; Zephyrhills, No. 5.
21. New Smyrna Beach (8-3)
Last week: 21
The Barracudas ended their season early with a 52-19 Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Polk County power Lake Wales, which won a state championship in 2022.
22. Mainland (5-6)
Last week: 22
The defending state champ Buccaneers entered the Class 5A playoffs on a five-game win streak, but the seventh seed out of Region 1 fell to No. 2 Tallahassee Leon, 21-0, in a quarterfinal game.
23. Apopka (4-6)
Last week: 23
The Blue Darters, who are just two years removed from being a state runner-up, ended their season early with a 20-19 loss to West Orange in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
24. South Lake (7-4)
Last week: 24
The Eagles, who compiled their best record since 2014 when they went 8-3, ended their season early with a 35-17 loss to Plant City Durant in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
25. Mount Dora (8-3)
Last week: 25
The Hurricanes ended their season with a 28-7 Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Dunnellon. But Mount Dora, coached by Luke Hutchinson, finished with its best record since 2014 (9-3).
On the outside looking in: Ocoee, Boone, Leesburg, Lake Nona, Viera, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Orlando Christian Prep, Lyman, Melbourne Central Catholic, Tavares, Astronaut, Hagerty, Melbourne, Tohopekaliga, Holy Trinity Episcopal, St. Cloud, Wekiva.