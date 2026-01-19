Top 25 Florida High School Girls Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 19, 2026
Florida high school girls’ basketball teams continue to showcase some big-time skills heading into Martin Luther King Day.
Unbeaten DME Academy (16-0) out of Daytona Beach continued their dominating ways by routing three more teams by double figures, including Potter’s House Christian of Jacksonville, to remain No. 1 in the latest Florida High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings.
Montverde Academy (12-2) continues to improve and is No. 2. But Miami Country Day (19-1) is the new No. 3 team, jumping up a spot after stretching their win streak to an impressive 17 games.
IMG Academy of Bradenton (12-3) fell a spot to No. 4 after losing to The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.), 59-49.
Somerset Academy of Pembroke Pines made a huge jump, leaping 10 spots to No. 7 after winning 11 of its last 12 games.
The High School on SI Florida Girls Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.
1. DME Academy (16-0)
Last week: 1
The Volusia County continues to be a wrecking ball, beating Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga), 78-43; Example Academy National (Frankfort, Ill.), 86-72; and Potter’s House Christian, 66-31. Senior center Sara Okeke is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
2. Montverde Academy (12-2)
Last week: 2
The Eagles beat Ocoee, 58-41; Academy of Central Florida National, 70-42; and Bartlett (Tenn.), 67-60. Senior forward Missy Odom leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
3. Miami Country Day (19-1)
Last week: 4
South Florida’s top team and defending Class 2A state champ has won 17 straight games. The Spartans defeated Saint Andrew’s, 64-31; Palmer Trinity, 75-24; and Martin County, 54-27.
4. IMG Academy (12-3)
Last week: 3
The Ascenders went 2-1 in their first three games of the new year, beating Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, Md.), 64-36, and Academy of Central Florida, 58-34; and losing to The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.), 59-49.
5. Grandview Prep (18-3)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 1A state champ extended its win streak to seven games with a73-35 victory against Nova. The Pride earlier beat Saint Andrew’s, 57-19. Senior point guard Jasleen Green and junior small forward Ameera Kone lead the team.
6. Potter’s House Christian (16-3)
Last week: 6
The Lions recently fell to DME Academy, 66-31, but have won six of their last eight games. Senior guard Alanna Tatum is averaging 11.8 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Marlyne Adahe is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.
7. Somerset Academy (15-4)
Last week: 17
The Canyons Cougars are on a roll, storming to victory in 11 of their 12 last outings. They picked up a pair of huge wins in defeating Holy Trinity Episcopal, 56-49, and Doral Academy, 74-64. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock is averaging 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
8. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (12-5)
Last week: 8
The White Tigers resumed post-holiday play by beating DME Academy Blue, 69-23. CPCAN is led by senior guard Desireck Nieves, who is averaging 12.5 points per game, and Sofia Acuna, 3.9 rebounds per game.
9. Centennial (18-4)
Last week: 9
The Eagles have won seven of their last nine games, including a solid 62-56 triumph against Dillard (14-4). Senior power forward/wing Jailyn Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
10. Nova (15-4)
Last week: 10
The Titans have won three of their last five games. Senior guard Jaelynn Housey is averaging 17.1 points per game, and Ke’mora Evans is averaging 3.5 rebounds per game.
11. Lake Highland Prep (14-6)
Last week: 14
The Highlanders have won six straight, including a 48-45 victory against Winter Haven.
12. Bishop Kenny (18-2)
Last week: 22
The Crusaders recently had their 16-game win streak snapped, falling to Lincoln Park Academy, 58-49. Kathleen Crawley is averaging 17.3 points per game and Makala DesJarlais is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.
13. Central Pointe Christian Academy (8-1)
Last week: 11
The Osceola County private school defeated DME Academy Blue, 41-36, and Oviedo, 67-22.
14. Winter Haven (12-5)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 7A state champ Blue Devils have lost three straight to start the new year, including a 48-45 setback to Lake Highland Prep. Senior shooting guard Serenity Hardy is averaging 25.1 points per game, and junior Alyse Mercredi is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.
15. Bishop Moore (15-4)
Last week: 12
The Hornets have won four of their last five games, including a 52-45 victory against Wildwood. Sophomore point guard Jaiden Peterson is averaging 11.4 points per game, and sophomore post player Lillian Mathis is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.
16. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (15-1)
Last week: 20
The Cyclones extended their win streak to 11 with a 57-42 victory against Northwestern. Senior guard Sela Travieso is averaging 15.9 points per game.
17. Fort Walton Beach (15-3)
Last week: 13
The Panhandle power has won four of its last five games. Junior post player Alexis Smith is averaging 10.2 points and junior Alexis Smith is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
18. Ocoee (15-4)
Last week: 16
The Knights fell to Montverde Academy, 58-41, and Bishop Kenny, 44-35, in overtime, but then bounced back to win three straight. Senior guard Dakara Merthie is averaging 18.6 points per game, and sophomore forward Kylie Holden is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.
19. Doral Academy (13-7)
Last week: 15
The Firebirds lost to Somerset Academy, 74-64, but play a tough schedule. Senior guard Stephanie Vega is averaging 18.7 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers, 12.8 rebounds per game.
20. Booker T. Washington (14-3)
Last week: 19
The Wildcats have won nine straight games, including a 63-7 romp against Tate. Sophomore guard Jada Clardy is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
21. Tampa Catholic (17-5)
Last week: 18
The Crusaders have won three of their last four games, including a 67-27 victory against SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio).
22. Bloomingdale (18-1)
Last week: 21
The defending Class 6A state champs extended their win streak to eight games with a 72-16 romp against Sickles.
23. Navarre (18-2)
Last week: 23
The Raiders have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 59-37 victory against Pace. Sophomore Jaleah Jones is averaging 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
24. Kissimmee Gateway (17-2)
Last week: 24
Osceola County’s top public school has won four straight games since falling to Auburn High (Ala.), 55-47. Ashlyn Day is averaging 23.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
25. Treasure Coast (17-1)
Last week: 25
The Titans have won three straight, including a 51-34 against Fort Pierce Central. Senior Reniah Flynn is averaging 18.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
