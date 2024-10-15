High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/15/2024)

Not a ton of movement after a week nearly shelved because of the impacts of Hurricane Milton

Andy Villamarzo

Berkeley Prep vs Miami Norland FHSAA 2M Final December 9, 2023 Photo
Berkeley Prep vs Miami Norland FHSAA 2M Final December 9, 2023 Photo /

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first eight weeks and Hurricane Milton now bearing down on the state made are making things that much crazier.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 8, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings

1. IMG Academy (5-1)

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23 / Tyler Hart

Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went down the road to Venice and came away with a 21-16 win. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point. Toughest game will likely be against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

2. Chaminade-Madonna (6-2)

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Koby Howard
Matt Christopher

Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions walked into FIU's Pitbull Stadium and walkd out with a 29-22 victory over previous No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas. We've got to gives Chaminade-Madonna its flowers.

3. Lakeland (6-0)

LakelandFootball2023.jpeg
LakelandFootball2023.jpeg /

Hurricane Milton derailed the Dreadnaughts' district game against Sebring last week, which looks to be pushed back towards the end of the season. We move Lakeland up a spot because of what they've done so far this season.

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2)

St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Julius Jones
St. Thomas Aquinas 2027 4-star receiver Julias Jones had two spectacular catches in his team's 23-15 victory over Western on Friday night. / Matt Christopher

The Raiders fall out of the No. 2 spot after a 29-22 loss to Chaminade-Madonna last week in Miami. St. Thomas Aquinas is still a strong contender to win it all in Class 5A.

5. Armwood (6-0)

Armwood wide receiver Tyler Williams
Armwood wide receiver Tyler Williams / The Portal 305

Like several on this list, Armwood was another team that didn’t get to play its game because of Hurricane Milton impacting the Western Central Florida region. Hawks last win was a 26-0 shutout of Plant.

6. Venice (6-1)

Venice footbal
Venice High quarterback Jayce Nixon (#2) passes the ball in the first quarter. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The area Venice was hit hard by Hurricane Milton, but the Indians are hitting the practice field this week and preparing to face an undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic team on the road.

7. Miami Central (5-1)

Chaminade-Madonna vs Miami Central Football 2023
Chaminade-Madonna vs Miami Central Football 2023 / Robson Lopes

The Rockets last game they played was on Oct. 5th against Miami Northwestern (24-21 win), now they’ll take on Miami Norland (see below) for the GMAC championship.

8. Miami Norland (6-1)

Miami Norland football

Got to really like the Vikings and the momentum they have going on right now. After a 33-14 rout of Cocoa, they followed it up with an impressive come-from-behind, 32-27 win over Plantation American Heritage.

9. Jones (6-0)

Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman. / Dereon Coleman Hudl

The Fightin’ Tigers didn’t get to play due to Hurricane Milton, which was going to be a district tilt against Lake Wales. Now they’ll try again this week to face off against the Highlanders.

10. Plantation American Heritage (3-4)

Dia Bell tosses five TD passes
American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns in a lopsided win against Western. Bell (Class '26) is committed to Texas. / Joe Frisaro

There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland. We have a feeling the two teams will meet again in the playoffs.

11. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0)

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022 / Matt Christopher

The Marauders will gear up for what could arguably be their season-defining game against Venice at home. This one should be a doozy.

12. Cocoa (3-3)

Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan.
Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan. / Matt Christopher

With Hurricane Milton derailing Cocoa’s game last week against Apopka, the Tigers will prepare to hit the road and face The Villages this upcoming Friday.

13. Miami Northwestern (4-3)

Miami Northwestern football.
Miami high school powers Northwestern and Norland will meet in a big South Florida showdown. /

Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch bounced back from the loss to Miami Central with a resounding 50-14 trouncing of Key West on the road.

14. The First Academy (6-1)

The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges
The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 77-19 Kickoff Classic rout of Leto High School. / The First Academy

We think this Friday’s game against Sanford Seminole is another statement game for the Royals. Coming off its first loss of the season, The First Academy will look to bounce back in a big way.

15. Dr. Phillips (6-0)

Dr. Phillips quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton
Dr. Phillips quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton is a dual-threat quarterback who combined for more than 1,500 yards rushing and passing, as well as 17 touchdowns in 2023. / Courtesy of Stanley Anderson-Lofton

Another Central Florida showdown is set to take place this Friday night when the Panthers host Edgewater. This would be another opportunity to show that Dr. Phillips is one of the state’s best teams.

16. Lake Mary (5-2)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

Noah Grubbs showed everyone once again why he’s arguably the state’s best quarterback with a two-touchdown performance against rival Sanford Seminole on Monday night.

17. Sanford Seminole (6-1)

Seminole high football.
Seminole high football plans to once again be the standard-bearer for Central Florida football excellence. / Seminole High football

The Seminoles dropped their first game of the season in a 29-14 loss to rival Lake Mary. We feel like these two teams will face off one more time.

18. Monarch (4-2)

Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge
Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge / Samari Reed/X

The Knights last time out on the field was a 37-8 loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Monarch goes from one Broward County power to another when they face St. Thomas Aquinas this weekend.

19. Western (3-4)

Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023
Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023 /

The Wildcats are starting to find their stride at the right time and could win out with games against Cypress Bay, Deerfield Beach and West Broward remaining.

20. Manatee (5-1)

Manatee defeated Hillsborough 40-0 in the kickoff classic
Manatee defeated Hillsborough 40-0 in the kickoff classic / Billy D. Photography

In what could be the game of the year in Manatee County, the Hurricanes are slated to host an undefeated Palmetto group. The Tigers-Hurricanes rivalry always brings out the best in both teams.

21. Nease (5-0)

Collin Drafts
Nease head football coach Collin Drafts on the sidelines during Friday night's game against the Ponte Vedra Sharks. The Nease Panthers hosted the Ponte Vedra Sharks in High School Football Friday evening, August 23, 2024. The Panthers were the 24 to 7 victors over the Sharks. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nease was another team that saw its Week 8 game shelved and rescheduled, with a meeting against Bartram Trail now set for Nov. 7th.

22. Cardinal Mooney (6-0)

Cardinal Mooney won its first state title since 1972, defeating Trinity Catholic 31-27
Cardinal Mooney won its first state title since 1972, defeating Trinity Catholic 31-27 / Matt Christopher

The Cougars will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on Sarasota Riverview, a lowkey good matchup on the South Suncoast.

23. Naples (6-1)

Shawn Simeo
Naples Golden Eagles running back Shawn Simeon (5) runs the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Immokalee Indians at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the longest standing rivalries in the state in renewed when Naples hosts Lely this week. The Golden Eagles will look to continue their dominance over the Trojans.

24. Gadsden County (6-1)

Gadsden County football
Gadsden County football defeat Lincoln 31-21 at Gene Cox on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln and now FSU High. A chance to go 8-1 is within sight.

25. Mosley (7-0)

Mosley football
Mosley plays Niceville at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Mosley won the Class 5A-District 1 championship game, 37-28. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) / Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lo’Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commitment) showed why this Dolphins’ team could be a real threat in Class 5A as they upended previously-ranked Niceville 37-28 at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Statement win.

On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, University, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

