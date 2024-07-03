Ty Hawkins, 4-star 2025 quarterback, transfers to IMG Academy from San Antonio Johnson
There's been a lot of movement lately for the IMG Academy Ascenders' football program and the national power added another strong player to their 2024 roster.
On Tuesday, 4-star 2025 quarterback Ty Hawkins, a SMU commitment, announced hsi intentions to leave San Antonio Johnson and head down to Bradenton, Florida to play for IMG Academy.
Down below is the announcement by Hawkins on leaving for arguably one of the country's top football programs.
Dear San Antonio and the Johnson HS Community,
As I prepare for the next chapter of my football career, I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported me during my time here.
First, I want to thank the incredible fans and community of Johnson High School. Your support and passion have been a constant source of motivation for me.
To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me to be the best athlete and person ! can be. Your guidance, mentorship, and friendship have played a pivotal role in my development both on and off the field.
Looking ahead, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my football journey at IMG Academy. While it is bittersweet to leave, I am eager for the new challenges and opportunities that await me there.
Thank you once again for your unwavering support, belief in me, and for shaping me into the person and athlete I am today. I look forward to making you proud in the next phase of my journey.
With deepest appreciation,
Ty Hawkins
Last season for the San Antonio Johnson, Hawkins put up some big numbers as a junior. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller completed 142-of-212 passes (66.9 percent) for 2,235 yards, 25 touchdowns. Hawkins ran the ball 105 times for 967 yards and 15 scores.
Hawkins also has offers from Baylor, Boston College, California, Campbell, Duke, Houston, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Jackson State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTEP and UTSA.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl