Top 25 Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/31/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams continue to score big as the regular season gives way to the postseason.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the next set of High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida girls’ basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
High School on SI Central Florida Girls Basketball Rankings
1. Montverde Academy (19-1)
Last week: 1
The area’s top team is red-hot with a 12-game winning streak. Junior Saniyah Hall (20.4 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 2.6 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game) leads the Eagles.
2. DME Academy (18-6)
Last week: 2
The elite sports academy in Daytona Beach snapped a three-game losing streak with a 61-26 victory against Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando). Leading DME is junior guard GiGi Battle (17.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.2 spg).
3. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee) (15-6)
Last week: 3
The Eagles have lost two of their last three games. Leading the way is senior guard Jayshlynn Vega (12.8 ppg, 2.1 spg).
4. Palm Bay (17-7)
Last week: 4
Brevard County’s top team has won seven straight, the last six against Central Florida teams. The Pirates wrap up their regular season this week. Leading the Pirates is star senior point guard Jaida Civil (19.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.6 apg, 3.4 spg).
5. New Smyrna Beach (19-5)
Last week: 6
Volusia County’s top team has won seven straight games. Senior combo guard Olivia Olson leads the Barracudas (22.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 3.2 spg).
6. Dr. Phillips (13-9)
Last week: 6
The traditional Central Florida power is on a roll, winning eight of its last nine games. Leading the Panthers is junior combo guard Kendall Perry (14.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.6 spg).
7. Montverde Academy Gold (12-5)
Last week: 7
The private school’s second-level team has won five of its last seven games. The Eagles beat Southeastern Prep Academy, 68-53, in their outing.
8. Holy Trinity Episcopal (16-6)
Last week: 8
The Brevard County private school has won 13 of its 14 games, including a 53-27 victory against Viera. Leading the Tigers is star eighth-grade combo guard Leila Bryant (19.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.8 apg).
9. The First Academy (Orlando) (19-4)
The Royals are on the march with a five-game winning streak, including a 43-39 victory against Lake Highland Prep. Leading TFA is sophomore point guard Bianca Hall (22.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg).
10. Ocoee (19-3)
Last week: 10
The Knights have won six straight games. Leading the way is talented junior Dakara Merthie (24.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.0 spg).
11. Timber Creek (20-4)
Last week: 11
The Wolves have won five straight behind star senior Serene Exalant (14.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.8 spg).
12. Windermere Prep (17-7)
Last week: 12
The Lakers have won two of their last three games. The private school is led by junior guard Jazlyn Bowman (15.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 spg).
13. Oak Ridge (16-8)
Last week: 14
The Pioneers have won five of their last six games. Leading Oak Ridge is sophomore combo guard Khalise Vidal (15.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 3.7 spg).
14. Central Florida Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (15-8)
Last week: 13
The Eagles are in a tailspin with three straight losses, but have beaten some of Central Florida’s top teams this season. Leading CFCA is senior combo guard Soraya Jokhan (10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 spg).
15. Leesburg (9-9)
Last week: 15
The Lake County squad has won three of its last five games. The Yellow Jackets are led by freshman combo guard Alysya Smith (14.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.1 spg).
16. Kissimmee Gateway (18-4)
Last week: 18
The Panthers have won seven of their last seven games, including a 55-49 victory against Osceola County rival, St Cloud. Leading the way is freshman shooting guard Ashlynn Day (22.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 7.5 spg).
17. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando) (11-14)
Last week: 16
The Falcons are 3-3 over their last six games, but have played a brutal schedule. Leading the way is senior point guard Zora Jackson (8.0 ppg, 1.6 spg).
18. Seminole (Sanford) (16-6)
Last week: 17
The Seminoles finished the regular season by winning seven of their last eight games, including a 65-60 victory against Lake Howell.
19. Lake Highland Prep (11-11)
Last week: 19
The Highlanders, who play a tough schedule, have won two of their last three games. Leading LHP is junior guard Myanna Hatchette (11.5 ppg, 1.1 bpg).
20. DME Academy Regional (Daytona Beach) (10-7)
Last week: 24
DME has won four straight, including a 57-45 victory against Central Pointe Christian Academy. Leading the way is junior Zora Daramola (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
21. Lake Howell (18-6)
Last week: 21
The Silver Hawks have won two of their last three games. Leading the Seminole County school is senior Mazaiah Marc (15.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.2 spg).
22. Lake Mary (17-7)
Last week: 22
The Rams have won three in a row, including a 46-43 victory against Edgewater.
23. Horizon (14-8)
Last week: Not ranked
The Hawks have won two of their last three games, including a 61-54 victory against Edgewater. Leading the Hawks is junior combo guard Zoe Corjay (10.9 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.8 spg).
24. Sebastian River (15-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Sharks are Indian River County’s top team and they are doing swimmingly, winning five of their last six games. Leading the way is sophomore center/power forward E’mani Pryor (11.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
25. Mount Dora Christian (14-8)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lake County private school is catching fire at the right time, winning four in a row. Leading the Bulldogs is senior point guard Natalie Doan (11.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.8 spg).
On the outside looking in: Spruce Creek (11-13), DeLand (16-8), Heritage (16-7), Edgewater (14-8), St. Cloud (14-7), Bayside (17-7), Cocoa (15-7), East River (13-7), Mainland (12-10), Jones (14-6), Eustis (16-4), Viera (11-10), Winter Springs (18-5), Harmony (12-8), Space Coast (16-8), Christian Learning Academy (Apopka, 4-1), Altamonte Christian (15-7), Winter Park (14-11), Tohopekaliga (13-5), Boone (10-12), Celebration (11-8), Melbourne (12-12), Cypress Creek (10-4), The Master’s Academy (Oviedo, 14-8), South Lake (8-8).
