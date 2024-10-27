Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first nine weeks and now with an extra week added to the schedule, things will get a bit more hectic before the playoffs.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 10, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. IMG Academy (6-1)
Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went out-of-state and came away with a 14-13 win over East St. Louis. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point. Toughest game will likely be against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland) this week on the road.
2. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions conclude the regular season with a 62-17 thumping of Broward County foe Cardinal Gibbons.
3. Lakeland (8-0)
One week and two wins for the Dreadanaughts as they started off the week with a rout of Specially Fit Academy on a Monday before routing rival Kathleen on Friday. No big deal.
4. Armwood (6-0)
Armwood was another team that was able to run away with a win, as the Hawks blasted Wharton, 55-0. Evan Davis' group should easily finish 10-0.
5. Venice (8-1)
John Peacock's crew took care of business when they crushed Sarasota, 76-0. Next up is a tilt against rival Sarasota Riverview, which will decide a district championship.
6. Miami Central (8-1)
The Rockets cap the regular season with two victories last week against Stranahan and Somerset Academy, both blowouts.
7. Miami Norland (7-2)
Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. Miami Norland finished the regular season with a 37-20 win over Plantation.
8. Plantation American Heritage (5-4)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a couple weeks ago. Mike Smith's team then ended the regular season with a wild 42-38 come-from-behind win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3)
Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship.
10. Jones (7-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers got a historical performance from Miami (FL) commit Dereon Coleman, who threw seven first half touchdowns in a 77-0 win over Lake Region.
11. Cocoa (5-3)
The Tigers are ready to show folks they are still the team to beat in Class 2A after a 48-0 throttling of Astronaut. Cocoa ends the season against Rockledge.
12. Miami Northwestern (6-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch ended the regular season with a 54-7 thrashing of St. Brendan.
13. The First Academy (7-1)
The First Academy made another statement when it comes to picking up big wins, defeating Sanford Seminole, 36-25. We wish the Royals played Jones this season for the title of the best in the 407.
14. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-2)
There's no shame in the latest loss for the Marauders, falling to arguably one of the nation's most talented teams in St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
15. Lake Mary (7-2)
After a 52-13 demolishment of Lake Brantley, Lake Mary will conclude the regular season with a quarterback-eccentric tilt against Bishop Moore.
16. Western (5-4)
The Wildcats are starting to find their stride at the right time and could win out with a game against West Broward remaining this week.
17. Sanford Seminole (7-2)
The Seminoles two losses have come against Lake Mary and The First Academy. Both are ranked ahead and we could see the 'Noles making a playoff run if they can get healthy.
18. Manatee (7-1)
Manatee locked up the Class 5A, District 9 championship with a win over Braden River last week. The Hurricanes have no more games remaining, thus concluding their season until the playoffs.
19. Nease (7-0)
Nease kept its undefeated ways intact and rolled to a 48-15 defeat of Tocoi Creek. The Panthers have two games remaining against Bartram Trail and Beachside.
20. Cardinal Mooney (8-0)
The Cougars will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on a talented Sebring team. Mooney route Tarpon Springs last week, 55-18.
21. Gadsden County (7-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln and now FSU High. A chance to go 8-1 is within sight.
22. Monarch (5-3)
There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. The Knights earned themselves a 22-20 victory over a pesky Piper club last week.
23. Raines (8-0)
There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines should finish out undefeated with games against Atlantic Coast and Nocana (Texas) to cap the regular season.
24. West Boca Raton (7-1)
The Bulls are just the difference of one point away from being undefeated this season. West Boca Raton's defense has recorded three shutouts.
25. Mosley (9-0)
Lo’Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commitment) showed why this Dolphins’ team could be a real threat in Class 5A with the athlete leading the way. Mosley has locked up the Bay County championship with a win over Arnold and a district title as well.
On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Glades Central, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Naples, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Piper, Port Charlotte, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, Wiregrass Ranch
