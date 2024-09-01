Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/1/2024)
1. IMG Academy (1-1)
After a letdown performance out west, IMG Academy returned out east and did just fine against nationally ranked Bergen Catholic. The Ascenders knocked off the Crusaders 27-14, needing a second half surge to do so. Now sets up another national tilt, this time with in-state Cocoa at home.
2. Cocoa (2-0)
A 51-0 beatdown of last year's Class 3S state champion Mainland sends a statement ahead of the Week 3 showdown with IMG Academy. The No. 1 vs. No. 2 square off in Bradenton, Florida. Buckle up, folks.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1)
Steaming after last week's loss to Bishop Gorman (NV), the Raiders took their frustrations out on Boyd Anderson in a 51-0 victory. Now they'll gear up for a matchup against Columbus at home.
4. Lakeland (1-0)
The Dreadanaughts enjoyed the week off and now will face off against Noah Grubbs and Lake Mary on the road. Easily the second best game in the state in Week 3.
5. Mandarin (2-0)
Mandarin has scored 104 points through its first two games. The Mustangs kept up their winning ways in Week 2 as they rolled to a 47-0 victory over Atlantic Coast.
6. Armwood (2-0)
Some familiar faces faced off against each other in this contest as the Hawks pulled away big in a 44-7 rout of Sumner. Armwood takes on rival Tampa Bay Tech this Friday in a major Tampa Bay area showdown.
7. Venice (2-0)
John Peacock's bunch needed every minute of regulation to tie things up and won it in overtime as the Indians defeated Miami Northwestern 48-42. There's no time to rest as Venice takes the short trip to Fort Myers to take on Bishop Verot.
8. Lake Mary (2-0)
In a hotly contested Central Florida matchup, the Rams were able to walk away with a solid 24-7 victory over the Kowboys. A home meeting against No. 4 ranked Lakeland is coming up.
9. Miami Central (1-1)
The Rockets were back in action on Saturday night against Miami Edison and were able to notch victory No. 1 of the season, bouncing back from last week's loss to Lakeland.
10. Plantation American Heritage (1-1)
Coming off a loss to Milton at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, the Patriots made easy work of Western, 51-12. American Heritage has a chance to make a statement against a reeling Chaminade Madonna team.
11. Jones (1-0)
The Fightin' Tigers have been itching to play and the took out their frustrations on Timber Creek, winning 48-3. Jones takes on Evans in Week 3 with a chance to go 2-0.
12. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0)
After upending previously nationally ranked Berkeley Prep, the Marauders followed it up with a 43-8 win over Sebring. CCC has leveled up to becoming the team to beat in Class 1A.
13. Miami Northwestern (1-1)
We know Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls lost to Venice in overtime and they somehow moved up, but this team was impressive on the road. Don't be surprised when Northwestern notches some big wins throughout the season.
14. Chaminade Madonna (0-2)
It's really hard to drop a team too low that played toe-to-toe with nationally-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) over a week and a half ago. The Lions have a chance to redeem themselves this week versus Plantation American Heritage. Chaminade is 0-2 for the first time since 2017.
15. St. Augustine (2-0)
Locklan Hewlett and crew continued the solid start, with the USF commitment leading them t a 34-14 win over Menendez. Now the Yellow Jackets take on Bolles in a top notch Northeast Florida tilt.
16. Berkeley Prep (1-1)
A week after falling to Clearwater Central Catholic, the Buccaneers bounced back by defeating Sarasota Booker 28-21. Berkeley Prep faces a talented Carrollwood Day team this week.
17. Miami Norland (2-0)
Who cares about what happened in the preseason, right? Miami Norland continued its hot start by defeating Carol City 36-10. The Vikings are slowly getting back to being themselves.
18. Sanford Seminole (1-0)
The Seminoles finally got to play their first game of the season when they defeated Heritage 34-14 after not getting to face Robinson last week. Karl Calhoun's bunch has plenty of tough games in the coming weeks.
19. Buchholz (2-0)
It was a successful trip to the 561 for Buchholz as they came away with an impressive 38-23 victory over Vero Beach. With wins over Vanguard and Vero Beach, the Bobcats remain the top dog in Mid-Central Florida.
20. Monarch (1-0)
Unfortunately Monarch's Week 2 game against Deerfield Beach didn't get to finish due to bad weather, but the Knights were up 8-0.
21. Blanche Ely (2-0)
The Omari McNeal Show was on full display in the Tigers' shocking 35-34 upset of SBLive/Sports Illustrated's No. 8 nationally ranked Chaminade Madonna. A 70-7 win over Boyd Anderson to start the season shouldv'e been a sign.
22. Bishop Verot (2-0)
For the first time in program history, Bishop Verot defeated Tampa Catholic and in dominating fashion, 55-12. They'll welcome No. 7 Venice into Sunrise Drive this Friday.
23. Naples (2-0)
Through the first two wins against Sarasota Riverview and Barron Collier, out-scoring the two teams by a combined 111-21. The Golden Eagles will get to test themselves in a couple weeks against Plantation American Heritage.
24. Niceville (2-0)
Looking at the Eagles first two wins validates why they're in these rankings. A season opening win over South Sumter and then dominating Escambia has equaled an impressive start.
25. The First Academy (2-0)
Enter The First Academy Royals into the rankings and it's about time for Jeff Conaway's bunch. The Royals notched victories over Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) on the road and then upending Edgewater. What a first couple of weeks for The First Academy.
On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Carrollwood Day, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Columbus, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Golden Gate, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Manatee, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Edison, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Port Charlotte, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl