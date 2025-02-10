Top 25 Florida Preseason High School Baseball State Rankings (2/10/2025)
It’s time to “Play Ball.”
The high school baseball season gets underway this week in Florida, and the Sunshine State once again promises to feature some of the top baseball talent and teams in the country.
With the season about to launch, High School on SI unveils our preseason Top 25 state rankings.
Our preseason No. 1 team is no stranger to being ranked first.
Top 25 Florida Preseason High School Baseball State Rankings
1. Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Winners of four straight state championships, the Eagles will start things off in the top spot. Coach Todd Fitz-Gerald’s squad once again is loaded, even after graduating a stellar Class of 2024. Left-handed starter Gio Rojas (Miami Class ’26 recruit) and outfielder Bennett Gary (Miami Class ’25 signee) are among the standouts returning on a squad that again should challenge for the Class 7A state crown.
2. Tampa Jesuit
After coming up short in the state title game in 2023, the Tigers regained the state title in Class 5A in ’24, defeating American Heritage, 5-2. Class of ’26 standout pitcher Wilson Andersen (Mississippi State commit) has a mid-to-upper 90 mph fastball. Jesuit has won seven total state titles, and three in the past five years. They will be in Class 4A this year.
3. IMG Academy
Loaded with talent, the Ascenders again can make a claim to be the best team in Florida as well as being one of the elite teams in the country. However, they did finish last season on a down note, dropping their final two games, while finishing up 19-6. Dean Moss and Sean Gamble are prep All-American candidates, while Peyton Miller is committed to Clemson.
4. Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville
A young and talented roster led the Conquerors to the Class 3A state playoffs last year, where they were upended by Westminster Christian Miami in the semifinals. The pieces are in place to win it all with standout juniors like Brady Harris (Florida) and Jordan Martinez (LSU) returning.
5. American Heritage Plantation
Despite an up-and-down 22024, the Patriots still reached the Class 5A title game, where they lost to Jesuit. Now in Class 4A, Heritage again has a team capable of winning it all. Senior right-hander Talan Holiday (North Carolina signee) is a legit ace, and outfielder Dylan Dubovik (Miami commit) is a power threat, who also pitches.
6. Doral Academy
There were stretches in 2024 where the Firebirds were as good as any team in the country. For a few weeks, they topped our Florida state poll. But Doral Academy stumbled in the district tournament and didn’t make it out of regionals. The Firebirds look to rebound with a talented roster that includes third baseman Gabriel Milano (Miami), outfielder/pitcher Jayden Nunez (North Carolina State) and right-hander Marcelo Rodriguez (Arizona State).
7. North Broward Prep
A perennial power, North Broward Prep captured the Class 3A state title last year with a lineup loaded with seniors. Even though several have moved on to Division I baseball, the Eagles remain strong with infielder Kiernan O’Neill (Central Florida) and Max Burkholz returning.
8. South Walton Santa Rosa Beach
The Seahawks made it to the Class 4A state title game last spring, before falling to Cardinal Gibbons, 4-1. Charlie Wilcox (Georgia Tech) is one of the top left-handers in the state.
9. Windermere
The Wolverines pushed Stoneman Douglas into extra-innings before falling, 3-2, in the Class 7A state title game. Sophomore right-hander Joey Waddingham is among the top Class ’27 players in the state. Outfielder Randy Ruiz also is back.
10. Pensacola Catholic
A year ago, the Crusaders went 27-2, advancing to the regional semifinals. Pensacola Catholic certainly has the roster to make a strong state push this year, featuring Parker Granse (Auburn), Colton Guillot (Duke) and Jalen Moton (Florida State).
11. Tallahassee Lincoln
The Trojans advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals last year, and feature standout sophomore pitcher, Chase Fuller, and infielder Lucas Cannady.
12. St. Johns Country Day
In walk-off fashion, the Spartans won the Class 2A state title over Miami Christian last spring. Shortstop Preston Cole is one of the top sophomores in the state.
13. Columbus
The Explorers feature arguably the best player in Florida in 2025 Class, shortstop Mario Magana, committed to Miami. After winning 20 games in 2024, they’re in a good position to be a force in Class 7A.
14. Hagerty Oviedo
With their rich history, the Huskies again are strong. Returning is first baseman Max Murray (Central Florida commit).
15 Jupiter
The Warriors are now coached by Joe Giummule, formerly at Taravella. The roster features shortstop Colton Schwarz (Florida) and outfielder/pitcher Gabe Graulau (South Florida).
16. Venice
The Indians already chalked up a preseason 3-0 win over state power, The First Academy. They feature Miami commit, shortstop Eddie Zaun.
17. Cardinal Gibbons
Gibbons got hot at the right time last year, winning its final 14 games to claim the Class 4A state title. Once again, the Chiefs should be among the top pitching teams in the state, and Eddie Marshall is among the better catchers.
18. The First Academy
After reaching the Class 2A state semifinals last year, The First Academy opens in the Top 20. Outfielder Remo Indomenico (Oklahoma State commit) hit .455 with four homers last year.
19. Dwyer
The defending Class 6A state champions are coached by Jordan Yamamoto, who pitched in the big leagues. They already notched a preseason, 6-4, win against Martin County.
20. Arnold Panama City
A year ago, Arnold was eliminated in the Class 4A regional semifinals by South Walton. Marlins right-hander Cooper Moss is a Florida recruit.
21. Westminster Christian Miami
The Warriors came up a run short, falling 5-4, in the state Class 3A state finals last year to North Broward Prep. They will receive an early test later this week against Doral Academy.
22. Buchholz Gainesville
The Bobcats reached the Class 6A state title game last year, and look to once again be among the top teams in the state in 2025.
23. Calvary Christian Clearwater
Two years ago, the Warriors won the Class 3A state title. They look to once again be among the best in the state.
24. St. John Neumann
After making it to the Class 2A regional semifinals, Neumann is prime to again be in contention to reach states. Right-hander Presley Woodson is a Florida State recruit.
25. Spruce Creek
In Lamar Edwards (Duke), the Hawks have one of the best overall players in the state.