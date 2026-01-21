Top 25 Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Jan. 21, 2026
Florida high school boys’ basketball has a new No. 1 this week: Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale.
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles (15-1) zoomed to No. 1 after beating Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.), 78-64, in a showdown of nationally ranked teams. It was CCA’s seventh straight victory.
CCA moved to the top spot after former No. 1 Prolific Prep (20-3) out of Fort Lauderdale fell to Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas), 78-66, on Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 19.
Montverde Academy of Lake County is No. 3, and IMG Academy of Bradenton is No. 4.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Lake Highland Prep (18-1) out of Orlando remains red-hot with a 14-game win streak. Andrew Jackson (20-1) of Jacksonville, which comes in at No. 13, has won 11 straight games.
New to the rankings is No. 25 Riviera Beach Suncoast (16-3), which has won five straight.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (15-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles jumped two spots to No. 1 by extending their win streak to seven games with a huge 78-64 victory against Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) in the championship game of the 2026 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Cayden Daughtry pumped in 23 points, and Aiden Bolden added 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
2. Prolific Prep (20-3)
Last week: 1
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale lost to Dynamic Prep, 78-66, in a showdown of nationally ranked teams. The Crew were led by Caleb Holt, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
3. Montverde Academy (9-5)
Last week: 2
The Eagles last week went 2-1, beating Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 66-57; falling to Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), 64-59, in a battle of nationally ranked teams; and defeating Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), 71-58. Senior shooting guard Dhani Miller had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead MVA past Oak Hill.
4. IMG Academy (13-6)
Last week: 4
The Ascenders fell to Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), 56-53.
5. Southeastern Prep Academy National (26-8)
Last week: 6
The Falcons have won three of their last four games, beating The Rock National, 68-61; Reynoldsburg (Ohio), 92-53; and Christ School (Arden, N.C.), 69-58; before losing to Newman (Boston), 67-60. Junior guard Beckham Black had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and 10 assists for a double-double against Newman.
6. Columbus (14-6)
Last week: 5
The four-time defending state champion Explorers out of Miami lost to California powers Sierra Canyon, 75-58, and St. John Bosco, 65-56.
7. North Broward Prep (20-1)
Last week: 8
The Eagles pushed their winning streak to five with a 64-49 victory against Cypress Bay. Senior Felix Buroz is averaging 14.8 points per game, and senior wing Francesco Borio is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.
8. Lake Highland Prep (18-1)
Last week: 9
The Highlanders extended their win streak to 14 games with a 64-49 victory against Windermere Prep. Talented senior RJ Ingram pumped in 18 points and dished out five assists.
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4)
Last week: 10
The defending Class 6A state champion Raiders battled past Olympia, 63-53, and Pine Crest, 78-66. Junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr. had 25 points and four steals against Olympia.
10. Saint Andrew’s (18-2)
Last week: 11
The Scots have won 16 of their last 17 games, including an 81-40 romp against Miami Northwestern. Senior Xander Gerard scored 23 points and hauled down 10 rebounds for a double-double and dished out five assists.
11. Newberry (14-1)
Last week: 12
The Panthers are on the move, pushing their win streak to five games with a 68-47 victory against P.K. Yonge.
12. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (18-2)
Last week: 13
The Lions have won 13 of their last 14 games, overwhelming San Jose Prep of Jacksonville, 86-64, last week. Senior guard Jeremiah Jones went wild, scoring 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and had three rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Lions.
13. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (20-1)
Last week: 14
The Tigers extended their win streak to 11 games with a 78-52 victory against University Christian. Senior King Sanders exploded for 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
14. Providence School (Jacksonville) (18-3)
Last week: 15
The Stallions romped to their fifth and sixth straight wins with victories against Bartow and Coral Glades. Sophomore small forward William Stewart is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
15. Bartow (18-2)
Last week: 7
Polk County’s top team extended its win streak to eight games with a 79-59 victory against Winter Haven before falling to Providence School, 56-49. Ja’kylen Crossley is averaging 15.8 points per game and Derwyn Link is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets.
16. Cardinal Gibbons (18-3)
Last week: 18
The Chiefs have won four straight, including a 77-52 victory against Schoolhouse Prep in a South Florida showdown. Justus Herbert is averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
17. Pembroke Pines Charter (13-4)
Last week: 23
The Jaguars have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 67-58 victory against The Villages Charter. Junior guard Zacuras Dawson and senior forward Robert Guishard lead the way.
18. Mainland (16-2)
Last week: 22
Volusia County’s top public school bounced back from its 58-55 loss to Andrew Jackson by beating North Marion, 52-42. Beegie Gordon poured in 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds for the Buccaneers.
19. North Marion (14-3)
Last week: 20
The Colts have won five of their last six games, including a 48-45 victory against Forest.
20. Windermere Prep (16-4)
Last week: 21
The Lakers had their six-game win streak snapped by Lake Highland Prep, 64-49. Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way.
21. NSU University High (17-2)
Last week: 24
The Sharks are moving with a six-game win streak, including an 80-45 victory against Palmer Trinity. NSU competes in the Palm League Tournament this weekend.
22. Academy of Central Florida National (15-4)
Last week: 22
The Golden Bulls take on Mater Lakes Academy and DME Academy this week.
23. The Villages Charter (12-5)
Last week: 19
The Buffaloes fell to Pembroke Pines Charter, 67-58. Aaron Britt and Ethan Bevis lead the team.
24. The Rock National (13-5)
Last week: 17
The Lions take on The New School (Fayetteville, Ark.) and DNA Prep Academy (Chatsworth, Calif.) this week.
25. Suncoast (16-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Chargers race into the Top 25 after beating Miami Country Day, 68-58, to extend their win streak to five. They have lost three games by a combined 10 points.
Dropped out: Zephyrhills Christian Academy (18-5).
