Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (4/14/2025)
The high school baseball regular season is coming to a close, and now the fun is set to begin.
With the regular season ending, the district tournaments are scheduled to start this week, with the postseason going all the way through to the state championships next month.
There’s been so much balance throughout the state of Florida, which is reflected in the numerous changes weekly in the High School On SI Top 25 state rankings.
A constant has been IMG Academy and Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the two schools that continue to anchor the first two spots in the ratings.
Still, there was a little bit of shuffling this week at the top of the poll.
With the district tournaments about to start, here’s where teams stand.
High School on SI Florida Top 25 High School Baseball State Rankings
1. IMG Academy (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
Dominant all season, the Ascenders have won 11 in a row. However, they were tested last Wednesday against Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.). Still they won, 1-0. IMG Academy doesn’t participate in the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs. But they do have a game on Wednesday at home against Inspirational Academy.
2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (21-2)
Previous rank: 2
Seeking their fifth straight state title, the Eagles closed out their year with convincing wins over Monsignor Pace (9-0) and Doral Academy (10-1). With ace Gio Rojas fronting the pitching staff, the Eagles are again among the favorites in Class 7A. They play Coral Glades on Monday in their District 13 semifinal game.
3. South Walton (22-3)
Previous rank: 3
The only team to beat IMG Academy (7-6 on March 13), the Seahawks have won 12 straight heading into Monday’s Class 3A-District 1 game with Pensacola.
4. Spruce Creek (23-2)
Previous rank: 4
In Class 7A-District 2, the Hawks are rolling along, having won 13 straight games. Their offense scored 34 runs in three games last week. On Tuesday, they take on West Port.
5. Bishop Verot (24-1)
Previous rank: 5
With just one loss, the Vikings are primed to reach the state playoffs. They’ve won 11 in a row, including a convincing 11-1 victory against Neumann. They have a first-round bye in the Class 3A-District 11 tournament.
6. Buchholz (24-1)
Previous rank: 6
Since suffering their only loss -- 10-4 to Lincoln -- the Bobcats have been playing lights out, outscoring their opponents 31-5 in their last three games. They are the top seed in Class 6A-District 2.
7. Vero Beach (22-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Indians impressed with a 9-4 win against Dwyer last Friday, and open the Class 7A-District 10 tournament against Treasure Coast on Tuesday.
8. Venice (22-3)
Previous rank: 9
Talk about making a statement. Venice blanked Corona, the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, 5-0 and followed that up with a 3-2 win against Trinity Christian Academy. On Tuesday, they enter the Class 7A-District 8 tournament as the top seed.
9. Trinity Christian Academy (21-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Conquerors had won 10 in a row before falling, 3-2, to Venice. They’re certainly battle tested heading into the Class 2A-District 3 tournament.
10. The First Academy (20-4)
Previous rank: 14
Twice in the past week, the Royals defeated highly-ranked Windermere, and last Thursday upended Bishop Moore (6-1). They have a first-round bye in the Class 2A-District 6 tournament.
11. Chaminade-Madonna (21-3-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Lions carry plenty of momentum into the Class 2A-District 14 playoffs. They defeated Archbishop McCarthy (8-1) at loanDepot park last week, and on Tuesday, they enter district as the top seed.
12. Calvary Christian Clearwater (22-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week, the Warriors won both their games, giving up just one run. As the top seed in Class 3A-District 10, they have a bye heading into the semifinals.
13. Hagerty (21-3-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Huskies closed out their season with a 1-0 loss to Lyman, a team they defeated 14-4 the day before. In the Class 7A-District 3 playoffs, they are the No. 1 seed.
14. Windermere (19-6)
Previous rank: 11
While the Wolverines lost two of their last three games, both setbacks were against The First Academy. They are another strong contender in a loaded Class 7A, and are the top seed in District 5.
15. Cardinal Newman (21-3-1)
Previous rank: 13
After losing 7-1 to Jupiter, the Crusaders rebounded to beat Okeechobee (3-0). In Class 2A-District 13, they have a first-round bye.
16. St. Thomas Aquinas (19-5-1)
Previous rank: 16
In their last four games, the Raiders have scored more than 10 runs, making them one of the most explosive schools in the state. They are the top seed and host the Class 6A-District 15 tournament.
17. Jesuit (17-8)
Previous rank: 19
As a final tune-up, the Tigers convincingly handled Blessed Trinity (10-0) and Jackson County (8-0). Their road to repeating as state champions begins in the Class 4A-District 9.
18. NSU University (22-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Sharks will host the Class 2A-District 14 playoffs. They enter the tournament as the second seed, and face Florida Christian on Tuesday.
19. American Heritage Plantation (19-6)
Previous rank: 20
The Patriots have won four in a row, and are getting hot at the right time. Their ace Talan Holiday (North Carolina commit) is back from an injury, which makes an already strong staff even more formidable. Heritage is the top seed in Class 4A-District 15.
20. North Broward Prep (19-6)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles had won 11 in a row before being shutout, 5-0, by Killian. They look to repeat as state champions. In Class 3A-District 12, North Broward Prep has a first-round bye.
21. Winter Park (22-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Wildcats are on a 12-game winning streak, and finished last week with an 11-4 win against Webster Schroeder. In Class 7A-District 3, they are the No. 2 seed, and face a possible district showdown with top-seed, Hagerty.
22. Niceville (21-4)
Previous rank: 24
In Class 5A-District 1, the Eagles are the top seed in the tournament and face Pine Forest on Monday. Last week, they bounced back from a 3-0 loss to South Walton with wins against Madison Central and Campbellsville.
23. Pace (18-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of five in a row, the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A-District 1 playoffs. They closed out their season with two straight shutout wins. On Tuesday, they play Navarre.
24. Arnold (19-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Back in the state rankings, the Marlins have won six in a row, and are the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A-District 2 tournament. They take on Godby on Monday.
25. True North Classical Academy (15-7)
Previous rank: 25
The Titans lost a tough one, 4-3, at North Broward Prep this past week. They have a first-round bye and are the top seed in Class 2A-District 15.
Dropping out: Santa Fe Catholic, Bozeman