High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/1/2024)

IMG Academy remains No. 1 after defating Bergen Catholic (NJ) in Ocean City; Cocoa is the state's new No. 2

Andy Villamarzo

De Smet vs IMG Academy football Sept 3 2022
De Smet vs IMG Academy football Sept 3 2022 / Ron Rigdon

1. IMG Academy (1-1)

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23 / Tyler Hart

After a letdown performance out west, IMG Academy returned out east and did just fine against nationally ranked Bergen Catholic. The Ascenders knocked off the Crusaders 27-14, needing a second half surge to do so. Now sets up another national tilt, this time with in-state Cocoa at home.

2. Cocoa (2-0)

Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs makes the catch for second quarter touchdown during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona B
Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs makes the catch for second quarter touchdown during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A 51-0 beatdown of last year's Class 3S state champion Mainland sends a statement ahead of the Week 3 showdown with IMG Academy. The No. 1 vs. No. 2 square off in Bradenton, Florida. Buckle up, folks.

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1)

The Bishop Verot Vikings compete against the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders in a preseason game at Bishop Verot High School in Fo
The Bishop Verot Vikings compete against the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders in a preseason game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Steaming after last week's loss to Bishop Gorman (NV), the Raiders took their frustrations out on Boyd Anderson in a 51-0 victory. Now they'll gear up for a matchup against Columbus at home.

4. Lakeland (1-0)

Lakeland wide receiver Cam Fuse runs after a reception against Plant City on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.
Lakeland wide receiver Cam Fuse runs after a reception against Plant City on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dreadanaughts enjoyed the week off and now will face off against Noah Grubbs and Lake Mary on the road. Easily the second best game in the state in Week 3.

5. Mandarin (2-0)

A pass intended for Mandarin's Will Jones (6) is out of reach during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thu
A pass intended for Mandarin's Will Jones (6) is out of reach during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mandarin has scored 104 points through its first two games. The Mustangs kept up their winning ways in Week 2 as they rolled to a 47-0 victory over Atlantic Coast.

6. Armwood (2-0)

Armwood's defense showed why they might be one of the best in the Sunshine State
Armwood's defense showed why they might be one of the best in the Sunshine State /

Some familiar faces faced off against each other in this contest as the Hawks pulled away big in a 44-7 rout of Sumner. Armwood takes on rival Tampa Bay Tech this Friday in a major Tampa Bay area showdown.

7. Venice (2-0)

Miami Northwestern defensive back J'Vari Flowers (#4) is unable to catch Venice High running back Jamarice Wilder (#3) on his
Miami Northwestern defensive back J'Vari Flowers (#4) is unable to catch Venice High running back Jamarice Wilder (#3) on his way to the end zone untouched. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Peacock's bunch needed every minute of regulation to tie things up and won it in overtime as the Indians defeated Miami Northwestern 48-42. There's no time to rest as Venice takes the short trip to Fort Myers to take on Bishop Verot.

8. Lake Mary (2-0)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

In a hotly contested Central Florida matchup, the Rams were able to walk away with a solid 24-7 victory over the Kowboys. A home meeting against No. 4 ranked Lakeland is coming up.

9. Miami Central (1-1)

Miami Central football
Jan Hendry

The Rockets were back in action on Saturday night against Miami Edison and were able to notch victory No. 1 of the season, bouncing back from last week's loss to Lakeland.

10. Plantation American Heritage (1-1)

American Heritage running back Byron Louis.
Byron Louis of American Heritage Plantation is one of five South Florida football players in the spotlight heading into the 2024 season. / Matt Christopher

Coming off a loss to Milton at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, the Patriots made easy work of Western, 51-12. American Heritage has a chance to make a statement against a reeling Chaminade Madonna team.

11. Jones (1-0)

Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman. / Dereon Coleman Hudl

The Fightin' Tigers have been itching to play and the took out their frustrations on Timber Creek, winning 48-3. Jones takes on Evans in Week 3 with a chance to go 2-0.

12. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0)

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022 / Matt Christopher

After upending previously nationally ranked Berkeley Prep, the Marauders followed it up with a 43-8 win over Sebring. CCC has leveled up to becoming the team to beat in Class 1A.

13. Miami Northwestern (1-1)

Miami Northwestern quarterback Leon Strawder (#12) is brought down by Venice High defensive end Asharri Charles (#5) on a qua
Miami Northwestern quarterback Leon Strawder (#12) is brought down by Venice High defensive end Asharri Charles (#5) on a quarterback keeper. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

We know Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls lost to Venice in overtime and they somehow moved up, but this team was impressive on the road. Don't be surprised when Northwestern notches some big wins throughout the season.

14. Chaminade Madonna (0-2)

Chaminade-Madonna football

It's really hard to drop a team too low that played toe-to-toe with nationally-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) over a week and a half ago. The Lions have a chance to redeem themselves this week versus Plantation American Heritage. Chaminade is 0-2 for the first time since 2017.

15. St. Augustine (2-0)

Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray pursues St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett during the FHSAA Class 3S high school
Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray pursues St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett during the FHSAA Class 3S high school football championship in Tallahassee on December 7, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Locklan Hewlett and crew continued the solid start, with the USF commitment leading them t a 34-14 win over Menendez. Now the Yellow Jackets take on Bolles in a top notch Northeast Florida tilt.

16. Berkeley Prep (1-1)

Berkeley Prep football
Matt Christopher

A week after falling to Clearwater Central Catholic, the Buccaneers bounced back by defeating Sarasota Booker 28-21. Berkeley Prep faces a talented Carrollwood Day team this week.

17. Miami Norland (2-0)

Miami Norland football

Who cares about what happened in the preseason, right? Miami Norland continued its hot start by defeating Carol City 36-10. The Vikings are slowly getting back to being themselves.

18. Sanford Seminole (1-0)

Sanford Seminole football
Sanford Seminole's Goldie Lawrence (1) rushes for yardage as Mandarin defensive back Jerimy Upson (25) tries to tackle him during an FHSAA Region 1-4M high school football quarterfinal on November 14, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seminoles finally got to play their first game of the season when they defeated Heritage 34-14 after not getting to face Robinson last week. Karl Calhoun's bunch has plenty of tough games in the coming weeks.

19. Buchholz (2-0)

Vero Beach hosts Buchholz in a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Citrus Bowl stadium in Vero Beach. Buch
Vero Beach hosts Buchholz in a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Citrus Bowl stadium in Vero Beach. Buchholz won 38-23. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a successful trip to the 561 for Buchholz as they came away with an impressive 38-23 victory over Vero Beach. With wins over Vanguard and Vero Beach, the Bobcats remain the top dog in Mid-Central Florida.

20. Monarch (1-0)

Monarch 2028 Darren Jeudy
Monarch 2028 Darren Jeudy / Aden McGregor

Unfortunately Monarch's Week 2 game against Deerfield Beach didn't get to finish due to bad weather, but the Knights were up 8-0.

21. Blanche Ely (2-0)

Omari McNeal
Blanche Ely quarterback Omari McNeal scored the game winning touchdown in overtime as Blanche Ely stunned nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, 35-34. / Omari McNeal Hudl

The Omari McNeal Show was on full display in the Tigers' shocking 35-34 upset of SBLive/Sports Illustrated's No. 8 nationally ranked Chaminade Madonna. A 70-7 win over Boyd Anderson to start the season shouldv'e been a sign.

22. Bishop Verot (2-0)

Bishop Verot Vikings quarterback Carter Smith (9) breaks a tackle during the first quarter of a preseason game against the St
Bishop Verot Vikings quarterback Carter Smith (9) breaks a tackle during the first quarter of a preseason game against the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first time in program history, Bishop Verot defeated Tampa Catholic and in dominating fashion, 55-12. They'll welcome No. 7 Venice into Sunrise Drive this Friday.

23. Naples (2-0)

The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Sarasota Riverview Rams in the season opener at Staver Field in Naples on Friday
The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Sarasota Riverview Rams in the season opener at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Eagles won 47-14. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through the first two wins against Sarasota Riverview and Barron Collier, out-scoring the two teams by a combined 111-21. The Golden Eagles will get to test themselves in a couple weeks against Plantation American Heritage.

24. Niceville (2-0)

The Niceville Eagles take the field before the start of their season opener against South Sumter at Niceville.
The Niceville Eagles take the field before the start of their season opener against South Sumter at Niceville. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking at the Eagles first two wins validates why they're in these rankings. A season opening win over South Sumter and then dominating Escambia has equaled an impressive start.

25. The First Academy (2-0)

The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges
The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 77-19 Kickoff Classic rout of Leto High School. / The First Academy

Enter The First Academy Royals into the rankings and it's about time for Jeff Conaway's bunch. The Royals notched victories over Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) on the road and then upending Edgewater. What a first couple of weeks for The First Academy.

On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Carrollwood Day, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Columbus, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Golden Gate, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Manatee, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Edison, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Port Charlotte, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida