Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/2/2025)
Many of the top baseball teams in Florida spent the week participating in various tournaments. Others resumed their regular season schedule, taking on formidable opponents.
Now that the week is over, the team making the biggest impact is, not surprisingly, IMG Academy, which put on a show at the Perfect Game tournament in Alabama.
The rest of the top 10 teams in Florida also impressed.
Now it’s time to reveal the High School on SI Top 25 baseball rankings in the state of Florida:
1. IMG Academy (10-0)
The Ascenders went up to Hoover, Ala., and put on an offensive display, scoring at least 10 runs in four of their five wins in Alabama. From the outset, the bats were dialed in, scoring nine runs in the first innings in a 16-6 run-rule win against Hazel Green.
2. Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville (5-0)
Off to a fast start, the Conquerors feature one of the top players in the state in Ethan Wheeler, who is batting .455. On the mound, Wheeler has 12 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.
3. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (7-1)
Pitching carried the Eagles on their path to winning the BCAA (Broward County Athletic Association) tournament. In its three wins, Douglas pitchers struck out 38 and walked just two, while allowing two runs. Gio Rojas had 12 strikeouts in a win against St. Thomas Aquinas.
4. Jesuit Tampa (7-1)
In a three-day stretch, the Tigers toppled Venice (5-3), Killian (4-1) and Belen Jesuit Miami (5-4). In the one-run win against Belen, Samir Mohammed struck out five in four innings.
5. Calvary Christian Clearwater (8-0)
What a run the Warriors are on. It was more of the same last week with victories over St. Petersburg Catholic (5-1) and Northside Christian (9-3). They have three more games on tap this week.
6. Hagerty Oviedo (8-0)
Staying perfect, the Huskies posted two shutouts last week, and won all three of their games. They face Oviedo on Tuesday.
7. American Heritage Plantation (7-2)
The grind of three games in four days caught up to the Patriots. They beat True North Classical Academy, 13-3, and followed that up with a big win against Varela, 5-3. But the next day, at Jupiter High, the Patriots let a 7-1 lead slip away in the late innings and lost 8-7 to a state-ranked team.
8. Windermere (8-1)
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Wolverines outscored their opponents, 23-4 last week. They are in a tournament beginning Monday in Orlando.
9. The First Academy (7-2)
At the Perfect Game showdown in Alabama, the Royals lost a close one to IMG Academy (10-8) and bounced back with an impressive 11-1 victory against Hoover. They have Trinity Prep on Tuesday.
10. South Walton (6-1)
Last Thursday, the Seahawks suffered their first loss. But they rebounded the next day to beat Mosley. They have a big game later this week at Arnold.
11. Bolles Jacksonville (7-1)
Since losing to Fletcher, Bolles has recovered with three straight wins, and will face Providence School on Tuesday.
12. Spruce Creek (7-0)
Just how good is Spruce Creek’s pitching? The Hawks have given up just five runs all season. On Friday, they beat Monsignor Pace (9-1), yielding their first run after posting three straight shutouts.
13. Buchholz Gainesville (7-0)
In a busy weekend, the Bobcats defeated Fleming Island (6-1) and Colquitt County (5-3). They have a huge game on Tuesday at Trinity Christian Academy.
14. St. John Neumann (6-1)
The Celtics continue to impress, beating Dwyer, Canterbury and Palmetto last week. On Tuesday, they get a challenge, at home, against Jesuit.
15. Columbus (6-1)
After convincingly handling Southwest (8-2) and West Boca Raton (11-1), the Explorers have a huge game on Monday against Westminster Christian at the University of Miami.
16. Cardinal Newman (8-0-1)
Consistency has been the story of the season for the Crusaders, who enjoyed wins over Martin County, Benjamin and King’s Academy last week. They’ll be at Western on Tuesday.
17. Arnold (6-2)
After falling to Bozeman (4-2), the Marlins beat Bay, 7-4. They will be back in action on Monday against Cottondale at Coast State College and on Tuesday will be at Holmes County.
18). Jupiter (7-2)
The Warriors celebrated a big comeback win against American Heritage Plantation, erasing a six-run deficit in the sixth inning. They’ll be at Wellington on Wednesday and at Flanagan on Friday.
19. Venice (6-2)
The Indians lost a close one to Jesuit, 5-3, and beat Osceola, 10-2, and have the talent to jump back up in the rankings in the upcoming weeks.
20. Mulberry (7-2)
Another extremely talented roster, Mulberry beat George Jenkins (6-2) and Sebring (5-2) last week, and will be at Lake Gibson on Tuesday.
21. St. Johns Country Day (7-2)
The pitching has been outstanding, and the offense wasn’t too shabby either, last week. Country Day outscored their opponents, 22-2. Flagler Palm Coast is up next on Tuesday.
22. True North Classical Academy (6-2)
A loss at American Heritage didn’t derail the Titans’ week, as they recovered to beat Pine Crest and Gulliver Prep. They face West Broward at home on Tuesday.
23. Seminole (6-1)
Early last week, the Warhawks lost to Largo (4-3), but recovered to beat Indian Rock Christian, 9-1, on Thursday. On Tuesday, they play Dunedin.
24. Doral Academy (6-2)
A week after being knocked out of the Top 25, the Firebirds are back in it, courtesy of a four-game win streak. Doral Academy is too talented to be down for too long.
25. NSU University (8-1)
The Sharks went down to the Florida Keys to play three games, and came home winning two of them. On Saturday, they beat Key West, 5-0, after losing 6-4 to them on Friday.