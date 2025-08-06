Top-25 class of 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden reveals top 4 schools, sets commitment date
Four-star senior defensive lineman Elijah Golden, out of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida is one step closer to announcing his college commitment.
On Tuesday, Golden announced he will choose between the following four schools: Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. The announcement will come on Saturday, August 9th, at 3:30 p.m. on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Golden Is Ranked Inside The Top 20 For Position And Statewide
Golden is rated as the No. 112 overall player in the nation, the No. 16 defensive lineman, and the No. 13 overall-ranked player in the state of Florida in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Golden was previously scheduled to announce his commitment back on July 26, but a personal matter pushed back the decision date, as well as an addition to Oklahoma pushing themselves into consideration to land the four-star defensive lineman.
Golden Talks Four Finalists With Rivals' Steve Wiltfong Ahead Of Decision
Alabama: “Coaching staff, they’re very genuine. Coach (Roach) and I have a really great relationship. When you get there, it’s an excellence and you’re expected to be great and do good things and show up every day.”
Notre Dame: "The fanbase is crazy. I’d say the people, the people there are good people. How they do things and their game plans and how they go into games.”
Oklahoma: “Definitely the coaching staff. I really like how their system over there and how they work things and stuff they have for their players. I like how their very into God and faithful school. The football team and coaches are very into God.”
Virginia Tech: "They rocked with me ever since freshman year. That was my first offer, and they made me feel like a priority. I know some of the players are already there. I’d fit in well.”
Cardinal Mooney Has High Expectations In 2025
The Cardinal Mooney Cougars are a heavy favorite to make a deep playoff run in Class 2A this season, where they've loaded the schedule, facing opponents such as the reigning Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Class 5A champions Cherry Creek (August 29), Berkeley Prep (September 12), Bishop Verot (September 26), and Clearwater Central Catholic (October 3)
