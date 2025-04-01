Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (4/1/2025)
The high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially out of the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several of the top teams that are among the nation’s best.
Continuing to hold the top spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a couple weeks ago. A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Four newbies enter the rankings this week in Bloomingdale, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Myers and Jay break into the ranks, but where do they land on our list?
Besides the aforementioned teams, who else is among the state's elites when it comes to high school softball in bright and sunny Florida?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (14-0)
Continue to take the top spot is Doral Academy after they soundly vanquished Montverde Academy, 10-0, last week. The Firebirds did not play last week.
2. Montverde Academy (13-1)
The Eagles since the loss to Doral Academy, defeating Hagerty, Lake Brantley, The First Academy and Trinity Prep by a combined score of 47-3.
3. Calvary Christian (15-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors defeated Lakeland Catholic and Trenton by a combined score of 20-1.
4. Park Vista (12-1)
Park Vista recently dropped their first game of the year to No. 2-ranked Doral Academy, 6-0. Other than that, the Cobras have been nearly perfect.
5. Lake Region (13-2)
When your one loss is to Calvary Christian was a 3-2 nail biter, we had to bring the Thunder up a couple spots. Lake Region has out-scored its last two opponents 29-1 against Fort Meade and Winter Haven.
6. Lake Brantley (13-1)
Hard to overlook the talent coming back on this Patriots' squad, including what returns to the mound. Both Isabella Rosales and Lauren Compton are back for Lake Brantley. The Patriots are Central Florida's top team outside of Montverde Academy so far. Lake Brantley's only loss of the season is against Montverde Academy.
7. Coral Springs Charter (10-1)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Coral Springs lone loss of the season was a surprising 4-3 decision to Park Vista.
8. Inspiration Academy (15-4)
Since a March 8th loss to Clearwater, the Lions have racked up nine straight victories, including impressive victories over Bartow and Lake Region.
9. Bartow (13-3)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their third game of the season in a 6-3 decision against Inspiration Academy at the Home of Champions Tournament. Bartow won three games in a row.
10. Mitchell (12-2)
Always in the mix as one of the top programs on the North Suncoast, the Mustangs have been particularly good this spring. Mitchell has won four games in a row.
11. Hagerty (11-2)
Ella Verne is back on the mound for the Huskies for her senior campaign and will be one of Central Florida's top pitchers. Hagerty dropped its second game to second-ranked Montverde Academy, 16-2. The Huskies look to bounce back against St. Thomas Aquinas this week.
12. Baker County (12-2)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Indians dropped their second game of the season in a 5-2 decision against second-ranked Montverde Academy.
13. Parrish Community (13-2)
Erin Spivey's crew has bounced back after previously dropping two out of their last four games, with losses to Bartow and Berkeley Prep, respectively. Parrish Community reeled off five impressive victories last week.
14. Western (9-2)
We don't drop the Wildcats at all after they fell to Coral Springs Charter last week, 10-0. The Wildcats bounced back with a 10-1 victory over Monarch.
15. Jay (12-0)
We have heard you loud and clear, Royals. Jay made their argument in breaking into this week's Top 25 after they routed Pace, 17-6. Yeah, we feel like that's reason enough to bring them in.
16. North Fort Myers (9-3)
The Red Knights have been one of the top team in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers three losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian and North Port, respectively.
17. Evangelical Christian (12-2)
The Sentinels make a steep fall down the rankings after a 18-8 loss to North Fort Myers, snapping a 4-game winning streak.
18. Wakulla (10-3)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had early losses to Houston Academy and North Bay Haven Academy, but only lost to Montverde Academy 2-0 last week. Hard to argue with a 4-0 win over a previously undefeated Eustis squad.
19. Plantation American Heritage (10-1)
The Patriots have emerged as another potential South Florida team that could contend for a state championship come May. Only loss of the season came against top-ranked Doral Academy. Plantation American Heritage did not play last week.
20. Pace (10-1)
One of the most surprising results of last week was a 17-6 loss by the Patriots against Jay. Pace took a deep fall in this week's Florida and national rankings.
21. Sarasota Riverview (13-0)
Bumping up a spot in this week's rankings are the Rams as they've out-scored opponents 83-13 and defeated teams like Lakewood Ranch and Newsome. The Rams defeated Charlotte and Lemon Bay last week.
22. Newsome (12-3)
The Wolves went undefeated in tournament play at the Lady Canes Invitational, defeating Auburndale, Bartow, Palm Harbor University and Sarasota. Newsome has won nine in a row.
23. Cardinal Gibbons (14-2)
Junior pitcher Lydia Berent has led the way for the Chiefs this season, going 12-2 with a 1.08 earned run average and 136 strikeouts.
24. Bloomingdale (10-4)
Re-entering the rankings this week are the Bulls after blanking Berkeley Prep, 15-0. Behind the pitching of Natalie Cable, this team is one to keep an eye on as we inch closer and closer to districts.
25. Fort Myers (12-5)
The Green Wave enter the rankings after starting the season at 3-3, with the team going 9-2 since then.
