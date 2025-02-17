Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
A week into the high school baseball season, and already there’s a shakeup at the top of the Florida state rankings.
Last Thursday, True North Classical Academy shut out preseason No. 1 Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 1-0. That opened the door for No. 2 Jesuit Tampa to jump into the top spot. But the Tigers also lost during the week.
So who will be the top-rated team entering the week? You’re about to find out as High School on SI releases our latest Top 25 rankings.
1. IMG Academy (1-0)
Previous week: 3
The Ascenders opened the season in the No. 3 spot. Now, after beating Lakewood Ranch, 5-1, in its opener, IMG is the new No. 1. The Ascenders will be tested immediately on Monday against a strong Lakeland Christian squad.
2. Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville (0-0)
Previous week: 4
After being off last week, the Conquerors get their season going on the road on Tuesday against Beachside. They will play three games this week, including Friday at North Marion.
3. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (1-1)
Previous week: 1
While the Eagles suffered a setback, losing 1-0 to True North Classical Academy, they opened their season with a 10-0 victory against Killian. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with a showdown on Tuesday at North Broward Prep.
4. Jesuit Tampa (1-1)
Previous week: 2
Jesuit opened with a quality win against Lakeland Christian, 3-1. But in the following game, the Tigers suffered a 3-1 setback to Calvary Christian Academy Clearwater.
5. North Broward Prep (3-0)
Previous week: 7
Playing three times in a week is a challenge to a pitching staff. Still, the Eagles pulled it off, winning all three. Next up is a home game against Stoneman Douglas on Tuesday.
6. Doral Academy (1-1)
Previous week: 6
Beating multiple top-tier teams in a week is difficult, no matter who you are. The Firebirds found themselves in that spot by opening with a 7-5 comeback win at American Heritage Plantation. But two days later, at home the Firebirds fell 3-1 to Westminster Christian.
7. American Heritage Plantation (2-1)
Previous week: 5
Losing a heartbreaker at home to Doral Academy could have been demoralizing for the Patriots. That night, they let a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning disappear. But Heritage responded with two quality wins, including going on the road to beat defending Class 6A state champion, Dwyer.
8. South Walton (2-0)
Previous rank: 8
In its first two games, South Walton has been dominant, outscoring its opponents, 29-0.
9. Windermere (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Wolverines have made it look easy, thus far. In their three wins, they’ve won by a combined score of 19-6.
10. Calvary Christian Academy Clearwater (3-0)
Previous rank: 23
Off to a terrific start, the Warriors jumped from No. 23 to into the Top 10. Beating Jesuit, 3-1, certainly helped.
11. Lincoln Tallahassee (2-0)
Previous rank: 11
Impressive in their first two games, the Trojans are coming off a 4-0 win at Menendez St. Augustine. This will be a tough week with games on tap Tuesday against St. Johns Country Day on Monday and Arnold Panama City Beach on Thursday.
12. Hagerty Oviedo (2-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Huskies took care of business in week one, beating Deltona, 10-0, and West Orange Winter Garden, 7-3. They have three games slated for this week.
13. Venice (1-0)
Previous rank: 16
On the road in their opener, the Indians blanked Out-of-Door Academy Sarasota, 9-0, on Friday. They have Braden River Bradenton scheduled for Tuesday.
14. Arnold Panama City Beach (2-0)
Previous rank: 20
Handily, the Marlins won their first two games, winning by a combined score of 17-3. On Tuesday, they take on Mosley, a team they beat, 9-1, on Saturday.
15. St. Johns Country Day Orange Park (1-1)
Previous rank: 12
In their opener, the Spartans lost, 6-2, to Jacksonville Bolles. But they rebounded to beat Bishop Kenny, 9-1.
16. Bolles Jacksonville (3-0)
Previous rank: Not rank
Making a statement off the bat, the Bulldogs defeated defending state champion, St. Johns Country Day, in its opener. They won two more games in the week, and will face Wolfson Jacksonville on Tuesday.
17. The First Academy Orlando (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
In their first two games, the Royals have made it look easy with convincing wins over Lake Mary (11-3) and Northside Christian St. Petersburg (5-1). They get IMG Academy Gray on Thursday.
18. Spruce Creek (2-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Hawks enjoyed two comfortable wins, and will play three games later in the week, starting off on Wednesday at Olympia Orlando.
19. Pensacola Catholic (0-1)
Previous rank: 10
In the opener, the Crusaders lost 7-3 to Gulf Breeze. They take on Jay on Wednesday.
20. Columbus (1-1)
Previous rank: 13
After winning its opener against Mater Academy Charter (4-2), Columbus stumbled at Florida Christian (6-1). The Explorers are back at it with three games this week.
21. Buchholz Gainesville (2-0)
Previous rank: 22
A couple of comfortable wins highlighted week one for the Bobcats. They are home twice this week to face Suwannee Live Oak (Tuesday) and Santa Fe Alachua (Friday).
22. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Run productions has been high early on, with the Raiders scoring 30 runs in three games.
23. True North Classical Academy (1-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Upsetting top-ranked Stoneman Douglas has landed the Titans in the Top 25. The Titans followed that up with a loss at NSU University. They have a tough schedule ahead, with games this week against JC Bermudez Doral (Tuesday), Cardinal Gibbons (Wednesday) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Saturday).
24. Westminster Christian (2-1)
Previous rank: 21
Going on the road and beating Doral Academy, 3-1, shows the Warriors again will be formidable. They get Brito on Tuesday and Miami Springs on Wednesday.
25. St. John Neumann Naples (2-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Celtics beat Chaminade-Madonna and West Broward in the first week, and they will play three times this week.