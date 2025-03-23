Top 50 Week 6 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/23/2025)
That’s right, Florida high school softball action is in full gear and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 6 of the season.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the sixth week of softball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top high school softball games around the state.
Monday, March 24
Tavares at The Master's Academy
Trinity Prep at Montverde Academy
Cardinal Gibbons at Archbishop McCarthy
Satellite at Eau Gallie
Boca Ciega at East Lake
Fort Myers Gateway at Cape Coral
Trenton at Bronson
Fort Meade at Lake Region
Tuesday, March 25
Tampa Catholic at Calvary Christian
Niceville at Navarre
Tavares at The Villages
Dr. Phillips at Orlando Cypress Creek
Horizon at Foundation Academy
Lake Howell at Eustis
Newsome at Plant
Columbia at Williston
Apopka at Lake Brantley
Trinity Catholic at Mount Dora Christian
Creekside at Middleburg
Venice at Parrish Community
Dunedin at Largo
Wiregrass Ranch at Sunlake
Wednesday, March 26
Charlotte at Mariner
Viera at Satellite
Thursday, March 27
Berkeley Prep at Palm Harbor University
Gulf Breeze at Navarre
Rockledge at Sebastian River
Pace at Niceville
East Lake at Clearwater
Gulf Coast at Riverdale
Mariner at North Fort Myers
Columbia at Baldwin
Hagerty at Winter Springs
Friday, March 28
Arnold at Venice
Forest at South Sumter
Parrish Community at Creekside
Lake Brantley at Montverde Academy
Episcopal School at Ponte Vedra
Middleburg at Baker County
Jay at Pace
Chiles at Franklin County
Calvary Christian at Branford
Bartow at Sebring
Nature Coast at Springstead
North Fort Myers at Evangelical Christian
FSU High at Liberty County
Bronson at Williston
Mulberry at Fort Meade
Bloomingdale at Berkeley Prep
Key West at Sebastian River
