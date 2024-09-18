University of Miami commit nominated for Nat Moore Trophy
The season long search for nominees for the annual Nat Moore Award, an annual honor given to top high school football player in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, in South Florida, continued this week with the nomination of Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald.
Ewald, a 4-star cornerback and a University of Miami commit, was profiled this week by CBS Miami, which manages the award and conducts the fan voting to determine the winner.
"This program has definitely shaped me into the person I am today," Ewald told CBS Miami. "A lot of talent on the opposite side of the ball that has challenged me every day so they push me and have made me the guy I am today."
Ewald has received 34 college football scholarship offers and committed to the University of Miami in June. He selected the Hurricanes over several SEC powers - Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. He was also offered by defending national champion Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC and a host of others.
"You gotta work hard to get to that type of level so it just pushes me every day, a lifestyle where I can take care of my family and the generation after me," Ewald also said in his interview. "I just wanna be successful."
Ewald said he models his game after Denver Bronco cornerback Patrick Surtain, one of the best in the NFL.
Other players that have already been nominated for the 2024 Nat Moore Awared include Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr., Miami Central's Naeshaun Montgomery and Miami Norland's Ennio Yapoor.
Nat Moore, the award's namesake, is extremely popular in South Florida from his days as a star with the Miami Dolphins. He got his start as a high school player in the region at Miami Edison High School.
Nominees for the award will continue through Nov. 16, 2024. Shortly thereafter the finalists will be announced and the voting, to select the winner, will take place from Nov. 19th thru Nov. 30th. The 2024 winner will be announced on Dec. 3rd.
You can nominate players for the award through the CBS Miami website.
