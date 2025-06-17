High School

UCLA Commit Johnnie Jones Transfers to Venice High Football, Reigning 7A State Champs

Four-star offensive lineman and former Berkeley Prep standout Johnnie Jones joins powerhouse Venice after helping lead his previous team to a 2M state title in 2023

Gary Adornato

UCLA offensive lineman commit Johnnie Jones is transferring from Berkeley Prep to Venice for the 2025 high school football season.
UCLA offensive lineman commit Johnnie Jones is transferring from Berkeley Prep to Venice for the 2025 high school football season. / Johnnie Jones

The Venice High football program is a popular destination for top football talent from across the state of Florida, and the Indians appear to have landed another top in-state transfer

Venice Reloads with Another Blue-Chip Transfer

According to a social media post by PTM Graphics, Johnnie Jones, a 4-star offensive lineman and a UCLA commit, is transferring from Berkeley Prep. Venice, of course, won the FHSAA Class 7A state championship last fall, their fourth state crown. Jones also shared the post on his Instagram page.

A Nationally Ranked Talent with 32 Offers

Jones is rated the No. 12 offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 18 player in Florida. He stands 6-feet-6 and weighs 305-pounds. He committed to UCLA in early June and held 32 D1 offers and chose the Bruins after visiting Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Colorado.

From One Champion to Another

Jones was a member of the Berkeley Prep squad which knocked off Miami Norland to win the 2023 FHSAA Class 2M state championship.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Florida