True North Classical Academy baseball upsets top-ranked Stoneman Douglas
PARKLAND, FLORIDA- There’s been no shortage of drama and excitement in the opening week of the high school baseball season.
Thursday night was no exception, as True North Classical Academy raised its profile on the state and national stages by upsetting top-ranked Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 1-0.
Behind the stellar performance of left-hander Alan Soler, the Titans showed they’re capable of competing with the top schools in the state.
Douglas, winners of four straight state championships, were High School on SI’s preseason No. 1 team in the Florida Top 25 poll.
At least a half-dozen scouts were on hand at Douglas to watch the high-profile pitching matchup.
Soler, committed to the University of Central Florida, was a standout, striking out six while allowing just one hit, while walking three.
Douglas right-hander Chase Wildrout also impressed in three innings. But in the first inning, Wildrout was hurt by allowing a one-out walk to Misael Uriepero in the first inning. Uriepero came around to score on Angel Garcia’s sacrifice fly.
It turned out to be the only run scored on the night.
Both teams received outstanding pitching performances.
Bennett Gary (Miami commit) singled in the bottom of the first inning, and Nick Diaz walked. But Soler stranded both runners.
In the second inning, Douglas had another scoring opportunity stopped by a double play.
The Eagles (1-1) had runners in scoring position and less than two outs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to cash in.
Soler came out for the start of the fifth inning, and allowed a leadoff triple to Drew Freeman.
The Titans went with receiver Yancarlos Cordova, who worked out of the jam. Cordova struck out two and allowed three walks in two-plus innings.
In the seventh inning, Matias Fischer relieved Cordova, who walked Freeman to open the inning.
After Freeman advanced to second on a wild pitch, the game ended when Fischer recorded a strikeout, and catcher Angel Garcia threw Freeman out trying to steal third.
Wildrout worked three innings, allowing just two hits.
The Eagles received an outstanding relief pitching performance from lefty Daniel Tartaglia, who struck out four and allowed one hit in four innings.
In other action:
- 5 American Heritage Plantation rebounded from a 7-5 loss to Doral Academy on Tuesday by easily handling Schoolhouse Prep, 9-1. Chris Levy and Sebastian Garavito each hit home runs for the Patriots (1-1). Jordan Rich had three hits, and Dylan Dubovik had two hits, including a double.
· No. 21 Westminster Christian (1-1) upset No. 6 Doral Academy (1-1), 3-1, on Thursday. Juan Godoy had two hits and dove in two runs for the Warriors. Aaron Hernandez struck out five in 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits. Gavin Ruvalcaba, who hit a two-run homer on Tuesday at American Heritage, scored two runs for Doral Academy.
Worth noting:
· Maximus Alvarez belted a home run and drove in two runs for No. 13 Columbus in a 4-2 win against Mater Academy Charter.
· Nate Hernandez had three strikeouts in four hitless and scoreless innings in No. 7 North Broward Prep’s 1-0 win against American Heritage Delray Beach.
· Chaminade-Madonna has won two straight, beating McArthur, 12-2, on Thursday. Jon Gourrier connected on a home run in the win. And on Wednesday, the Lions walked-off Archbishop McCarthy, 4-3, on Josh Andel’s two-out infield single in the seventh inning.
· Trey Hollandsworth, son of former MLB outfielder Todd Hollandsworth, hit a home run for Westminster Academy Fort Lauderdale on Thursday in an 8-1 win against Jupiter Christian.
· Griffin Pomper had four hits and three RBIs for NSU University in a 8-2 win against Community School of Naples. In the game, Pomper recorded his 100th career hit in high school.
· Trey Glaser had three hits, and Brady Mongera had a double and two RBIs for Pembroke Pines Charter in the Jaguars’ 7-2 win against Flanagan. Miguel Colmenares homered for the Falcons.
· Alex Diaz-Rivera of West Boca Raton earlier in the week homered in a win against Royal Palm Beach.
· Angelo Rivas of Nova had home run and three hits in a 9-0 win against Dr. Krop. Right-hander Cody Boisvert struck out seven in six innings.