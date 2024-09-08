High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/8/2024)

IMG Academy is a lock at No. 1 after defeating No. 2 Cocoa; St. Thomas Aquinas is the state's new No. 2

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first three weeks.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and confgure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 3, as we see it.

1. IMG Academy (2-1)

IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson
IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson (#26) weaves his way through Cocoa High defenders on his way to the end zone in the second quarter. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ascenders closed their case to being the top team emphatically with a 34-13 thrashing of previous No. 2 Cocoa. Next?

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas football
The St. Thomas Aquinas offensive line has always been underrated in terms of passing out credit for the Raiders continue state championship success. It will be a key to the team's success once again in 2024. / Matt Christopher

We bump the Raiders up to the second spot after a 42-6 demolishing of Columbus, winners of the last two Class 4M state championships.

3. Lakeland (2-0)

Lakeland's Keon Young (1) and Ahmaad Watts (6)
Lakeland's Keon Young (1) and Ahmaad Watts (6) field a loose ball on a punt against Plant City on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

After weather delays, deficits and everything, Lakeland walked out of Lake Mary with a thrilling 38-35 overtime win. The Dreadanaughts move up another spot this week.

4. Cocoa (2-1)

Cocoa High quarterback Brady Hart
Cocoa High quarterback Brady Hart (#13) passes the ball as he gets pressure from IMG Acadmey linebacker Gavin Nix (#6). The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a tough night for Michigan commit Brady Hart against IMG Academy's defense, throwing for 235 yards and three interceptions. Tigers drop two spots this week.

5. Mandarin (3-0)

Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis
Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis (15) looks to the sideline for a signal during a high school football game against Sandalwood on September 6, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Depending on how long FSU commitment Tramell Jones is out, the Mustangs will have to suffice with freshman Knox Annis under center against Bradford and IMG Academy national.

6. Armwood (3-0)

Armwood defeated Tampa Bay Tech 31-27 in Week 3
Flex Sports Report

Needing the final minutes to edge out Tampa Bay Tech was a scare for Armwood. Next big games will be against Durant and Plant (Sep. 27).

7. Venice (3-0)

Venice football
Action from a high school football game between Bishop Verot and Venice at Bishop Verot on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Venice won the offensive slugfest. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Venice Indians are averaging 60.6 points per game on offense. On the flip side, they're allowing well over 40 per a contest. A road trip to undefeated Port Charlotte is up next.

8. Miami Central (2-1)

Miami Central football
Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway. / Robson Lopes

The Rockets are beginning to look more like themselves after a 55-25 drubbing of Miami Booker T. Washington Saturday night.

9. Lake Mary (2-1)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

We hate to drop the Rams any spots after the kind of heartbreaking loss they endured against Lakeland. Lake Mary is a legit contender for the 7A crown.

10. Chaminade-Madonna (1-2)

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Koby Howard
Matt Christopher

How can a 1-2 team be in the Top 10? Well, we have to consider the following: Sophomore stud Tyler Chance exited Blanche Ely game and in entered Preston Wright. Wright threw for 487 yards in win over Plantation American Heritage. Let's also remember one of the Lions' losses is to a top 5 nationally ranked St. John Bosco (CA).

11. Plantation American Heritage (1-2)

Dia Bell tosses five TD passes
American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns in a lopsided win against Western. Bell (Class '26) is committed to Texas. / Joe Frisaro

A crushing 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna has to have Patriots head coach Mike Smith searching for answers.

12. Jones (2-0)

Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman. / Dereon Coleman Hudl

The Fightin' Tigers defeated Evans 28-21 in the 'Soul Bowl' on Saturday afternoon. Jones will be playing on a myriad of different days coming up due to makeup games.

13. Clearwater Central Catholic (3-0)

Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023
Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023 / Matt Christopher

The Marauders just keep winning in dominating fashion and continue to make their case as a favorite in Class 1A.

14. Miami Northwestern (2-1)

Miami Northwestern running back Tarvail Mathis Jr.
Miami Northwestern running back Tarvail Mathis Jr. (#25) is unchallenged as he carries the ball in for a touchdown. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bulls bounced back from the Venice loss with a resounding 42-7 trouncing of Carol City.

15. St. Augustine (2-0)

St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett
St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett looks for a target down field during the Class 3S state championship game in Tallahassee on Thursday. / NADIA ZOMORODIAN/NEWS-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mother Nature 7, St. Augustine-Bolles 0. Bad weather postponed the game between the Bulldogs-Yellow Jackets.

16. Miami Norland (2-0)

Berkeley Prep vs Miami Norland FHSAA 2M Final December 9, 2023
Berkeley Prep vs Miami Norland FHSAA 2M Final December 9, 2023 / Matt Christopher

Who cares about what happened in the preseason, right? Miami Norland continued its hot start by defeating Carol City 36-10 in Week 2. The Vikings are slowly getting back to being themselves. A date with Miami Northwestern looms large.

17. Sanford Seminole (2-0)

Seminole kick Liam Allen.
Seminole kicker Liam Allen / Scott Miller

Central Florida high school football got crushed by bad weather on Friday night, but Seminole got its game in with Lyman, winning 43-13.

18. Buchholz (3-0)

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson
Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) throws the ball against the Eastside Rams before the game at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, September 6, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a rivalry game against Eastside, the Bobcats displayed their dominance in the series once more. Manatee heads into town this week.

19. Monarch (1-0)

Monarch 2028 athlete Darren Jeudy
Monarch 2028 athlete Darren Jeudy / Aden McGregor

Unfortunately Monarch's Week 2 game against Deerfield Beach didn't get to finish due to bad weather, but the Knights were up 8-0. This Friday's contest vs. Sanford Seminole should be a doozy.

20. Blanche Ely (3-0)

Omari McNeal
Blanche Ely quarterback Omari McNeal scored the game winning touchdown in overtime as Blanche Ely stunned nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, 35-34. / Omari McNeal Hudl

The Tigers continued to roll in Week 3 as they cruised to a 54-20 victory over Stranahan. This week's game versus Delray Beach Atlantic will be interesting.

21. Naples (3-0)

Naples Golden Eagles
The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Immokalee Indians in a game at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Naples won 47-0. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Any doubts of who is the King of Collier County public schools football was put to rest in a 47-0 romp of Immokalee.

22. Niceville (3-0)

Head coach Grant Thompson adjusts a play during the Niceville South Sumter football game at Niceville.
Head coach Grant Thompson adjusts a play during the Niceville South Sumter football game at Niceville. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another big Florida Panhandle game, another victory. The Eagles rolled to a 36-14 victory over Pine Forest last week. Crestview and Choctawhatchee are the next tests up ahead.

23. Bishop Verot (2-1)

Bishop Verot helmet
Bishop Verot helmet / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings came up on the short end of a 71-56 loss to Venice last week. Bishop Verot's offense is averaging 53.3 points per game.

24. The First Academy (3-0)

The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges
The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 77-19 Kickoff Classic rout of Leto High School. / The First Academy

The First Academy Royals are gathering more steam every week and flexed its muscle in a 42-7 defeat of always tough Treasure Coast.

25. Port Charlotte (3-0)

3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples
Action from the Region 3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

We can't allow for the Pirates to go unnoticed. A 65-0 thrashing of Lehigh now leads to arguably the program's biggest regular season game in quite some time versus Venice.

On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Carrollwood Day, Choctawhatchee, Coconut Creek, Columbus, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Manatee, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Nature Coast, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch

Published |Modified
