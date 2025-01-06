Tyrone Hendrix Steps Down As Head Football Coach At Fivay (Florida)
After three seasons at the helm, Tyrone Hendrix is no longer the head football coach at Fivay High School.
According to Hendrix, he has accepted to become the offensive coordinator at New Mexico Military Institute. Through three seasons as the Falcons head coach, Hendrix recorded an overall record of 16-14, finishing 7-3 this past season, the best finish since 2019.
Down below is the post Hendrix posted on X Monday afternoon:
"FIRST, WOULD LIKE TO THANK MR, JASON JDENS FOR HIRING ME TO LEAD THE FIVAY FOOTBALL PROGRAM. IN ADDITION, I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE ASSISTANT COACHES THAT HAVE HELPED ME BUILD THIS PROGRAM FROM A 3-7 TEAM TD A 7-3 TEAM IN JUST THREE YEARS. TO MY CURRENT AND FORMER PLAYERS, THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING ME TO LEAD YOU AND FOR TEACHING ME AS MUCH AS I WAS ABLE TO TEACH YOU, I HOPE BEING PART OF THIS PROGRAM HAS MADE YOU A BETTER PERSON AND YOU HAVE HAD THE BEST HIGH SCHOOL EXPERIENCE POSSIBLE. FINALLY, I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION AND STAFF AT FIVAY FOR SUPPORTING ME. THROUGHOUT THESE THREE YEARS AND TURNING THIS PROGRAM INTO SOMETHING WE SHOULD ALL BE PROUD OF. BEING A PART OF THE FIVAY COMMUNITY HAS BROUGHT SOME MEN FOR MYSELF AND MY FAMILY THAT WE'LL NEVER FORGET, I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL TO HAVE HAD THIS OPPORTUNITY. I HAVE HAD THE FORTUNATE EXPERIENCE OF BEING OFFERED A NEW OPPORTUNITY TO COACH FOOTBALL AND AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION, I HAVE DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOB AT NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE. THIS WASN'T AN EASY DECISION, HOWEVER, IT'S THE BEST DECISION FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WILL CHERISH THE MEMORIES AND TAKE WHAT I'VE LEARNED WITH ME. AND I WISH MOTHING BUT THE BEST FOR ALL OF YOU. THANK YOU, AGAIN, LOVE,
COACH HENDRIX!"
Hendrix was hired on as Fivay's head coach back in the spring of 2022 after coaching as an assistant at Dartmouth. Taking over the Fivay program, Hendrix posted a 3-7 mark in his first season, but the wins started rolling in the following two years.
In Hendrix's latter two seasons at the helm, Fivay went 13-7, just missing out on the postseason in both years. Now the Falcons will be on the search for a new head coach as the job becomes the only opening when it pertains to football, out of Pasco County.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi