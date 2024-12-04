Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (12/4/2024): Montverde Academy and Columbus at 1-2
We begin ever so slowly the transition of switching over from the gridiron to the hardwood as high school basketball time approaches throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action coming out of the Sunshine State.
With Thanksgiving now well behind us and Christmas, New Years fast approaching, national tournaments will continue taking place around the state involving many of the top teams.
Who are those top teams everyone should be watching out for? We've got you covered with our second set of Power 25 rankings for boys basketball in Florida.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
1. Montverde Academy (3-0)
The long list of newbies that have joined the Eagles make this one, if not the, most talented team in the country. Most recent big name transfer to head over to Montverde Academy is CJ Ingram, a Florida commitment. A matchup against Long Island Lutheren on Dec. 7th should be a doozy.
2. Columbus (3-1)
After winning another Class 7A state championship, the Explorers are looking to end the Boozer twins time with one more title under their belts. This team is another that’s loaded up with transfers, bolstering the roster. The Explorers dropped their first game of the season, 66-54, to Prolific Prep, but have won three straight contests since then.
3. IMG Academy (3-0)
Having guys like Arkansas commitment Darius Acuff Jr. and Syracuse commit Sadiq White Jr. highlight what is another star-studded class for the Ascenders. Once again one of the state's top teams.
4. Oak Ridge (4-0)
The Pioneers have opened up the season with wins over Olympia and Oviedo. Providence commitment Jamier Jones is the premier star for the Pioneers from last season after leading them to the Class 7A finals. LSU commit Jameel Jones pairs with Jones to form a solid duo. Latest victory was a 97-40 rout of Lake Nona.
5. Sagemont (6-0)
Sagemont returns a very talented roster from last season, which includes shooting guard Matthew Able, who is already committed to the University of Miami (FL). Their latest victory was a 52-48 win over South Grand Prairie (Texas).
6. West Oaks Academy (7-3)
We vault West Oaks Academy up the rankings because of the Flames successes over the first eight games. Only losing by 10 to Prolific Prep says a lot about this squad and how talented they're.
7. Westminster Academy (0-1)
Another team that has a couple stars returning to their roster this fall is the Lions, which feature Florida commitment Alex Lloyd. Westminster Academy dropped its first game of the season in a 80-61 loss at the Duncanville Hoopfest to Allen (Texas).
8. DME Academy (8-4)
When you see the kind of talent coming back to DME Academy this fall, it's hard to argue that they won't be one of the state's best this fall. Top player coming back is senior point guard Mikel Brown Jr. Having played the most games of any team on this list, DME Academy latest contest was a 81-55 loss to No.2-ranked Columbus.
10. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (2-0)
Senior small forward Shon Abaev is one of the state's top prospects in leading a very talented Eagles team. First win for the Eagles was a 76-54 victory over Coral Glades.
11. Gibbs (1-2)
Last year's Class 4A state champions have the Tampa Bay area's most talented team, with players like Jacob Daniels and O'Neal Delancy returning. Center Isaiah Medina rounds out a very sound Gladiators team. The Gladiators opened up the season with a 73-65 loss to Vashon (Missouri). Don't let the record fool you, the Gladiators are one of the state's best.
12. Riviera Prep (3-0)
Despite losing Dante Allen to transferring to Montverde Academy, expect the Bulldogs to still be among South Florida's top clubs. The Bulldogs knocked off a talented Lake Worth squad, 76-51, to start the season.
13. The Rock School (7-1)
You can always expect The Rock School to have one of the better teams in the state and this season is no different, with Joseph Hartman (2026 3-star) coming back. The Lions have some tough in-state tilts coming up against Rickards and FSU High, respectively.
14. Andrew Jackson (4-0)
The Tigers finished as the Class 4A state runner ups a year ago and bring back enough to make another deep postseason run this winter. Jahari Simmons leads the team with 17.0 points per game through four contests.
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
One of South Florida's most well rounded programs feature one of the top players in Florida State commitment Dwayne Wimbley Jr. Lone loss came to St. Frances Academy of Maryland. The Raiders moved up in our latest set of rankings after a narrow 58-57 win over Western.
16. Western (1-1)
Losing to Columbus in the postseason last year was how the Wildcats' season ended, but Western has another strong group with the team's leading scorer from a year ago, Ethan Panton-Hazell, back. Western impressed in its opener against Pembroke Pines with a 51-48 win before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas in a nail biter, 58-57.
17. Miami Norland (2-0)
Winning the Class 5A state championship a year ago, the Vikings featured one of Dade County's deeper rosters and should be in line to be a contender once again. The Vikings just knocked off Langston Hughes of Georgia recently.
18. Pembroke Pines Charter (2-1)
The Jaguars won the Class 6A state crown last year and with another talented roster, Pembroke Pines Charter has a chance to do it again. Pembroke Pines dropped its first game to Western narrowly, 51-48, but has won two straight since then.
19. Blake (5-0)
The other top Tampa Bay area club on this list is the Yellow Jackets, which bring back 2026 4-star forward Joe Philon. Blake defeated Robinson, 91-67, in its most recent victory as the Yellow Jackets are off to an undefeated start.
20. Evans (3-0)
The Trojans enter the rankings after narrowly knocking off North Tampa Christian, 68-65, last week.
21. Miami Country Day (3-0)
Opening up the season with a 79-63 rout of Miami Central was impressive. The Spartans went 2-0 this past weekend's Hoopfeast in Wesley Chapel.
22. Edgewater (2-2)
The Fighting Eagles were right on the doorstep of winning it all in Class 6A and with kind of talent they have back, will have a chance to return to the finals. Darius Washington transferred in from Orlando Christian Prep, making this an even more dangerous club. Losses have come against very good Blake and Riviera Prep squads.
23. Bartow (4-0)
Got to like how the Yellow Jackets are playing right out of the gates. Bartow has notched impressive wins over Mulberry, George Jenkins, Jones and Lake Region.
24. North Tampa Christian (5-2)
A team that was on the rise last season was North Tampa Christian and they have one of the state's best players in 2026 5-star forward Toni Bryant back in the fold. The Titans started off 3-0 before falling to Evans. Other loss is to one of Georgia's top teams, Woodward Academy.
25. Gateway Charter (3-0)
The Griffins make their debut into the rankings after racing out to an undefeated start, recently defeating Providence School, 75-65.
On the outside looking in: Bell Creek Academy, Berkeley Prep, Brooks Debartolo Collegiate, Brooksville Central, Charlotte, Dwyer, First Academy, Florida Christian, Hileah Educational Academy, Jones, Lake Highland Prep, Lake Worth, Mainland, Marianna, Milton, Northwestern, NSU University, Olympia, Oviedo, Palmetto Ridge, Paxon School, Rickards, Rockledge, Sanford Seminole, Santa Fe Catholic, Sneads, Stranahan, Tampa Catholic, Wellington, Williston, Windermere Prep, Winter Haven, Wiregrass Ranch, The Villages
