Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first eight weeks and Hurricane Milton now bearing down on the state made are making things that much crazier.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 8, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. IMG Academy (5-1)
Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went down the road to Venice and came away with a 21-16 win. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point. Toughest game will likely be against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
2. Chaminade-Madonna (6-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions walked into FIU's Pitbull Stadium and walkd out with a 29-22 victory over previous No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas. We've got to gives Chaminade-Madonna its flowers.
3. Lakeland (6-0)
Hurricane Milton derailed the Dreadnaughts' district game against Sebring last week, which looks to be pushed back towards the end of the season. We move Lakeland up a spot because of what they've done so far this season.
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2)
The Raiders fall out of the No. 2 spot after a 29-22 loss to Chaminade-Madonna last week in Miami. St. Thomas Aquinas is still a strong contender to win it all in Class 5A.
5. Armwood (6-0)
Like several on this list, Armwood was another team that didn’t get to play its game because of Hurricane Milton impacting the Western Central Florida region. Hawks last win was a 26-0 shutout of Plant.
6. Venice (6-1)
The area Venice was hit hard by Hurricane Milton, but the Indians are hitting the practice field this week and preparing to face an undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic team on the road.
7. Miami Central (5-1)
The Rockets last game they played was on Oct. 5th against Miami Northwestern (24-21 win), now they’ll take on Miami Norland (see below) for the GMAC championship.
8. Miami Norland (6-1)
Got to really like the Vikings and the momentum they have going on right now. After a 33-14 rout of Cocoa, they followed it up with an impressive come-from-behind, 32-27 win over Plantation American Heritage.
9. Jones (6-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers didn’t get to play due to Hurricane Milton, which was going to be a district tilt against Lake Wales. Now they’ll try again this week to face off against the Highlanders.
10. Plantation American Heritage (3-4)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland. We have a feeling the two teams will meet again in the playoffs.
11. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0)
The Marauders will gear up for what could arguably be their season-defining game against Venice at home. This one should be a doozy.
12. Cocoa (3-3)
With Hurricane Milton derailing Cocoa’s game last week against Apopka, the Tigers will prepare to hit the road and face The Villages this upcoming Friday.
13. Miami Northwestern (4-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch bounced back from the loss to Miami Central with a resounding 50-14 trouncing of Key West on the road.
14. The First Academy (6-1)
We think this Friday’s game against Sanford Seminole is another statement game for the Royals. Coming off its first loss of the season, The First Academy will look to bounce back in a big way.
15. Dr. Phillips (6-0)
Another Central Florida showdown is set to take place this Friday night when the Panthers host Edgewater. This would be another opportunity to show that Dr. Phillips is one of the state’s best teams.
16. Lake Mary (5-2)
Noah Grubbs showed everyone once again why he’s arguably the state’s best quarterback with a two-touchdown performance against rival Sanford Seminole on Monday night.
17. Sanford Seminole (6-1)
The Seminoles dropped their first game of the season in a 29-14 loss to rival Lake Mary. We feel like these two teams will face off one more time.
18. Monarch (4-2)
The Knights last time out on the field was a 37-8 loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Monarch goes from one Broward County power to another when they face St. Thomas Aquinas this weekend.
19. Western (3-4)
The Wildcats are starting to find their stride at the right time and could win out with games against Cypress Bay, Deerfield Beach and West Broward remaining.
20. Manatee (5-1)
In what could be the game of the year in Manatee County, the Hurricanes are slated to host an undefeated Palmetto group. The Tigers-Hurricanes rivalry always brings out the best in both teams.
21. Nease (5-0)
Nease was another team that saw its Week 8 game shelved and rescheduled, with a meeting against Bartram Trail now set for Nov. 7th.
22. Cardinal Mooney (6-0)
The Cougars will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on Sarasota Riverview, a lowkey good matchup on the South Suncoast.
23. Naples (6-1)
One of the longest standing rivalries in the state in renewed when Naples hosts Lely this week. The Golden Eagles will look to continue their dominance over the Trojans.
24. Gadsden County (6-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln and now FSU High. A chance to go 8-1 is within sight.
25. Mosley (7-0)
Lo’Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commitment) showed why this Dolphins’ team could be a real threat in Class 5A as they upended previously-ranked Niceville 37-28 at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Statement win.
On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, University, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
