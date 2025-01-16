University High (Orange City) football coach Justin Roberts steps down
One of Volusia County's most successful high school football coaches the past two seasons – University's Justin Roberts – announced his resignation Monday on X, stating the need to spend more time with family.
Roberts, only 33, ends an 11-year run at the Orange City school, including the last two seasons as head coach. He led the Titans to a 19-5 record, a first-ever district title and back-to-back regional semifinal berths spanning 2023 and 2024, per a story in the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
“I’m not sure about the next chapter for me just yet, but I am trusting in God’s plan for my life and guidance,” Roberts posted on his social media account. “Until then, I’m going to spend a little more time with my family, play a little more catch with my boys and give back a little time to them that they have been missing.”
Roberts hit the ground running at University after Brian Kells stepped down in January of 2023 and went on to take the head job at Trinity Prep. In 2022, the Titans marched to a 7-0 start before losing to eventual state semifinalist, DeLand, 14-3.
University then went on to win its next three games before falling to DeLand again, 31-13, in the Class 4S regional semifinals to finish with a 10-2 record.
Last fall, the Titans roared to an 8-1 start, including a 55-35 victory against DeLand, before losing to Spruce Creek, 20-14, in a game that forced a three-way tie for first place in Class 7A, District 2.
University won the tiebreaker and went on to edge Winter Park, 31-23, before falling to Seminole, 24-20, in the regional semifinals to finish at 9-3.
Roberts’ experience as a former quarterback at Valdosta State and offensive coordinator at University helped mold the Titans into one of Central Florida’s most prolific offenses.
In 2024, senior quarterback Malachi Walters passed for 2,240 yards and 22 TDs with only eight interceptions, and rushed for 215 yards and nine scores. Senior Anthony May rushed for 1,238 yards and 15 TDs.
Seniors Jermane Hayes and Isaiah Baker, and junior Barrett Schulz combined for 119 catches for 1,946 yards and 20 TDs.
“When I set out on my journey as a high school football coach, I wanted to invest in a community, help mold players into men, and stay there long enough to watch them grow,” Roberts said on his social media account. “I’ve been blessed to coach not only great players, but even better people.
“I love seeing the fathers, husbands and men that you all have become,” Roberts said. “I hope that I have been able to make an impact on you as much as you have made on me.”
University High athletic director Staci Hahn said in a statement that the school has begun looking for a new coach, per a story in the Daytona Beach News Journal.
"We are deeply appreciative of the many years of service that Coach Roberts has given to our football program," Hahn said. "His commitment to excellence has shaped not only our football team but also the young men who have had the privilege of playing under him.
“Coach Roberts has always emphasized the importance of character, integrity and discipline, helping develop not only great athletes but great individuals,” Hahn said. “His legacy will be felt for many years to come."
Roberts will continue to coach the school’s girls’ and boys’ weightlifting teams through the end of the school year.
