Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/8/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first three weeks.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and confgure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 3, as we see it.
1. IMG Academy (2-1)
The Ascenders closed their case to being the top team emphatically with a 34-13 thrashing of previous No. 2 Cocoa. Next?
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1)
We bump the Raiders up to the second spot after a 42-6 demolishing of Columbus, winners of the last two Class 4M state championships.
3. Lakeland (2-0)
After weather delays, deficits and everything, Lakeland walked out of Lake Mary with a thrilling 38-35 overtime win. The Dreadanaughts move up another spot this week.
4. Cocoa (2-1)
It was a tough night for Michigan commit Brady Hart against IMG Academy's defense, throwing for 235 yards and three interceptions. Tigers drop two spots this week.
5. Mandarin (3-0)
Depending on how long FSU commitment Tramell Jones is out, the Mustangs will have to suffice with freshman Knox Annis under center against Bradford and IMG Academy national.
6. Armwood (3-0)
Needing the final minutes to edge out Tampa Bay Tech was a scare for Armwood. Next big games will be against Durant and Plant (Sep. 27).
7. Venice (3-0)
The Venice Indians are averaging 60.6 points per game on offense. On the flip side, they're allowing well over 40 per a contest. A road trip to undefeated Port Charlotte is up next.
8. Miami Central (2-1)
The Rockets are beginning to look more like themselves after a 55-25 drubbing of Miami Booker T. Washington Saturday night.
9. Lake Mary (2-1)
We hate to drop the Rams any spots after the kind of heartbreaking loss they endured against Lakeland. Lake Mary is a legit contender for the 7A crown.
10. Chaminade-Madonna (1-2)
How can a 1-2 team be in the Top 10? Well, we have to consider the following: Sophomore stud Tyler Chance exited Blanche Ely game and in entered Preston Wright. Wright threw for 487 yards in win over Plantation American Heritage. Let's also remember one of the Lions' losses is to a top 5 nationally ranked St. John Bosco (CA).
11. Plantation American Heritage (1-2)
A crushing 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna has to have Patriots head coach Mike Smith searching for answers.
12. Jones (2-0)
The Fightin' Tigers defeated Evans 28-21 in the 'Soul Bowl' on Saturday afternoon. Jones will be playing on a myriad of different days coming up due to makeup games.
13. Clearwater Central Catholic (3-0)
The Marauders just keep winning in dominating fashion and continue to make their case as a favorite in Class 1A.
14. Miami Northwestern (2-1)
The Bulls bounced back from the Venice loss with a resounding 42-7 trouncing of Carol City.
15. St. Augustine (2-0)
Mother Nature 7, St. Augustine-Bolles 0. Bad weather postponed the game between the Bulldogs-Yellow Jackets.
16. Miami Norland (2-0)
Who cares about what happened in the preseason, right? Miami Norland continued its hot start by defeating Carol City 36-10 in Week 2. The Vikings are slowly getting back to being themselves. A date with Miami Northwestern looms large.
17. Sanford Seminole (2-0)
Central Florida high school football got crushed by bad weather on Friday night, but Seminole got its game in with Lyman, winning 43-13.
18. Buchholz (3-0)
In a rivalry game against Eastside, the Bobcats displayed their dominance in the series once more. Manatee heads into town this week.
19. Monarch (1-0)
Unfortunately Monarch's Week 2 game against Deerfield Beach didn't get to finish due to bad weather, but the Knights were up 8-0. This Friday's contest vs. Sanford Seminole should be a doozy.
20. Blanche Ely (3-0)
The Tigers continued to roll in Week 3 as they cruised to a 54-20 victory over Stranahan. This week's game versus Delray Beach Atlantic will be interesting.
21. Naples (3-0)
Any doubts of who is the King of Collier County public schools football was put to rest in a 47-0 romp of Immokalee.
22. Niceville (3-0)
Another big Florida Panhandle game, another victory. The Eagles rolled to a 36-14 victory over Pine Forest last week. Crestview and Choctawhatchee are the next tests up ahead.
23. Bishop Verot (2-1)
The Vikings came up on the short end of a 71-56 loss to Venice last week. Bishop Verot's offense is averaging 53.3 points per game.
24. The First Academy (3-0)
The First Academy Royals are gathering more steam every week and flexed its muscle in a 42-7 defeat of always tough Treasure Coast.
25. Port Charlotte (3-0)
We can't allow for the Pirates to go unnoticed. A 65-0 thrashing of Lehigh now leads to arguably the program's biggest regular season game in quite some time versus Venice.
On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Carrollwood Day, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Columbus, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Manatee, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Nature Coast, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
