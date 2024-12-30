Top 25 Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (12/30/2024): Montverde Academy Stays Strong At No. 1
We switch over from the gridiron to the hardwood as it's high school basketball time throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action going on in the Sunshine State.
With Thanksgiving, Christmas now behind us and New Year fast approaching, national tournaments will be place around the state that involving many of the top teams.
Who are those top teams everyone should be watching out for? We've got you covered with our second set of Power 25 rankings for girls basketball in Florida.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite girls high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
2024-2025 Top 25 Florida high school girls basketball rankings
1. Montverde Academy (9-1)
Returning as the No. 1 team in the Sunshine State for the 2024-2025 season are the Eagles. Though they have a loss on their record, Montverde Academy has notched impressive victories this season over state powers Dr. Phillips and St. Thomas Aquinas.
2. IMG Academy (9-3)
We're really looking forward to the end of the season matchup between Montverde Academy and IMG Academy. The Ascenders' three losses include two coming to national powers Hebron Christian (Georgia) and Bishop McNamara (Maryland).
3. DME Academy (15-3)
Among the Florida teams listed just on the outside looking in of the latest High School On SI national rankings, DME Academy has been playing about as good as anyone to start off the season.
4. Central Pointe Christian (11-3)
The only losses sustained by Central Pointe Christian so far this season are to Bishop McNamara (Maryland), PHH Pre National (Arizona) and Shining Star Sports Academy (Virginia).
5. Miami Country Day (6-5)
The defending Class 3A state champs from a year ago have already pulled off some impressive victories to date, beating Cardinal Mooney, Dr. Phillips and St. Thomas Aquinas. Not a bad trio to upend so far in the early going.
6. Palm Bay (9-5)
There's no doubting how good are the Pirates when you stack them up against the other teams in these rankings. Only loss to an in-state team came to Central Pointe Christian.
7. Winter Haven (11-2)
You knew the Blue Devils would be right up here in the mix with everyone else in the state. Winter Haven's only losses have come to Palm Bay (see above) and Bishop Ireton (Virginia).
8. Doral Academy (12-3)
The Firebirds have made their strong case to be higher up on our second set of rankings because of how they've played so far. Only three losses have come to Central Pointe Christian, DME Academy and Springboro (Ohio).
9. Dr. Phillips (5-7)
Of the seven losses the Panthers have on the season, three of the seven have come against teams from Florida. Dr. Phillips bounced back with a resounding 75-50 victory over West Port.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-6)
After a 1-2 start to the season, with losses to Mt. Zion Prep Academy and Potter's House Christian, the Raiders have gone 7-4 in the following eleven games. Though the Raiders are .500, their schedule, alike many of the teams in these rankings, are up against some of the top programs nationally.
11. Cardinal Mooney (7-5)
The Cougars have been snakebitten in narrow losses to state powers like Dr. Phillips and Winter Haven.
12. Providence School (8-4)
Other than losses to Cardinal Mooney, Galloway (Georgia), Livingston Academy (Tennessee) and Northview Academy (Tennessee) this season, the Stallions have been one of Northeast Florida's top clubs.
13. Bolles (10-3)
Senior shooting guard Abby Knauff has been very impressive this season, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game.
14. Somerset Prep (8-4)
Senior combo guard Chardae Rumph leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game for Somerset Prep.
15. Westminster Academy (8-3)
The Lions have made a huge jump from last season and handing Plantation American Heritage a loss this season spoke volumes of where they're at now.
16. Plantation American Heritage (8-4)
Only four losses of the season far have come against St. Thomas Aquinas, River Ridge (Georgia), Westminster Academy and Winter Haven.
17. New Smyrna Beach (10-2)
Hard to not rank these guys in the early going of the season as the Barracudas have impressive wins over Blanche Ely and Mainland. We keep New Smyrna Beach in the rankings after a narrow 54-44 loss to Central Pointe Christian.
18. Oakland Park Northeast (10-1)
The Hurricanes are another team on this list who has only suffered one loss to a non-Florida based team on the season. Northeast fell 75-69 against Owensboro Catholic (Kentucky).
19. Ribault (8-6)
Another Northeast Florida team that's been pretty impressive so far is the Trojans of Jacksonville. Ribault has a solid victory over Bishop Kenny to its record this season. Most recent game was a loss to Bolles, one of our state ranked teams.
20. Seffner Christian (9-2)
A hot start to the season has propelled this Crusaders team into the state championship conversation in Class 3A. Only loss so far is a 72-21 decision against Bolles.
21. King's Academy (10-3)
The Lions dropped a few spots this week after falling to The Villages recently, 44-43. King's Academy remains one of the state's top teams.
22. Naples First Baptist Academy (11-1)
The Lions have come right out of the gates with impressive victories lined up and down their schedule. Most impressive win was against Evangelical Christian, though they have split the season series so far.
23. Wildwood (12-0)
The Wildcats are off to a sizzling start to the season, with nine straight victories highlighted by a win over Lakewood and The Villages.
24. The Villages (11-3)
Buffaloes drop down several spots in this week's rankings after falling to Wildwood, 59-54.
25. Rutherford (8-2)
It's difficult to keep a team away from these rankings that has only fallen twice to out-of-state foes. Only two losses have come up against Norcross (Georgia) and Brewbaker Tech (Alabama).
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi