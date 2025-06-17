UCLA Commit Johnnie Jones Transfers to Venice High Football, Reigning 7A State Champs
The Venice High football program is a popular destination for top football talent from across the state of Florida, and the Indians appear to have landed another top in-state transfer
Venice Reloads with Another Blue-Chip Transfer
According to a social media post by PTM Graphics, Johnnie Jones, a 4-star offensive lineman and a UCLA commit, is transferring from Berkeley Prep. Venice, of course, won the FHSAA Class 7A state championship last fall, their fourth state crown. Jones also shared the post on his Instagram page.
A Nationally Ranked Talent with 32 Offers
Jones is rated the No. 12 offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 18 player in Florida. He stands 6-feet-6 and weighs 305-pounds. He committed to UCLA in early June and held 32 D1 offers and chose the Bruins after visiting Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
From One Champion to Another
Jones was a member of the Berkeley Prep squad which knocked off Miami Norland to win the 2023 FHSAA Class 2M state championship.