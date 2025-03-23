High School

Top 50 Week 6 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/23/2025)

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 6 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Venice High senior Layne Preece had a two-hitter game winning 7-1 over the defending Class 5A state champion's Parrish Community High on Wednesday evening on Venice island.
That’s right, Florida high school softball action is in full gear and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 6 of the season.

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the sixth week of softball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top high school softball games around the state. 

Monday, March 24

Tavares at The Master's Academy

Trinity Prep at Montverde Academy

Cardinal Gibbons at Archbishop McCarthy

Satellite at Eau Gallie

Boca Ciega at East Lake

Fort Myers Gateway at Cape Coral

Trenton at Bronson

Fort Meade at Lake Region

Tuesday, March 25

Tampa Catholic at Calvary Christian

Niceville at Navarre

Tavares at The Villages

Dr. Phillips at Orlando Cypress Creek

Horizon at Foundation Academy

Lake Howell at Eustis

Newsome at Plant

Columbia at Williston

Apopka at Lake Brantley

Trinity Catholic at Mount Dora Christian

Creekside at Middleburg

Venice at Parrish Community

Dunedin at Largo

Wiregrass Ranch at Sunlake

Wednesday, March 26

Charlotte at Mariner

Viera at Satellite

Thursday, March 27

Berkeley Prep at Palm Harbor University

Gulf Breeze at Navarre

Rockledge at Sebastian River

Pace at Niceville

East Lake at Clearwater

Gulf Coast at Riverdale

Mariner at North Fort Myers

Columbia at Baldwin

Hagerty at Winter Springs

Friday, March 28

Arnold at Venice

Forest at South Sumter

Parrish Community at Creekside

Lake Brantley at Montverde Academy

Episcopal School at Ponte Vedra

Middleburg at Baker County

Jay at Pace

Chiles at Franklin County

Calvary Christian at Branford

Bartow at Sebring

Nature Coast at Springstead

North Fort Myers at Evangelical Christian

FSU High at Liberty County

Bronson at Williston

Mulberry at Fort Meade

Bloomingdale at Berkeley Prep

Key West at Sebastian River

