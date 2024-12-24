Top 25 Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (12/24/2024): Columbus Takes Over Top Spot
We begin ever so slowly the transition of switching over from the gridiron to the hardwood as high school basketball time approaches throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action coming out of the Sunshine State.
With Thanksgiving now well behind us and Christmas, New Years fast approaching, national tournaments are taking place around the state involving many of the top teams.
Who are those top teams everyone should be watching out for? We've got you covered with our second set of Power 25 rankings for boys basketball in Florida.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
Top 25 Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Columbus (12-1)
After winning another Class 7A state championship, the Explorers are looking to end the Boozer twins time with one more title under their belts. This team is another that’s loaded up with transfers, bolstering the roster. The Explorers take the top spot after upending Montverde Academy, 59-57, in the City of Palms championship
2. Montverde Academy (6-1)
The long list of newbies that have joined the Eagles make this one, if not the, most talented team in the country. The biggest name transfer to head over to Montverde Academy is CJ Ingram, a Florida commitment. Only losses on the season have come to Brewster Academy National and now Columbus. Hard to drop the Eagles too far.
3. IMG Academy (9-3)
Having guys like Arkansas commitment Darius Acuff Jr. and Syracuse commit Sadiq White Jr. highlight what is another star-studded class for the Ascenders. Once again one of the state's top teams. Routing a very good Oak Ridge team by 30 points speaks volumes about IMG's talent and remaning towards the top.
4. Oak Ridge (5-1)
The Pioneers opened up the season with wins over Olympia and Oviedo. Providence commitment Jamier Jones is the premier star for the Pioneers from last season after leading them to the Class 7A finals. LSU commit Jameel Jones pairs with Jones to form a solid duo. Latest victory was a 85-80 rout of Evans.
5. West Oaks Academy (12-4)
We vaulted West Oaks Academy up the rankings a couple weeks ago because of the Flames successes over the first 12 games. Only losing by 10 to Prolific Prep says a lot about this squad and how talented they're.
6. Westminster Academy (4-3)
Another team that has a couple stars returning to their roster this fall is the Lions, which feature Florida commitment Alex Lloyd. Don't let the record fool you as Westminster Academy is one of the state's top squads, regardless of being just a game above .500.
7. DME Academy (12-5)
When you see the kind of talent coming back to DME Academy this fall, it's hard to argue that they won't be one of the state's best this fall. Top player coming back is senior point guard Mikel Brown Jr. Having played the most games of any team on this list, DME Academy latest contest was a 76-61 win over Dream City National (Arizona).
8. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (7-0)
Senior small forward Shon Abaev is one of the state's top prospects in leading a very talented Eagles team. The Eagles have rushed out to a hot start with seven straight victories.
9. Gibbs (4-3)
Last year's Class 4A state champions have the Tampa Bay area's most talented team, with players like Jacob Daniels and O'Neal Delancy returning. Center Isaiah Medina rounds out a very sound Gladiators team. The Gladiators just played in the City of Palms Classic down in Fort Myers against some of the nation's top programs.
10. Sagemont (9-3)
Sagemont returns a very talented roster from last season, which includes shooting guard Matthew Able, who is already committed to the University of Miami (FL). Lone loss to a Florida team came against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian.
11. Riviera Prep (7-1)
Despite losing Dante Allen to transferring to Montverde Academy, expect the Bulldogs to still be among South Florida's top clubs. The Bulldogs only loss of the season has come against Roosevelt (California).
12. The Rock School (12-2)
You can always expect The Rock School to have one of the better teams in the state and this season is no different, with Joseph Hartman (2026 3-star) coming back. We are eye balling a January 11th meeting between The Rock National and Williston.
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1)
One of South Florida's most well rounded programs feature one of the top players in Florida State commitment Dwayne Wimbley Jr. Lone loss came to St. Frances Academy of Maryland. The Raiders most recent win was a 60-51 win over North Mecklenburg (North Carolina).
14. Western (8-2)
Losing to Columbus in the postseason last year was how the Wildcats' season ended, but Western has another strong group with the team's leading scorer from a year ago, Ethan Panton-Hazell, back. Western impressed in its opener against Pembroke Pines with a 51-48 win before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas in a nail biter, 58-57. Only other loss came to Jefferson (New York).
15. Miami Norwestern (9-1)
The Bulls aren't just good at football, but their basketball team is pretty stout as well. With victories over Miami and Miami Country Day, Miami Northwestern broke into our rankings last week. Lone loss came to Jefferson (New York), alike Western (see above).
16. Blake (9-0)
The other top Tampa Bay area club on this list is the Yellow Jackets, which bring back 2026 4-star forward Joe Philon. Blake defeated Plant, 56-51, in its most recent victory as the Yellow Jackets are off to an undefeated start.
17. St. Cloud (13-1)
The Bulldogs entered the rankings recently after knocking off area powers like Colonial and Lake Highland Prep. Impressive start so far for St. Cloud, with the only loss coming to Upperman (Tennessee).
18. Edgewater (6-5)
The Fighting Eagles were right on the doorstep of winning it all in Class 6A and with kind of talent they have back, will have a chance to return to the finals. Darius Washington transferred in from Orlando Christian Prep, making this an even more dangerous club. Losses have come against very good Blake, Columbus, Mater Dei (California), St. Joseph (California) and Riviera Prep squads.
19. Windermere (9-1)
Since narrowly losing to Lake Highland Prep to start the season, the Wolverines have ripped off nine consecutive victories since then.
20. Miami Country Day (8-2)
Despite losses to Miami Northwestern and Miami Norland, we keep the spartans in the mix in our rankings as they've proven to be one of South Florida's better squads.
21. Andrew Jackson (11-1)
The Tigers finished as the Class 4A state runner ups a year ago and bring back enough to make another deep postseason run this winter. Andrew Jackson was undefeated through eight games until a stumble against Fleming Island, a 55-54 loss. Since then, Tigers have won three straight.
22. Hialeah Educational Academy (6-3)
Defeating teams like Wellington and hanging with No. 2 ranked Columbus has us bringing in Biggie in this week's set of rankings.
23. Gateway Charter (7-3)
The Griffins are clinging to the last and final spot in our rankings, but looking at their three losses, two have come to teams already on this list in St. Thomas Aquinas and Windermere.
24. Miami (9-2)
We mulled over last week adding the Stingarees and after four straight wins since a one point loss to Miami Northwestern, Miami makes it into the rankings.
25. The Villages (10-1)
Sophomore Aaron Britt Jr. has been one of the best 2027 players so far this season, averaging nearly 20 points per game.
On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartow, Bell Creek Academy, Brooks Debartolo Collegiate, Brooksville Central, Charlotte, Dwyer, First Academy, Fleming Island, Florida Christian, Jones, Lake Highland Prep, Lake Worth, Mainland, Marianna, Milton, NSU University, Olympia, Oviedo, Palmetto, Palmetto Ridge, Paxon School, Rickards, Rockledge, Sanford Seminole, Sarasota, Santa Fe Catholic, Sneads, Stranahan, Tampa Catholic, Tocoi Creek, Wellington, Williston, Windermere Prep, Winter Haven, Wiregrass Ranch
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi