Top 25 Florida high school 2028 pitchers: Ranking the best freshmen performers
While some states are just getting underway with their high school baseball season, Florida’s regular season has already wrapped up. Housing some of the state’s best talent in the nation, Florida’s next wave of talent also seems to be budding with potential superstars.
Pitching is always at a premium, so we decided to look at the next wave of arms coming down the prospect pipeline. From top righthander Isaias Torres (Hagerty) to top southpaw Yariel “Lito” Diaz (TNXL Academy), these uncommitted ninth graders each made major contributions at the varsity level this season.
For these rankings, pitchers who logged varsity innings on the mound this season received the greatest consideration. Production, projection and overall ability were also factored into these rankings.
Please note these rankings are only for fun and are meant to highlight some of the top performers in the state this season. Awards are not given for these rankings.
Florida high school baseball top 25 freshmen pitchers
1. Isaias Torres, RHP, Hagerty
Height: 6-3 / Weight: 195
A big, projectable right hander with great stuff, Torres is a Perfect Game national first-team pitcher and one of the top freshman right-handers in the country. Getting his first taste of varsity action this season, he was dominant out of the bullpen for Hagerty, going 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA with four saves in nine appearances. With a fastball that touches 90 mph, he comes over the top and gets good run and angle on his fastball, making it tough for hitters to square up. Torres allowed only six runs (four earned) on 12 hits with seven walks and 23 strikeouts in 15.1 innings in his opening salvo.
2. Yariel “Lito” Diaz, LHP, TNXL Academy
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 160
Diaz is right up there with Texas’ Luke Esquivel as one of the best freshman southpaws in the entire nation. With a fastball that approaches 90 mph, Diaz has a solid three pitch mix (fastball, curveball, slider) that he can throw for strikes at any time. Like many lefties, Diaz barely throws anything straight. Using a three-quarters delivery, his fastball shows a ton of life with good sink and run, which he can spot to either side of the plate. He also snaps off a knee-buckling curveball and batters have a hard time deciphering his changeup from his fastball. With smooth mechanics and a clean arm-action, Diaz has a big future on the bump.
This season, Diaz started two regular-season games for the Ducks. He allowed only one hit in six scoreless innings, striking out 16 and walking only one. Though it was only in limited action, he held batters to a .047 average against him.
3. Caden Freedman, RHP, St. Edward’s
Height: 5-10 / Weight: 175
Florida has some dynamic young arms and Freedman’s is one of the best. A two-sport star in baseball and soccer, Freedman was one of the most dominant varsity pitchers across the entire state in any class, going 4-1 with a 1.00 ERA in seven appearances during the regular season. Sporting a great fastball and plus secondary stuff, he finished second in the state in strikeouts for a freshman, whiffing 51 batters and walking only six in 28 innings. Putting bat to ball seemed like an absolute chore with Freedman on the bump. He surrendered only 14 hits and four earned runs while holding opponents to a .137 average.
A two-way star on the diamond, he also batted .321 in 10 games with three doubles, one triple, 10 RBI and scored 16 runs.
4. Jhon Rodriguez, RHP, Bonita Springs
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 185
Florida has a fascinating group of ninth-grade arms who all have similar upper-80s velocities and stuff. While Rodriguez fits that category with his 88-mph fastball and wipeout slurve, he has separated himself from some of the others with his overall production on the mound this year. He’s displayed great command and has been flat-out dominant for the Bengals on the varsity level since striking out the side in his debut inning on Mar. 2. Since then, he’s pitched to a 1.06 ERA and held opponents to a .140 average with 45 strikeouts and just seven walks across 26.1 innings in seven appearances.
His numbers would look even better if not for one outlier against American Heritage in which he allowed seven hits (he only allowed 14 hits all regular season) and seven runs (only allowed 11 all season) in 3.1 innings. Still, it wasn’t all bad. Of those seven runs, only three were earned and he still struck out four with one walk.
5. Wyatt Cantella, LHP, St. John Paul II
Height: 5-10 / Weight: 165
Cantella had one of the best seasons of any freshman in the state as a two-way star who batted .333 in 19 games with three doubles, a triple, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored. But we’re focused on pitching here, and Cantella was just as impressive on the mound this season. In eight varsity outings this regular season he went 3-0 with a 0.35 ERA, scattering six runs (one earned) on 10 hits with nine walks and 21 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .139 batting average.
6. Randy Parker, RHP, Covenant School of Jacksonville
Height: 6-2 / Weight: 150
At the plate and on the mound, Parker had one of the best two-way seasons of all Florida high school ninth graders. Parker also had a wild regular season line, as he went 4-3 despite an impressive 1.33 ERA. In 31.2 innings, he allowed 15 runs on 28 hits, but only six of those runs were earned. Flashing impressive control and strong secondary offerings, the talented righty struck out 46 and walked only 10 while holding opponents to a .228 batting average.
Speaking of batting, in 24 varsity games, he hit .349 with two doubles, two triples, one home run and 28 RBI.
7. Jackson Philman, RHP, Bell
Height: 5-10 / Weight: 145
It’s time for everyone to start taking Jackson Philman seriously. The youngster has hit a serious growth spurt and taken his game to another level. How so? Well, his Perfect Game profile still lists him at 5-foot-4, 105 pounds. A two-sport standout in baseball and football, Philman has grown six inches, gained 40 pounds since then and hasn’t stopped pounding the strike zone. He stepped out in a big way this season, going 5-0 at the varsity level with a 0.00 ERA during the regular season. In 25.2 innings, he surrendered four unearned runs on eight hits with 37 strikeouts and 13 walks. He held opponents to a .096 batting average.
8. Grant Arnold, RHP, Merritt Island
Height: 6-3 / Weight: 205
It’s hard to believe Grant Arnold is only a freshman when you see him. He’s an intimidating presence on the mound, and his 90-mph fastball does little to ease a batter’s tension. A two-way star who has also played catcher and outfield, he utilizes a short, quick arm action – like the short, quick arm action of a catcher – to hide the ball well before it explodes out of his hand.
Arnold has the makings of a budding star. He made nine dominant appearances this regular season for Merrit Island and went 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA. He allowed only five runs (three earned) on just nine hits, walked 16 and struck out 40 in 23.2 innings. He also batted .328 in 25 games with six doubles and 14 RBI while drawing 14 walks and striking out only 10 times.
9. Nolan Slaymaker, RHP, Columbia
Height: 6-2 / Weight: 210
With a cool last name and an imposing presence on the mound, Slaymaker was the only freshman to log varsity innings for the Tigers this season and did so with success. Despite two games where command hiccups skewed his overall numbers, Slaymaker made eight varsity appearances and pitched 16 innings, going 0-0 with a 2.62 ERA. Flashing an upper-80s fastball that can get to 92, he held opponents to 12 hits, 10 runs (six earned) with 23 strikeouts and 15 walks.
10. Cullen Garner, RHP, St. Joseph Academy
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 185
A two-way star who batted .271 with nine doubles during the regular season, Garner has also shown the Flashes some flashes of what’s to come on the mound. The young fireballer is still learning to harness his command, but when he’s in the zone he’s been tough to hit. In eight relief appearances, he went 2-1 with a 2.85 ERA and two saves. In 19.2 innings he scattered 15 hits and allowed eight earned runs with 30 strikeouts and 15 walks.
11. Carson Wheatley, LHP, Pasco
Height: 6-3 / Weight: 175
Wheatley’s fastball jumped from the low-80s into the upper-80s in the last calendar year. Tall and lean, there’s plenty of projectability in his frame and Wheatley’s best days on the mound are seemingly ahead of him. Control has been his only issue this season, but he’s already got plenty of stuff to dominate high school lineups. Wheatley went 2-2 in the regular season with a 3.27 ERA. He surrendered 10 runs (eight earned) on only eight hits with 33 strikeouts and 20 walks in 22 innings across six appearances.
12. Caleb Hom, RHP, Foundation Christian Academy
Height: 5-9 / Weight: 145
Coaches at Foundation Christian Academy knew they were getting a good player with Hom entering the varsity fold this season, but they probably had no way of guessing just how good he’d be. Hom dominated in all facets, going 3-2 on the mound with a 1.89 ERA in seven varsity appearances. He surrendered only nine earned runs and nine walks and 29 hits in 33.1 innings with 41 strikeouts.
At the plate he batted .565 in 17 games with six doubles, one home run, 26 RBI and scored 29 runs.
13. Kason Zurowski, LHP, Oasis Christian
Height: 5-8 / Weight: 140
A two-sport athlete in football and baseball and the smallest player on this list, Zurowski had some of the biggest numbers of any Florida ninth grade pitcher during the regular season. One of the state’s freshman varsity strikeout leaders, Zurowski showed a good fastball with life and strong secondaries that he spotted well across eight games, including one start. He went 5-2 with a 2.06 ERA, surrendering 10 earned runs on 30 hits with 14 walks and 51 strikeouts in 34 innings.
14. Ryan Rhoden, RHP, Wolfson
Height: 6-2 / Weight: 175
If you like pitchers who throw strikes and barely walk anyone, Ryan Rhoden is your guy. With good size and a solid repertoire, Rhoden also filled up the strike zone and gave Wolfson a lot to be excited about this season. In six appearances spanning 18 innings, the right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 19 hits with 24 strikeouts and only two walks. He held opponents to a .247 average and routinely came up with big pitches to work out of jams.
15. Reid Morris, RHP, St. Edward’s
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 155 / Bats: R / Throws: R
Several freshmen made an impact on the St. Edward’s roster this season, and Morris was another who made an immediate impact at the varsity level. In seven appearances, Morris went 3-0 with a 2.62 ERA, fanning 32 batters and walking only seven in 18.2 innings. He allowed 20 hits and eight runs (seven earned). A two-way star, he also batted .448 in 12 games with five doubles, one triple and 11 RBI.
16. Noah Coleman, RHP, IMG Academy White
Height: 5-10 / Weight 155
A native of Fayetteville, Ark., Coleman transferred to IMG Academy and has been nothing short of impressive at one of the country’s top programs. He made seven appearances for IMGA White, going 3-3 with a 2.42 ERA. Pitching against premier competition, Coleman allowed only 12 earned runs on 34 hits across 34.2 innings with 11 walks and 36 strikeouts.
17. Trigg Listerman, RHP, Cambridge Christian
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 145
Long and lanky with a loose, live arm, there’s a lot to like about Listerman’s future on the mound. He appeared eight times for the varsity squad this season, drawing three starts and logging 28.1 innings. He wound up going 4-3 with a 1.98 ERA, holding opponents to a .214 average while allowing 17 runs (eight earned) on 22 hits with nine walks and 38 strikeouts.
18. Brody Constantine, RHP, University (Orange City)
Height: 6-2 / Weight: 175
Like Wheatley, Constantine runs his fastball into the high-80s and has good swing-and-miss secondary offerings. He also battled command issues this season, walking 23 in 27 innings, but the talent is undeniable and allowed him to mostly pitch around those free passes as he surrendered only nine earned runs. In eight varsity appearances this season (five starts) Constantine went 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA. He allowed 11 total runs on 20 hits with 30 strikeouts.
19. Pedro Castillo, RHP, Palmer Trinity
Height: 6-1 / Weight: 185
With good size and a live arm, Castillo did a fantastic job missing bats this season for Palmer Trinity, holding opponents to a .218 average. As many ninth graders do, he struggled a bit with command, walking 26 in 37.1 innings. Despite that, he still put together a strong season, pitching to a 5-1 record and a 2.81 ERA in nine appearances while allowing 19 runs (15 earned) on 29 hits with 40 strikeouts.
20. Walker Bailey, RHP, Wewahitchka
Height: 5-10 / Weight: 120
He’s not a massive guy, but Bailey has big game on the mound. Thin with a lot of projection in his frame, the righty already throws strikes in bunches and misses bats. In seven varsity appearances this regular season, Bailey went 0-0 with a 1.19 ERA. He allowed only seven hits and three earned runs with 10 walks and 34 strikeouts in 17.3 innings.
21. Kohen Poplin, RHP, Venice
Height: 6-0 / Weight: 170
Poplin has a lightning quick arm, an 87-89 mph fastball and a wipeout slurve. He was fantastic in three varsity appearances, pitching 6.2 scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and four walks against The First Academy, Sarasota and Trinity Christian. He’s spent most of his freshman campaign breaking in at the junior varsity level where he’s 0-0 with a 3.62 ERA in seven appearances, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits with 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 19.1 innings.
22. Parker Cress, LHP, Cocoa Beach
Height: 5-10 / Weight: 150
You’d better be ready when you step into the box against Cress, because he throws a lot of strikes. But even when batters were prepared, they didn’t have a ton of success against the southpaw, batting a collective .176 against him. Across eight appearances, Cress ran into some bad luck, going 0-1 during the regular season with a 3.23 ERA. He surrendered 15 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits with 15 walks and 35 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.
23. Jordan Pinkerton, LHP, Belleview
Height: 6-1 / Weight: 165
Athletic with a big arm, Pinkerton got his feet wet with 10 varsity appearances this regular season and led all Florida freshmen with 57 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. He also struggled with command, like many young pitchers do, issuing 31 free passes, which hurt his overall peripherals. But when he’s in the zone, there’s a lot of swing-and-miss to his repertoire. The projectable lefty will look to make a big jump next season after going 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA, surrendering 22 earned runs on 32 hits.
24. Gavin Gray, LHP, Navarre
Height: 6-2 / Weight: 190
Another big southpaw with a bright future, Gray throws a ton of strikes and was among the state’s freshman leaders in strikeouts this season. There was a bit of give-and-take to his season, as he went 1-2 with a 4.59 ERA in 10 appearances. He surrendered 27 hits, 17 walks and 19 earned runs in 29 innings, but also had 47 strikeouts.
25. Brody Root, RHP, Ida Baker
Height: 6-1 / Weight: 150
Root could be a breakout candidate as a sophomore as he showed flashes of dominance on the mound this season. Despite allowing 21 walks, he was around the plate often as evidenced by striking out 45 batters in 28.2 innings. He made 10 varsity appearances during the regular season and went 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA. He allowed 16 earned runs on 34 hits.